ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​

ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ສະ​ພາ

ນັ້ນ ສະ​ພາ​ສູງຍັງ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ​ຈະດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ມິດຈ໌ ແມັກ​ຄອນ​ແນ​ລ ຈາກ​ລັດ

​ເຄັນ​ຕັກ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້າ​ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​

ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພັກ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ບຸນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ແຕ່ສະ​

ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດກຳ​ລັງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງລ່ວງ​ໜ້າເພື່ອ​ອອກ​ການ

ໝາຍ​ເກາະ ຮຽກ​ໂຕ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພິ​ຍານ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ດຳ

​ເນີນຄະ​ດີ.

ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແບບໃດນັ້ນ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງ

ກໍໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດກ່ຽວ​ກັບການດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ປີ 1999 ຕໍ່​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີບິ​ລ

ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກັນແລະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

​ໄດ້ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້ກ່ອນແລ້ວໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ

ແຄ​ຣັດ​ກໍພາ​ກັນ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ແມັກຄອນແນ​ລ ທີ່​ຈະ​

ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີ ຮ່ວມກັບ​ທຳ​ນຽບຂາວ ແລະ​ທຳ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ສາ

​ມາດໄດ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິ​ດ.

ໂດຍ​ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ” ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ຄອນ​ແນ​ລ

ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ “ຄະ​ນະຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ທີ່ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ.” ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ກັບການ​ສາ​ບານ​ໂຕໃນ​ການ​ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຂ້າງ​ອອກ​ຂາ ທີ່ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​

ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢ່າງເປັນ​ທາງ​ການນັ້ນ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ

100 ຄົນ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ຍັດ​ຕິ ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ດຳ

​ເນີນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ກ່ ອນ​ອື່ນໝົດຕ້ອງ​ສົ່ງສຳ​ນວນ​ຟ້ອງໄປ​ໃຫ້​ສະ

ພາ​ສູງ.

ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ເຖິ​ງ່​ຢາງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ ແລະ​ເລືອກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ

​ການ​ “ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າຮູ້​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ສ​ະ​ພ​າ​ສູງ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ.”

ທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ຄອນ​ແນ​ລ ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ໃດໆ​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ກ່າວ

​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ທ່ານ​ຄ​ລິ​ນ​ຕັນ ​ໃນປີ 1999 ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນແລ້ວ.



More than a week after the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Senate remains deadlocked over how to proceed with a trial.



While Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says he wants to start the trial as soon as lawmakers return from the holiday recess in January, Democrats are demanding an agreement in advance to subpoena witnesses and documents during the proceeding.



In sparring over how to move forward, both sides are invoking the 1999 impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, accusing each other of departing from what they view as precedents set by that trial. And Congressional Democrats are outraged over McConnell's vow to coordinate the trial in lockstep with the White House and do everything he can to acquit Trump.



Calling impeachment a "political process," McConnell has said he won't be an "impartial juror." This, critics say, flies in the face of an oath of impartiality that all senators must take before the trial begins.



To formally launch a trial, the 100-member Senate must pass a resolution with a simple majority authorizing the proceeding. But in order to do that, the House must first transmit the articles of impeachment.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, however, says she refuses to deliver the documents and select impeachment prosecutors "until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct." McConnell is refusing to agree to any of that in advance and cites the 1999 Clinton trial as a precedent.