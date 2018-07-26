ລັດຖະບານ ປ. ທຣຳ ປະເຊີນ ກັບເສັ້ນຕາຍ ເພື່ອເຕົ້າໂຮມ ພໍ່ແມ່ ແລະລູກໆ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແມ່ນກຳນົດ​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍທີ່ສານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ​ໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 2,500 ຄົນພົບກັບ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ ທີ່ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງແບບ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ​ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍໃນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຄີຣ໌ຕ​ເຈັນ ​ນຽລສັນ ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກຄະນະ​ກຳມະການ ຮິ​ສ​ປານິກ ຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແມ່ນ “ຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງ” ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ກັບເວລາ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ກຳນົດ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ ​ແລະ​ເອີ້ນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມນີ້​ວ່າ “ມີໝາກຜົນ​ຫຼາຍ.”

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກອງ​ປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດໃຫ້​ສະມາຊິກ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ບາງ​ທ່ານ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ. ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ນຽລສັນ ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກໄດ້​ທັນກັບເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ​ທີ່ກຳນົດ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ​ຫຼຸຍ​ສ໌ ກຸ​ເທີຍເຣັສ ສະມາຊິກ​ລັດຖະສະພາ ສັງກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ອິລລິ​ນອຍ ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອພີ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ນາງນຽລສັນວ່າ “ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ມວນມະນຸດ” ​ແລະ​ເອີ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ວ່າ “ທາລຸນ​ເດັກ...ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຜູ້​ສົມ​ຄິດ​ກັບ​ລະບອບ​ແບ່ງແຍກຜິວພັນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ.”

ທ່ານ​ຮົວຄີ​ນ ຄາ​ສ​ໂຕຣ, ສະມາຊິກພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັສ ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງນຽລສັນ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານນາງບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ແບ່ງ

ແຍກ​ຜີວພັນແລະ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ທີ່​ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ເຊື່ອ​ດອກ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຄອບຄົວ ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ພັດ​ພາກ​ຈາກ​ກັນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອ​ເວລາ​ອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ວຽກ​ງານ ກ່ອນ​ເຖິງ​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ, ລັດຖະບານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸ 5 ປີ ​ແລະ ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນ ເກືອບ 1,200 ຄົນ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກັບໄປ​ພົບພໍ້​ກັບ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແລ້ວ, ​

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ພົບພໍ້​ກັບ​ພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ນັ້ນຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ເປັນທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍອມຮັບ​ວ່າ ​ພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ ຈຳນວນ 463 ຄົນ ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກເນ​ລະ​ເທດ​ແລ້ວ ​ໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ໆຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. ທາງ​ການ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຈັດໃຫ້ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ​ທີ່ມີ​ອາຍຸຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 5 ປີ ປະມານ 75 ຄົນ ໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ກັບພໍ່ແມ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າກ່ອນເຖິງ​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍເທື່ອແລ້ວ.

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ບໍ່ໂຍະຍານ​ຜ່ອນຜັນ ຫຼື “zero-tolerance” ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທຣຳ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ ທີ່ຫລົບ​ໜີເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງມາ​ຍັງ​ສະຫະລັດແບບ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເດືອນ​ເມສາ​ແລະ​ພຶດສະພາ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຍກອອກ​ກັນ.

ຜູ້ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ໄວ້​ຫຼັງ​ຮົ້ວ ​ໃນ​ສະພາບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສູ້​ດີ ​ແລະ​ແທບ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ກິດຈະກຳຫຍັງຫຼາຍ​ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ ທັງ​ມື້​ເລີຍ.

Thursday is the court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunite more than 2,500 children with their illegal immigrant parents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Committee Wednesday that officials are "on track" to meet the deadline.

She gave no details and called the meeting "very productive."

But the meeting left some of the lawmakers angry. They say they told Nielsen it will be impossible to meet the deadline.

Illinois Democrat Luis Gutierrez told the Associated Press that he accused Nielsen of "committing crimes against humanity" and called her a "child abuser ... an accomplice of Donald Trump's racist regime."

Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, tweeted Nielsen's denial that she is a racist and quoted her as saying nobody believes families should be separated.

With hours to go before the deadline expires, the government says close to 1,200 children 5 and older have been reunited with their parents, but the exact number of children left to be reunited is still unclear.

Officials admit 463 parents may have already been deported without their children. Authorities have also reunited about 75 children younger than 5 under an earlier deadline.

Under President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, parents who crossed into the United States illegally in much of April and May were jailed and their children taken away. Visitors said the children were held behind fences in wretched conditions and were given little to occupy their time all day.

Trump signed an executive order rescinding the "zero-tolerance" policy after a nationwide outcry, including many from his own Republican Party.

Federal judges gave the administration deadlines to reunite families and turned down the government's request for more time.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it takes time to determine whether the children can be safely sent back with their families, noting that some of the illegal immigrants may be child abusers or wanted for violent crimes.