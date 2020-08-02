ປ. ທຣໍາ ຍົກເອົາຄວາມຄິດ ໃນການເລື່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມາໃຫ້ເປັນປະເດັນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ການປ່ອນບັດທີ່ສົ່ງຜ່ານທາງໄປສະນີອາດຈະນໍາໄປສູ່ການສໍ້ໂກງ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຖາມວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄວນຈະຖືກເລື່ອນອອກໄປ ຫລືບໍ່. ຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ຂຽນຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຖົກຖຽງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຢູ່ໃນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ໄປໃຫ້ການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. Cindy Saine ນັກຂ່າວ ດ້ານການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ ມາຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງບົວ ສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເປັນເທື່ອທໍາອິດ ທີ່ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ສະເໜີວ່າ ໃຫ້ເລື່ອນການເລືອກ ຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປີນີ້ອອກໄປ- ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ດຶງດູດເອົາ ຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງໂລກດ້ວຍຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີອັນນຶ່ງ. ຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີນັ້ນ ທ່ານກ່າວໄປແບບບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານວ່າ ການສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ທາງໄປສະນີ ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້ “ເປັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ & ມີການສໍ້ໂກງ ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ຖາມວ່າ “…ການຊັກຊ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນສາມາດ ໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ ຢ່າງຄັກແນ່, ມີການຮັບປະກັນ ແລະປອດໄພ ຈະບໍ່ດີບໍ ???”

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ມີອໍານາດໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຊັກຊ້າລົງ. ວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນກໍານົດໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

"ຄະນະກໍາມະການຈະມາອອກຄໍາສັ່ງ."



ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວີດເຕີນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄປໃຫ້ການຢູ່ໃນການຮັບຟັງພິຈາລະນາຢູ່ສະພາສູງກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະເໜີຕັດເງິນງົບປະມານ ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດລົງ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຫລາຍທ່ານ ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນຮູ້ສຶກງົງຍ້ອນຂໍ້ຄວາມ ໃນທວີດເຕີຂອງທ່ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະໄດ້ຖາມທ່ານພອມພຽວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສາມາດເລື່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອອກໄປໄດ້ບໍ່.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທິມ ເຄນ (Tim Kaine) ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຖາມວ່າ:

“ທ່ານເປັນທະນາຍຄວາມຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາອົບຮົມ ແລະມີຜົນງານສູງ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານຊຸດນີ້. ປະທານາທິບໍດີສາມາດເລື່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄປໄດ້ບໍ່?”

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຕອບວ່າ:

“ທ່ານສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ, ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາ, ຄົນອື່ນໆ ຈະພິຈາລະນາທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນຄວນຕ້ອງການ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານກໍຕ້ອງການຄືກັນ, ທ່ານ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ເຄນ, ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ທຸກໆຄົນ ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ. ການເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງເປັນແບບເສລີ ມັນຍັງຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທອມ ຢູດາລ (Tom Udall) ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕັ້ງເປັນແບບຢ່າງທີ່ດີແກ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃຫ້ທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່ ເມື່ອທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຮັບເອົາຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ນີ້ ໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່. ທ່ານໄດ້ ຕັ້ງຄໍາຖາມນີ້ຕໍ່ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຢູດາລ (Udall) ຖາມວ່າ “ທ່ານຈະໃຫ້ການນັບຖືແກ່ຜົນການ ເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້ບໍ່.

ທ່ານຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ, ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີພອມພຽວ, ຖ້າຫາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣໍາ ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຍອມຮັບຮູ້ເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຍ້ອນການຂາດຄວາມ ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ສົ່ງຜ່ານທາງໄປສະນີເດ ແລ້ວທ່ານຈະໃຫ້ ຄວາມ ນັບຖືແກ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຄືກັນກັບກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຮັບຮູ້ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ອັນເປັນການປະຕິບັດເຊັ່ນກັນນີ້ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກບໍ່?”

ທ່ານພອມພຽວຕອບວ່າ:

“ທ່ານສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຄາດເດົາໄປເທື່ອ ໂດຍທີ່ມີຄໍາຖາມທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ຖ້າເປັນແນວນີ້ ແນວນັ້ນຢູ່ 15 ຢ່າງ. ທ່ານຄວນຮູ້ດີ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກຕໍ່ຄະນະກໍາມະການນີ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດຕາມຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ, ປະຕິບັດຕາມລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມ ບາກບັ່ນທີ່ຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ.”

ຜູ້ນໍາສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ, ທ່ານ ເຄບວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ (Kevin McCarthy), ເວົ້າວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄວນຈະຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຕາມແຜນທີ່ວາງໄວ້ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກນີ້ ແນ່ນອນ.

ທ່ານ ເຄບວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງຄວາມເປັນຫວ່ງຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່ຽວກັບການ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຜ່ານທາງ ໄປສະນີ ຊຶ່ງຕ່າງກັນກັບການລົງຄະແນນສຽງແບບບໍ່ສາມາດໄປປາກົດຕົວໄດ້ ຫລື absentee voting. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນລັດຖະບານກາງເລີຍ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຈັດການ ເລືອກຕັ້ງຈັກເທື່ອ, ແລະພວກເຮົາ ຄວນຈະກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າໃນການຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງລົງຄະແນນສຽງໂດຍສົ່ງຜ່ານທາງໄປສະນີ, ທັງບັນດາຫົວໜ້າ ສະມາຄົມເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງ ຊາດຂອງລັດ ແລະສະມາຄົມບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ຈັກເຖິງສະພາບການໃດໆເລີຍ ທີ່ອາດຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປີນີ້.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested voting by mail could lead to a fraudulent November 3rd presidential election and asked whether the vote should be delayed. Trump's tweet sparked a debate on election security on Capitol Hill, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was testifying. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

For the first time, U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting delaying this year’s presidential election - grabbing the world’s attention with a tweet. In it he alleges - without evidence - that mail-in balloting may make this the “most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

Trump asks, “…Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The president does not have the power to delay the election, which is to be held November 3. The date is set by Congress under the U.S. Constitution.

“The committee will come to order”

The tweet came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was testifying at a Senate hearing on proposed cuts to the State Department budget.

Several Democratic senators said they were stunned by the president’s tweet and asked Pompeo if a president can delay a presidential election.

Senator Tim Kaine, (D)

“You are one of the most highly trained, and accomplished lawyers who are part of this administration. Can a president delay a presidential election?”

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State:

“Senator, in the end, the Department of Justice, others will make that legal determination. We all should want, I know you do too, Senator Kaine, want to make sure we have an election that everyone is confident in. That's not only free but validated.”

Democratic Senator Tom Udall said he is hearing concerns about whether the U.S. will continue to set a good example for democracy around the world, with President Trump declining to say whether he will accept the results of the November election.

He posed this question to Pompeo.

“So, Secretary Pompeo, if President Trump refuses to accept the upcoming November election due to his lack of faith in voting by mail, will you respect the results of a certified election as the State Department typically does throughout the world?”

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State:

“Senator I’m not going to speculate yet with about 15 ifs in there. You should know, I have said repeatedly to this committee, I will follow the rule of law, follow the Constitution. I’ve endeavored to do that in everything I’ve done, and I’ll continue to do that every day.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said the US election should definitely be held on November 3rd as planned.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy:

"I understand the president's concern about mail-in voting, which is different than absentee voting. But never in the history of the federal elections have we ever not held an election, and we should go forward with our election.”

Regarding voting by mail, both the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State told VOA Thursday they are unaware of any developments that could have an impact on the security of this year’s election.