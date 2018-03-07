ທີ່ປຶກສາ ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ລາອອກ ຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ

ຫົວໜ້າທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ

ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງແລ້ວ, ອີງຕາມການປະກາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນອັງ

ຄານວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ ແກຣີ ຄອນ “Gary Cohn” ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ມັນເປັນກຽດ

ຢ່າງສູງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ປະກາດໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດ

ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການເຕີບໂຕ ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ໂດຍ

ສະເພາະການຮັບຜ່ານການປະຕິຮູບພາສີຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ.”

ການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ຄອນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະເກັບພາສີການນຳເຂົ້າເຫຼັກກ້າ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງ.

ທ່ານຄອນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງສະພາເສດຖະກິດແຫ່ງຊາດ, ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ

ຊັກຊວນດົນເຖິງ 11 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ປ່ຽນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍໄດ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າ

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະກຳນົດການຈັດເກັບພາສີ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຂ້າງໜ້າ

ນີ້.

ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍທຳນຽບຂາວນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

“ທ່ານ ແກຣີ ໄດ້ເປັນຫົວໜ້າທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ເຮັດ

ໜ້າທີ່ອັນດີເລີດ ໃນການປະຕິບັດແຜນງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃນການບັນ

ລຸການຕັດພາສີຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ການປະຕິຮູບຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ໄດ້ປົດປ່ອຍເສດຖະ

ກິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃຫ້ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານແມ່ນຜູ້ມີພອນສະຫວັນທີ່ຫາໄດ້

ຍາກ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຂອບໃຈທ່ານ ສຳລັບການອຸທິດຕົນຂອງທ່ານໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາ

ຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.”

ຫົວໜ້າທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຄລລີ ກໍໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງທ່ານ ຄອນ ເຊັ່ນ

ກັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ທ່ານ ແກຣີ ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງໂດດເດັ່ນ, ໄດ້ອຸ

ທິດຄວາມສາມາດ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານການປະຕິຮູບພາສີຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະ

ຄິດຮອດທ່ານ ໃນຖານະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຄົນນຶ່ງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ, ແຕ່ການລາອອກ

ຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນກະທົບອັນແທ້ຈິງຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.”

ບົດບາດດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານ ຄອນ ລວມມີ ພາສີ ແລະ ການອອກບຳນານ,

ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ, ລະບົບການເງິນ, ພະລັງງານ ແລະ ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ, ປະກັນສຸຂະ

ພາບ, ກະສິກຳ, ເສດຖະກິດໂລກ, ການຄ້າສາກົນ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາ, ເທັກໂນໂລ

ຈີ, ການຄົມມະນາຄົມ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພທາງຄອມພິວເຕີ.

U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is resigning, the White House announced on Tuesday.



"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform," Gary Cohn said in a statement.



Cohn's resignation comes after Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a move he vehemently opposed.



Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. But the president has been resistant to those efforts, and reiterated Tuesday he will impose the tariffs in the coming days.



In a statement released by the White House, Trump said: "Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people."



Chief of Staff John Kelly also praised Cohn. "Gary has served his country with great distinction, dedicating his skill and leadership to grow the U.S. economy and pass historic tax reform. I will miss having him as a partner in the White House, but he departs having made a real impact in the lives of the American people," he said.



Cohn's policy portfolio included tax and retirement, infrastructure, the financial system, energy and environment, healthcare, agriculture, global economics, international trade and development, and technology, telecommunications and cybersecurity.