ລັດຖະບານ ປ. ທຣຳ ປະເຊີນ ກັບເສັ້ນຕາຍ ເພື່ອເຕົ້າໂຮມ ພໍ່ແມ່ ແລະລູກໆ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນກຳນົດເສັ້ນຕາຍທີ່ສານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,500 ຄົນພົບກັບພໍ່ແມ່ ທີ່ເຂົ້າເມືອງແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ທ່ານນາງເຄີຣ໌ຕເຈັນ ນຽລສັນ ໄດ້ບອກກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄະນະກຳມະການ ຮິສປານິກ ຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແມ່ນ “ຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງ” ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ທັນກັບເວລາທີ່ໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້.
ທ່ານນາງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ແລະເອີ້ນກອງປະຊຸມນີ້ວ່າ “ມີໝາກຜົນຫຼາຍ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາບາງທ່ານໂກດແຄ້ນ. ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ບອກກັບທ່ານນາງ ນຽລສັນ ວ່າ ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ທັນກັບເສັ້ນຕາຍທີ່ກຳນົດໄວ້.
ທ່ານຫຼຸຍສ໌ ກຸເທີຍເຣັສ ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດອິລລິນອຍ ໄດ້ບອກກັບອົງການຂ່າວເອພີວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານນາງນຽລສັນວ່າ “ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານມວນມະນຸດ” ແລະເອີ້ນທ່ານນາງວ່າ “ທາລຸນເດັກ...ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ສົມຄິດກັບລະບອບແບ່ງແຍກຜິວພັນຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ.”
ທ່ານຮົວຄີນ ຄາສໂຕຣ, ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດເທັກຊັສ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວິດເຕີ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິເສດຂອງທ່ານນາງນຽລສັນ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານນາງບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ແບ່ງ
ແຍກຜີວພັນແລະອ້າງເອົາຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເຊື່ອດອກວ່າ ພວກຄອບຄົວ ຄວນຈະພັດພາກຈາກກັນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອເວລາອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງໃນການດຳເນີນວຽກງານ ກ່ອນເຖິງເສັ້ນຕາຍ, ລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ມີພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 5 ປີ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ໃນຈຳນວນ ເກືອບ 1,200 ຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກັບໄປພົບພໍ້ກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ,
ແຕ່ວ່າຈຳນວນຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ຈຳນວນ 463 ຄົນ ອາດໄດ້ຖືກເນລະເທດແລ້ວ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກພວກລູກໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍເປັນໄດ້. ທາງການຍັງໄດ້ຈັດໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 5 ປີ ປະມານ 75 ຄົນ ໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ກັບພໍ່ແມ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າກ່ອນເຖິງເສັ້ນຕາຍເທື່ອແລ້ວ.
ພາຍໃຕ້ນະໂຍບາຍບໍ່ໂຍະຍານຜ່ອນຜັນ ຫຼື “zero-tolerance” ຂອງລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ວ່າພໍ່ແມ່ ທີ່ຫລົບໜີເຂົ້າເມືອງມາຍັງສະຫະລັດແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນຊ່ວງເດືອນເມສາແລະພຶດສະພາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຕິດຄຸກ ແລະພວກລູກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກແຍກອອກກັນ.
ຜູ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກກັກໄວ້ຫຼັງຮົ້ວ ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ສູ້ດີ ແລະແທບວ່າບໍ່ມີກິດຈະກຳຫຍັງຫຼາຍພໍເທົ່າໃດທີ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ທັງມື້ເລີຍ.
Thursday is the court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunite more than 2,500 children with their illegal immigrant parents.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Committee Wednesday that officials are "on track" to meet the deadline.
She gave no details and called the meeting "very productive."
But the meeting left some of the lawmakers angry. They say they told Nielsen it will be impossible to meet the deadline.
Illinois Democrat Luis Gutierrez told the Associated Press that he accused Nielsen of "committing crimes against humanity" and called her a "child abuser ... an accomplice of Donald Trump's racist regime."
Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, tweeted Nielsen's denial that she is a racist and quoted her as saying nobody believes families should be separated.
With hours to go before the deadline expires, the government says close to 1,200 children 5 and older have been reunited with their parents, but the exact number of children left to be reunited is still unclear.
Officials admit 463 parents may have already been deported without their children. Authorities have also reunited about 75 children younger than 5 under an earlier deadline.
Under President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, parents who crossed into the United States illegally in much of April and May were jailed and their children taken away. Visitors said the children were held behind fences in wretched conditions and were given little to occupy their time all day.
Trump signed an executive order rescinding the "zero-tolerance" policy after a nationwide outcry, including many from his own Republican Party.
Federal judges gave the administration deadlines to reunite families and turned down the government's request for more time.
The Department of Health and Human Services said it takes time to determine whether the children can be safely sent back with their families, noting that some of the illegal immigrants may be child abusers or wanted for violent crimes.
