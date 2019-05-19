ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ປະກາດແຜນການຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງຈະຮວມທັງຢຸດເຊົາການອອກວີຊາເພື່ອຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າລັອດເຕີຣີບັດຂຽວ ຕັດການອອກວີຊາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຈາກຄອບຄົວລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປສູ່ ລະບົບທີ່ອີງໃສ່ການມີທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດ. ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານ ຕໍ່ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນເມື່ອແຜນການນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງ ຊະຕາກຳຂອງພວກທີ່ມີຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນ 7 ແສນຄົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພວກທີ່ຖືກນຳເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ນັ້ນ. Patsy Widakuswara ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສາມສິບເປີເຊັນ ຂອງພວກຄົນງານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາຂັ້ນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໃນດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດແລະວິສາວະກຳຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນເປັນຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມຄະນະກຳມະການວິທະຍາສາດແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢາກໄດ້ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມີທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດສູງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຕື່ມອີກ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ລະບົບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ສະບັບໃໝ່ນີ້ ຈະປົກປ້ອງເງິນເດືອນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຊຸກຍູ້ຫຼັກຄຸນຄ່າຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະດຶງດູດເອົາພວກທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ແລະມີທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດເກັ່ງທີ່ສຸດ ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ.”
ສະຫະລັດ ອອກວີຊາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ຢ່າງເປັນການຖາວອນ ຫຼືທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ບັດຂຽວ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ 1 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ.
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ວີຊາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້ແກ່ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານຄອບຄົວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ອີງຕາມທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດຫຼືການເຮັດວຽກ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຢາກໃຫ້ຕັດຈຳນວນການອອກວີຊາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານຄອບຄົວນັ້ນລົງ ແລະເພີ້ມໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ພວກທີ່ມີທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດ.”
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ທ່ານຍັງຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຕັດການອອກວີຊາທີ່ອີງໃສ່ຄວາມຈຳເປັນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພ ແລະພວກອົບພະຍົບ ລົງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງແລະໂຄງການອອກວີຊາເພື່ອຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ຫຼືທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກຣີນຄາດລັອດເຕີຣີນັ້ນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ການເລືອກແບບບໍ່ເປັນລະບຽບນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຂັດຕໍ່ຫຼັກຄຸ່ນຄ່າຂອງອາເມຣິກັນ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ເອີ້ນຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານວ່າ “ວີຊາສ້າງອາເມຣິກາ” ຊຶ່ງຈະພິຈາລະນາໂດຍອີງຕາມຄະແນນ ຮວມທັງ ອາຍຸ ຄວາມລ່ຽນໄຫຼໃນດ້ານພາສາອັງກິດ ການສຶກສາ ຫຼືການສະເໜີຈ້າງວຽກ ຫຼືຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນການລົງທຶນແລະຜ່ານການສອບເສັງກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດສາດແລະລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກັນ.
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ແຜນການ ທີ່ອີງໃສ່ທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ. ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ຄອບຄົວບໍ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າບໍ? ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເຄີຍເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ບໍ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າຍ້ອນວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ມີປະລິນຍາບັດວິສະວະກຳບໍ?"
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການ DACA ຄືພວກທີ່ມີຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນ 7 ແສນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳພາເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ເມື່ອຕອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ ແລະພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເອກກະສານອື່ນໆອີກຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດນີ້ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານເດວິດ ບາຍເອີ້ ນັກວິເຄາະກ່ຽວກັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງສະຖາບັນຄາໂຕ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະມີເສັ້ນທາງກາຍເປັນກົດໝາຍໄດ້ ແລະທ່ານເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງ ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງຄຳປາໄສທ່ານ ເວລາທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ຖ້າຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃຫ້ເປັນກົດໝາຍໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາແລ້ວ ຫຼັງ ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບຮອງເອົາເວລາໃດພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ແລະສະພາຕ່ຳ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນແລ້ວ ໃນໄລຍະສອງປີຜ່ານມາ ດ້ວຍປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານນີ້ ແລະ ມີພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກຳທັງສອງສະພາ ແລະທ່ານກໍຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຫຍັງເລີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ດັ່ງນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຄິດວ່າ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີນີ້ຄົງຈະບໍ່ມີໂອກາດເລີຍ.”
ແລະຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງເລື້ອງການຂາດເຂີນຄົນງານ ສຳລັບວຽກງານຕ່າງໆທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມສາມາດສູງ. ທ່ານ Rick Su ເປັນສາສະດາຈານດ້ານກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລບັບຟາໂລ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນ ໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ອຸດສາຫະກຳຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວມຕໍ່ວ່າກ່ຽວກັບການຂາດເຂີນຄົນງານແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງເປັນການສະເພາະບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນການກໍ່ສ້າງ ການກະເສດ ຫຼືການປາດຊີ້ນ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍເປັນພິເສດໃນດ້ານເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະລະບົບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມີທັກສະຄວາມສາມາດນັ້ນ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຈຳເປັນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ແຮງງານຄວາມສາມາດລະດັບຕ່ຳ.”
ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳຍັງຢືນຢັດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງກຳແພງຊາຍແດນ ແລະຢາກສ້າງຕັ້ງກອງທຶນຈາກການເກັບຄ່າທຳນຽບຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ເພື່ອຈ່າຍກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
U.S. President Donald Trump launched his immigration plan which includes stopping the Diversity Immigrant Visa also known as green card lottery, drastically reducing the number of family-sponsorship visa, and moving towards a merit-based system. Democrats have rejected the plan since it does not address the fate of the 700000 "Dreamers", individuals brought in the country illegally as children. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.
Thirty percent of college-educated workers in science and engineering in the U.S. are foreign-born, according to the National Science Board.
President Donald Trump wants more of these highly skilled immigrants.
Donald Trump, U.S. President:
"A new legal immigration system that protects American wages, promotes American values, and attracts the best and brightest from all around the world."
The U.S. grants 1.1 million permanent legal residence visas, also known as green cards, each year.
The majority are given to individuals with family ties to U.S. citizens, rather than based on skills or employment.
Trump wants to cut the number of family-sponsored visas and increase those he calls "merit-based."
He wants to reduce humanitarian-based visas
… such as for asylum-seekers and refugees, by half...
And stop the Diversity Visa program - the green card lottery.
Donald Trump, U.S. President:
"Random selection is contrary to American values."
Trump's calls the new proposal the "Build America Visa." It's determined by points, including age, English proficiency, education, offer of employment or promise of investment, and passing a test on American history and government.
Democrats have rejected Trump's merit-based plan.
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House:
"Are they saying family is without merit? Are they saying most of the people have ever come to the United States in the history of our country are without merit because they don't have an engineering degree?"
Also because it does not address DACA recipients -- the 700 thousand "Dreamers," individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and the millions of undocumented immigrants already here.
David Bier, Cato Institute:
"This is not something that has any path to becoming a law, and he kind of intimated that at the end of his speech, when he said if this is not enacted by Congress, then we'll enact it once we regain the presidency and the House. I think we already saw two years with this president and a unified Republican Congress, and he still didn't get anything done on immigration, so I don't think that this proposal has any chance."
Nor does it address the shortage of workers for jobs that are not highly skilled.
Rick Su, University at Buffalo:
"Industries that are complaining about worker shortages are specifically looking for immigrants, whether it's construction or agriculture or meatpacking. There is a lot of demand in those particular areas, and a high-skilled immigration system, although important, wouldn't address our other needs, which is on the lower-skilled level."
Trump also still insists on a border wall, and wants to create a trust fund from border crossing fees to help pay for it.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ