ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງໃດໆ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.



"ໂດ​ຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເລີຍ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ​ໄດ້" ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຢູ່​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫລງ​ຂ່າ​ວ​ຫລັງ​ປິດກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ບ່ອນ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ​ຢູ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປົດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ​ເພື່ອ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງນັ້ນ​ໄດ້." ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການທັບ​ມ້າງ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍຢອງ​ບີ​ຢອນ​ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ກັບ​ທ່ານວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ທຳ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຈະ​ຫລວດ, ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ຫລື​ອັນ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງກັບ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທ່ຽງນຳ​ກັນ ແລະ​ພິ​ທີ​ເຊັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ທີ່​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍວ່າ "ໃຫ້​ໝາກ​ຜົນ​ດີ" ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນນຳໄດ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ

ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໂດຍຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້ເວ​ລາ, ຕາມ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຄິດ. ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ບອກ ວ່າ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນມີ​ການ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ເຖິງ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີສາມເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້ເປີດ​ຄືນ​ອີກ ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ເອີ້ນ​ຜົນ​ຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງ​ໂຊກ” ແຕ່​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ມີ

ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າການ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ​ດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ “ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນມາ.”

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ເອີຍ ກີ​ໂຢມ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເລີກຫຼື​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອນັ້ນແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງຮອຍ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າລະ​ດັບ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ລື​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້​າວ​ໜ້າ.”

​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້, ທັງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຄງ​ການອາ​ວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.

"ມີ​ການ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ກັນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ ພາ​ຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ​ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານເພື່ອຈູດ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ດ້ານ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍຖິ້ມ ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ສ້າງ​ມັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ" ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານອາ​ກີ​ຣາ ກາ​ວາ​ຊາ​ກີ (Akira Kawasaki) ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມນຳ​ພາ​ສາ​ກົນ ICAN ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນໂນ​ແບ​ລຂະ​ແໜງສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ໃນ​ປີ 2017. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ການ​ແທ້ອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ທີ່ມີ​ກົກ​ເຫງົ້າມາ​ຈາກປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມການໃຊ້ອາ​ວຸດນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເ​ທດ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ມື້​ອື່ນນີ້ ແລະ​ເລີ້ມ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຊອບ​ທຳ.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended Thursday with no agreement because of a divide over the lifting of U.S. sanctions.



"Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Trump told reporters at a closing news conference in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, the venue for the talks. "They were willing to denuke a large portion of the areas we wanted, but we couldn't give up all the sanctions for that." He said they discussed dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex and that Kim promised him North Korea would not conduct tests of rockets, missiles or anything nuclear.



Thursday's meetings ended early with Trump and Kim skipping a planned lunch and signing ceremony.



Trump described the talks as "productive" and said he thinks the two sides will eventually reach an agreement about denuclearization of North Korea, with time. But he said a third summit has not yet been set.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped talks between the two countries would resume soon.



South Korea called the result of the summit "unfortunate" but also saw positive steps, saying it seemed the discussions "made more significant progress than ever before."



"The fact that President Trump has publicly announced his intention to remove or alleviate sanctions in connection with North Korea's denuclearization measures is a sign that the level of discussion between North Korea and the United States has progressed," Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, both Trump and Kim had expressed optimism for their discussions about North Korea's nuclear program, and Trump said he thinks the U.S.-North Korea relationship is better than it has ever been.



"It is little wonder these negotiations broke down after Trump has spent more time in office blowing up nuclear treaties than building them," says Akira Kawasaki of the international steering group of ICAN, which was awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. "We need a real plan rooted in the international community and treaties like the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the Koreas could join tomorrow and begin the disarmament process with legitimacy."



While some U.S. officials attempted to lower expectations for the outcome of the second summit, Trump was under pressure to extract something beyond the vague commitment made by Kim last June in Singapore on pledging to give up his nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in exchange for a lifting of crushing international sanctions on the impoverished country.



The Singapore summit was hailed as a historical event as Washington and Pyongyang have never had diplomatic relations. When Trump took office there were fears of a renewed war with North Korea as the U.S. president threatened to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on the northeast Asian country in response to its threats against the United States and its allies.



During their talks Thursday, both Trump and Kim also expressed a favorable view of the possibility of North Korea allowing the United States to open an office in Pyongyang.



U.S. intelligence officials remain skeptical that Pyongyang intends to follow through on Kim's Singapore pledge to denuclearize.



Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a congressional panel last month that North Korea "has halted its provocative behavior" by refraining from missile tests and nuclear tests for more than a year. "As well, Kim Jong Un continues to demonstrate openness to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."



Despite the end to testing, Coats cautioned that "we currently assess that North Korea will seek to retain its (weapons of mass destruction) capabilities and is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities."

