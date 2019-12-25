ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ກັບຄວາມເປັນ
ໄດ້ທີ່ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອາດຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໃນວັນຄຣິສມັສ, ໂດຍເວົ້າຢອກ
ຫຼິ້ນວ່າ ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຮັບ “ເຕົ້າດອກໄມ້ງາມ” ເປັນຂອງຂວັນຈາກ
ຜູ້ນຳປະເທດ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາແບບກຳກວມ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ຂອງຂວັນຄຣິສມັສ” ແກ່ສະ
ຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມ
ຄວາມກົດດັນແກ່ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ອນຂີດເສັ້ນຕາຍທ້າຍປີຂອງ ພຽງຢາງ ສຳລັບ ສະຫະ
ລັດ ເພື່ອຜ່ອນຜັນການຢືນຢັດຂອງຕົນກ່ຽວກັບການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ຈາກລັດ ຟໍລໍຣິດາ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ
ໃຊ້ເວລາໃນວັນພັກບຸນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຊອກຮູ້ວ່າ ຂອງຂວັນນັ້ນແມ່ນຫຍັງ ແລະ
ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບມືກັບມັນດ້ວຄວາມສຳເລັດ. ທຸກໆຄົນມີຂອງຂວັນເຊີໄພ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂ້າ
ພະເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ມາເບິ່ງວ່າຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮັບມືໄປຕາມທີ່ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ບາງເທື່ອແມ່ນຂອງຂວັນ ທີ່ລາວຈະສົ່ງເຕົ້າ
ດອກໄມ້ງາມໆມາໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄືທີ່ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟ.”
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້ອາດ
ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໄກນັ້ນ, ປາກົດໄດ້ຕິດຕາມແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ
ກ່ອນໜ້າວັນພັກບຸນຄຣິສມັສ.
ໄດ້ມີເຮືອບິນທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສີ່ລຳ ບິນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນ
ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຮວມທັງເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ Global Hawk ແລະເຮືອບິນສືບລັບ RC-135
ສອງລຳ ທີ່ສາມາດຕິດຕາມລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ແລະສະກັດກັ້ນການສົ່ງສັນຍານ
ອີງຕາມບໍລິສັດຕິດຕາມການບິນເອກກະຊົນ Aircraft Spots.
ບໍລິສັດ Aircraft Spots ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມຫາເຮືອບິນ ສະຫະລັດ
ທີ່ຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າ ອ້ອມແອ້ມແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2017, ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ຄວາມ
ເຄັ່ງຕືງລະດັບສູງ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.
ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ຫຼື ບໍ່ຫົວຊາກັບເສັ້ນ
ຕາຍທ້າຍປີຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ
ເສຍໃຈ.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed the possibility that North Korea could launch a ballistic missile on Christmas, joking that he instead could get a "nice vase" as a gift from the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.
North Korea has cryptically promised a "Christmas gift" to the U.S., apparently as part of its efforts to increase pressure on Washington ahead of Pyongyang's end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to soften its stance on nuclear talks.
"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump said Tuesday from Florida, where he is spending the holidays. "Everybody's got surprises for me. But let's see what happens. I handle it as they come along."
"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," Trump added.
U.S. officials, who say they expect North Korea could soon launch a long-range ballistic missile, appear to be watching the Korean Peninsula closely ahead of the Christmas holiday.
There were at least four U.S. military aircraft active in the region early Wednesday, including a Global Hawk drone and two variations of an RC-135 spy plane, which can track ballistic missiles and intercept signals, according to the private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots.
Aircraft Spots told VOA it hasn't tracked so many U.S. military aircraft in the sky around the Korean Peninsula since 2017, during the height of tensions between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The Trump administration has publicly dismissed or ignored North Korea's end-of-year deadline - a posture that has apparently upset North Korean officials.