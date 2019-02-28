ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຂອງສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ຂອງທ່ານ ກັບຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃດໆ ຍ້ອນມີຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຍົກເລີກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
"ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ທັງໝົດເລີຍ ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດຈັ່ງຊັ້ນໄດ້" ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຫລັງປິດກອງປະຊຸມນັ້ນແລ້ວຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງຮາໂນ່ຍຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ບ່ອນຈັດກອງປະຊຸມ ພົບປະກັນນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ "ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍິນດີທີ່ຈະປົດອາວຸດນີວເຄລຍ ຢູ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງເຂດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ປົດ ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຍົກເລີກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບສິ່ງນັ້ນໄດ້." ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເວົ້າເຖິງການທັບມ້າງໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານີວເຄລຍຢອງບີຢອນແລະເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ທ່ານກິມໃຫ້ສັນຍາກັບທ່ານວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອຈະບໍ່ທຳການທົດລອງຈະຫລວດ, ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ຫລືອັນໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບນີວເຄລຍ.
ກອງປະຊຸມໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງກ່ອນກຳນົດ ໂດຍທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການຮັບປະທານອາຫານທ່ຽງນຳກັນ ແລະພິທີເຊັນສັນຍາທີ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນໄວ້ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ຮາໂນ່ຍວ່າ "ໃຫ້ໝາກຜົນດີ" ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຈະບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັນນຳໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການປົດອາວຸດນິວ
ເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໂດຍຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ, ຕາມທີ່ທ່ານຄິດ. ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍບອກ ວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການກຳນົດເຖິງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງທີສາມເທື່ອ.
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ການພົບປະກັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດຈະໄດ້ເປີດຄືນອີກ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.
ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ເອີ້ນຜົນຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກ” ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ເຫັນມີ
ການເອົາບາດກ້າວໃນທາງບວກ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າການປຶກສາຫາລືກັນດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ “ແມ່ນມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນມາ.”
ໂຄສົກຂອງທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່ານກິມ ເອີຍ ກີໂຢມ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກຫຼືບັນເທົາການລົງໂທດທີ່ພົວພັນກັບມາດຕະການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອນັ້ນແມ່ນເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າລະດັບຂອງການສົນທະນາຫາລືລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ.”
ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໃນມື້ນີ້, ທັງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຫວັງໃນແງ່ດີ ຕໍ່ການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາຂອງພວກເພິ່ນກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການອາວຸດນີວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແລະ ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດແມ່ນດີຂຶ້ນຢ່າງບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.
"ມີການສົງໄສກັນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາເຫລົ່ານີ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນສຳເລັດ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການປະຕິບັດງານ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອຈູດສົນທິສັນຍາດ້ານນີວເຄລຍຖິ້ມ ຫລາຍກວ່າສ້າງມັນຂຶ້ນມາ" ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານອາກີຣາ ກາວາຊາກີ (Akira Kawasaki) ຈາກກຸ່ມນຳພາສາກົນ ICAN ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນແບລຂະແໜງສັນຕິພາບ ໃນປີ 2017. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມີແຜນການແທ້ອັນແທ້ຈິງ ທີ່ມີກົກເຫງົ້າມາຈາກປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ແລະສົນທິສັນຍາຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ສົນທິສັນຍາກ່ຽວກັບການເກືອດຫ້າມການໃຊ້ອາວຸດນີວເຄລຍ ທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດເກົາຫລີສາມາດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ໃນມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ແລະເລີ້ມດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນການປົດອາວຸດດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຊອບທຳ.”
U.S. President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended Thursday with no agreement because of a divide over the lifting of U.S. sanctions.
"Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Trump told reporters at a closing news conference in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, the venue for the talks. "They were willing to denuke a large portion of the areas we wanted, but we couldn't give up all the sanctions for that." He said they discussed dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex and that Kim promised him North Korea would not conduct tests of rockets, missiles or anything nuclear.
Thursday's meetings ended early with Trump and Kim skipping a planned lunch and signing ceremony.
Trump described the talks as "productive" and said he thinks the two sides will eventually reach an agreement about denuclearization of North Korea, with time. But he said a third summit has not yet been set.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped talks between the two countries would resume soon.
South Korea called the result of the summit "unfortunate" but also saw positive steps, saying it seemed the discussions "made more significant progress than ever before."
"The fact that President Trump has publicly announced his intention to remove or alleviate sanctions in connection with North Korea's denuclearization measures is a sign that the level of discussion between North Korea and the United States has progressed," Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, both Trump and Kim had expressed optimism for their discussions about North Korea's nuclear program, and Trump said he thinks the U.S.-North Korea relationship is better than it has ever been.
"It is little wonder these negotiations broke down after Trump has spent more time in office blowing up nuclear treaties than building them," says Akira Kawasaki of the international steering group of ICAN, which was awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. "We need a real plan rooted in the international community and treaties like the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the Koreas could join tomorrow and begin the disarmament process with legitimacy."
While some U.S. officials attempted to lower expectations for the outcome of the second summit, Trump was under pressure to extract something beyond the vague commitment made by Kim last June in Singapore on pledging to give up his nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in exchange for a lifting of crushing international sanctions on the impoverished country.
The Singapore summit was hailed as a historical event as Washington and Pyongyang have never had diplomatic relations. When Trump took office there were fears of a renewed war with North Korea as the U.S. president threatened to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on the northeast Asian country in response to its threats against the United States and its allies.
During their talks Thursday, both Trump and Kim also expressed a favorable view of the possibility of North Korea allowing the United States to open an office in Pyongyang.
U.S. intelligence officials remain skeptical that Pyongyang intends to follow through on Kim's Singapore pledge to denuclearize.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a congressional panel last month that North Korea "has halted its provocative behavior" by refraining from missile tests and nuclear tests for more than a year. "As well, Kim Jong Un continues to demonstrate openness to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Despite the end to testing, Coats cautioned that "we currently assess that North Korea will seek to retain its (weapons of mass destruction) capabilities and is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities."
