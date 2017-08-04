ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ຈຳກັດ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ຖືບັດຂຽວ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຕໍ່ມາດຕະການໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຈຳນວນ

ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມີສີມືແຮງງານຕໍ່າ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແລະໄດ້ສະເໜີລະບົບ ໃຫ້ຄະແນນ ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງດ້ວຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳ ນຽບຂາວ Peter Heinlein ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢືນຢູ່ທາງຂ້າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກໍມີ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກ ສັງກັດຣີພັບ

ບລີກັນ ຈາກລັດ Arkansas ທ່ານ Tom Cotton ແລະ ທ່ານ David Perdue ຈາກລັດ

ຈໍເຈຍ, ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີໂດຍ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທັງສອງ ທີ່ຈະຕັດຈຳນວນພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕຳກົດ

ໝາຍໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ລົງເຄິ່ງໜຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ການປະຕິຮູບທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ລະບົບຄົນ ເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ ໃນຮອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ

ຄວາມເຫັນອົກເຫັນໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນ ຜູ້ທີ່

ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບລະບົບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຈະຖືເອົາຄວາມຕ້ອງ ການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມາກ່ອນໝູ່

ແລະ ຖືເອົາ ອາເມຣິກາ ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນກ່ອນໝູ່.”

ທ່ານ Cotton ແລະ ທ່ານ Perdue ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ​ໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກ​

ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມີສີມືແຮງງານຕໍ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄ່າຈ້າງແຮງງານຂອງກຳມະກອນ ອາເມຣິກາ

ຕົກຕໍ່າ.

ທ່ານ David Perdue ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈາກລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນດີນຳກັນທຸກຄົນວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍລະບົບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງປະເທດ

ພວກເຮົາ ຄວນຈະປົກປ້ອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງກຳມະກອນຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ລວມທັງ

ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງນຳ, ແລະ ເພື່ອຕ້ອນຮັບບຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ມີພອນສະຫວັນທີ່ເດີນທາງມາທີ່

ນີ້ຢ່າງຖືກກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຢາກເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ຢາກສ້າງຊີວິດທີ່ດີສຳລັບ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເອງ.”

ທີ່​ປຶກສາອາວຸໂສ ທ່ານ Stephen Miller ກ່າວວ່າ ລັກສະນະທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຂອງມາດຕະການ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຍຸຕິການປະຕິບັດ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າ “​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ແບບຕ່ອງໂສ້.”

ທ່ານ Stephen Miller ທີ່​ປຶກສາອາວຸໂສຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ລະບຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່

ໄດ້ຮັບບັດຂຽວໃນຕອນນີ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດ ນຳເອົາຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ມີອາຍຸສູງ ຜູ້ທີ່

ສາມາດຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສາທາລະນະໄດ້ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກບໍ່ສາມາດ

ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕົນເອງທາງການເງິນໄດ້, ແລະ ແລ້ວຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ ກໍສາມາດນຳເອົາ ພີ່ນ້ອງ

ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດນຳເອົາພີ່ນ້ອງອີກຄົນໜຶ່ງ ເຂົ້າມາອີກ, ແລະ ກໍຕໍ່ໆໄປອີກ, ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເຂົ້າເມືອງແບບຕ່ອງໂສ.”

ລະບົບທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີ​ໄປນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາຜູ້ເວົ້າພາສາ ອັງກິດ​ໄດ້ ມີຄວາມສາມາດ

ໃນການເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ມີເງິນລ້ຽງຕົນເອງໄດ້.

ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນບາງຄົນ ແລະ ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິພວກ​

ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ມັນອາດ

ມີຜົນກະທົບໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ.

ທ່ານ Kim Rueben ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Urban ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ທີ່ມີສີມືແຮງ

ງານຕໍ່າຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ປະ ກອບສ່ວນຢ່າງສຳຄັນຍິ່ງຕໍ່ປະເທດຂອງເຮົາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດສິ່ງ

ຕ່າງໆຄື ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອວຽກງານ ໃນນາໃນສວນຂອງເຮົາໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ພ້ອມກັບເຮັດ

ວຽກໂຮງຈັກ ໂຮງງານ ແລະ ເຮັດວຽກໃນເຮືອນດ້ວຍ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນຖ້າປາສະຈາກຄົນ ພວກ

ນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະເປັນການຍາກຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກ ທີ່ເຮົາກຳລັງເ

ຮັດຢູ່ ແລະ ສຳລັບການເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ພວກເຮົາເດີນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ແມ່ນການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການສົນທະນາທົ່ວປະເທດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ

ດ້ວຍຄວາມປາຖະນາທີ່ຈະສ້າງແຮງກະຕຸ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໜຶ່ງໃນບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນລະຫວ່າງ

ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ. ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ລັດຖະສະພາຈະດຳເນີນ

ການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນໄວໆນີ້ ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.

President Donald Trump has endorsed a measure that would dramatically reduce the number of low-skilled immigrants admitted to the United States, and introduce a merit-based points system. VOA White House correspondent Peter Heinlein reports.



Flanked by Republican senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, President Donald Trump endorsed their proposed legislation that would cut legal immigration to the United States in half.



Trump called it "the most significant reform to our immigration system in a half century."



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and that puts America first."



Cotton and Perdue said an influx of low-skilled immigrants has pushed down the wages of working Americans.



((SEN. DAVID PERDUE, (R) GEORGIA))

"We can all agree the goals of our nation's immigration system should be to protect the interests of working Americans, including immigrants, and to welcome talented individuals who come here legally and want to work and make a better life for themselves."



Senior Adviser Stephen Miller said one key feature of the measure will be to end the practice known as "chain migration".



((STEPHEN MILLER, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER))

"Individuals right now who are receiving green cards, they can bring in, say, an elderly relative who could immediately go onto public assistance if they become unable to support themselves financially, and then that person can bring in a relative, who can bring in a relative, who can bring in a relative, and that's why they call it chain migration."



The proposed system favors English speakers who have job skills and financial self-sufficency.



Democrats, some Republicans and many immigrants rights groups oppose the move, arguing it could be counterproductive.



((KIM RUEBEN, URBAN INSTITUTE))

"A lot of the lower skilled immigrants are contributing vitally to our country. They are doing things like helping our farms work better, doing manufacturing jobs and also working in the home. So without those people, it would make it much harder forall of us to do the jobs we're doing and for our economy to function."



White House officials say Trump's endorsement is an attempt to push forward the national conversation on immigration in hopes of creating momentum on one of his key campaign issues. But it is unclear whether Congress will act on this measure any time soon.