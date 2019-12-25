ປ​ະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​

ໄດ້ທີ່​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ອາດຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສມັ​ສ, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ຢອກ

ຫຼິ້ນ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ທາງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ “ເຕົ້າ​ດອກ​ໄມ້​ງາມ” ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ຈາກ​

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາແບບ​ກຳ​ກວມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ” ແກ່​ສະ

​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​

ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ແກ່ ວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນ ກ່ອນ​ຂີດເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ຂອງ ພຽງ​ຢາງ ສຳ​ລັບ ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດ ເພື່ອຜ່ອນ​ຜັນການ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ຈາກ​ລັດ ​ຟໍ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​

ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ບຸນວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະຊອກ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ ແລະ​

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ມັນ​ດ້ວ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ. ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ເຊີ​ໄພ້ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຂ້າ​

ພະ​ເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່​ມາ​ເບິ່ງວ່າຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້​າ​ຮັບ​ມື​ໄປ​ຕາມ​ທີ່ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ບາງ​ເທື່ອແມ່ນ​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ ທີ່​ລາວຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ເຕົ້າ​

ດອກ​ໄມ້​ງາມໆມາ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຄື​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້ານີ້​ອາດ​

ຍິງ​ລູ​ກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກນັ້ນ, ປາ​ກົດ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ບຸນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ.

ໄດ້​ມີເຮືອ​ບິນທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສີ່​ລຳ ບິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​

ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ Global Hawk ແລ​ະ​ເຮືອ​ບິນສືບ​ລັບ RC-135

​ສອງ​ລຳ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ແລະ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສັນ​ຍານ

ອີງ​ຕາມບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕິດ​ຕາມການ​ບິນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ​ Aircraft Spots.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Aircraft Spots ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຫາ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ທີ່​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ແຫຼ​ມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2017, ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ ຄວາມ

​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ຫຼື​ ບໍ່​ຫົວ​ຊາ​ກັບ​ເສັ້ນ

ຕາຍ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜື​ອ

​ເສຍ​ໃຈ.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed the possibility that North Korea could launch a ballistic missile on Christmas, joking that he instead could get a "nice vase" as a gift from the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.



North Korea has cryptically promised a "Christmas gift" to the U.S., apparently as part of its efforts to increase pressure on Washington ahead of Pyongyang's end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to soften its stance on nuclear talks.



"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump said Tuesday from Florida, where he is spending the holidays. "Everybody's got surprises for me. But let's see what happens. I handle it as they come along."



"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," Trump added.



U.S. officials, who say they expect North Korea could soon launch a long-range ballistic missile, appear to be watching the Korean Peninsula closely ahead of the Christmas holiday.



There were at least four U.S. military aircraft active in the region early Wednesday, including a Global Hawk drone and two variations of an RC-135 spy plane, which can track ballistic missiles and intercept signals, according to the private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots.



Aircraft Spots told VOA it hasn't tracked so many U.S. military aircraft in the sky around the Korean Peninsula since 2017, during the height of tensions between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The Trump administration has publicly dismissed or ignored North Korea's end-of-year deadline - a posture that has apparently upset North Korean officials.

