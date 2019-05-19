ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ປະ​ກາດແຜນ​ການ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາການ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ​ລັອດ​ເຕີ​ຣີ​ບັດຂຽວ ​ຕັດການ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ ຈາກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ມີ​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ. ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໄດ້​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ ​ຕໍ່​ແຜນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ແຜນ​ການນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າເຖິງ ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໄຝ່​ຝັນ 7 ແສນ​ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນຳເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. Patsy Widakuswara ນັກ​ຂ່າວປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສາມ​ສິບ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຂັ້ນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ແລະ​ວິ​ສາ​ວະ​ກຳຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຢາກ​ໄດ້​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສູງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ຕື່ມ​ອີກ. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ລະ​ບົບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ເງິນ​ເດືອນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ຫຼັກ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ​ມີ​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເກັ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອອກວີ​ຊາ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຖາ​ວອນ ຫຼື​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ບັດ​ຂຽວ ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ 1 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນ​ຄົນ.

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ ວີ​ຊາ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທີ່​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຫຼື​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຕັດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ນັ້ນ​ລົງ ແລະ​ເພີ້ມ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ການ​ອອກວີ​ຊ​າທີ່​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ ແລະ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ ລົງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງແລະ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ ຫຼື​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ກ​ຣີນ​ຄາດ​ລັອດ​ເຕີ​ຣີນັ້ນ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ການ​ເລືອກ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ຕໍ່​ຫຼັກ​ຄຸ່ນ​ຄ່າ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ເອີ້ນ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ “ວີ​ຊາສ້າງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ” ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ໂດຍ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄະ​ແນນ ຮວມ​ທັງ ອາ​ຍຸ ຄວາມ​ລ່ຽນ​ໄຫຼ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ຫຼື​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຈ້າງວຽກ ຫຼື​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນແລະ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ສອບ​ເສັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ແຜນ​ການ ທີ່​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ບໍ? ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່ເຄີຍເຂົ້າມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາແລ້ວ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄຸນຄ່າ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ລິນ​ຍາ​ບັດ​ວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກຳ​ບໍ?"

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ແຜນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການ DACA ຄື​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໄຝ່​ຝັນ 7 ແສນ​ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ​ນຳ​ພາ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ເມື່ອ​ຕອ​ນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າເມືອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ນີ້​ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານເດ​ວິດ ບາຍ​ເອີ້ ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຂອງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຄາ​ໂຕ ກ່າວກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ນີ້​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝ​າຍ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ແບບ​ໃດ​ແບບ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທ່ານ ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ໃຫ້ເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ແລ້ວ ຫຼັງ ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະທາ​ ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ໄລຍະ​ສອງ​ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ດ້ວຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ່ານ​ນີ້ ແລະ ​ມີ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ກຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອ​ງຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີນີ້​ຄົງຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ເລີຍ.”

ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ​ຄົນ​ງານ ສຳ​ລັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຕ່າງໆທີ່​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ສາມ​າດ​ສູງ. ທ່ານ​ Rick Su ເປັນ​ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ບັບ​ຟາ​ໂລ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ ໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ຕໍ່​ວ່າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ​ຄົນ​ງານແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສະ​ເພາະບໍ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ ​ການ​ກະ​ເສດ ​ຫຼືການ​ປາດ​ຊີ້ນ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຫຼາຍ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທັກ​ສະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດນັ້ນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ ແຮງ​ງານ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຕ່ຳ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຍັງ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ແລະ​ຢາກ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ກອງ​ທຶນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເກັບ​ຄ່າ​ທຳ​ນຽບຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ເພື່ອ​ຈ່າຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched his immigration plan which includes stopping the Diversity Immigrant Visa also known as green card lottery, drastically reducing the number of family-sponsorship visa, and moving towards a merit-based system. Democrats have rejected the plan since it does not address the fate of the 700000 "Dreamers", individuals brought in the country illegally as children. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.



Thirty percent of college-educated workers in science and engineering in the U.S. are foreign-born, according to the National Science Board.



President Donald Trump wants more of these highly skilled immigrants.



Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"A new legal immigration system that protects American wages, promotes American values, and attracts the best and brightest from all around the world."



The U.S. grants 1.1 million permanent legal residence visas, also known as green cards, each year.



The majority are given to individuals with family ties to U.S. citizens, rather than based on skills or employment.



Trump wants to cut the number of family-sponsored visas and increase those he calls "merit-based."



He wants to reduce humanitarian-based visas



… such as for asylum-seekers and refugees, by half...



And stop the Diversity Visa program - the green card lottery.



Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"Random selection is contrary to American values."



Trump's calls the new proposal the "Build America Visa." It's determined by points, including age, English proficiency, education, offer of employment or promise of investment, and passing a test on American history and government.



Democrats have rejected Trump's merit-based plan.



Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House:

"Are they saying family is without merit? Are they saying most of the people have ever come to the United States in the history of our country are without merit because they don't have an engineering degree?"



Also because it does not address DACA recipients -- the 700 thousand "Dreamers," individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and the millions of undocumented immigrants already here.



David Bier, Cato Institute:

"This is not something that has any path to becoming a law, and he kind of intimated that at the end of his speech, when he said if this is not enacted by Congress, then we'll enact it once we regain the presidency and the House. I think we already saw two years with this president and a unified Republican Congress, and he still didn't get anything done on immigration, so I don't think that this proposal has any chance."



Nor does it address the shortage of workers for jobs that are not highly skilled.



Rick Su, University at Buffalo:

"Industries that are complaining about worker shortages are specifically looking for immigrants, whether it's construction or agriculture or meatpacking. There is a lot of demand in those particular areas, and a high-skilled immigration system, although important, wouldn't address our other needs, which is on the lower-skilled level."



Trump also still insists on a border wall, and wants to create a trust fund from border crossing fees to help pay for it.