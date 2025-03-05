ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ປະກາດວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາ ກັບມາແລ້ວ” ປ້ອງກັນການກຳນົດພາສີ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍອື່ນ ໃນຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ລັດຖະສພາ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອຄືນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນການກຳນົດພາສີໃໝ່ຕໍ່ບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືການຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສັນຍາວ່າຈະມີມາຕື່ມອີກ ໃນຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມຮ່ວມຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຄຳປາໄສທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງຂອງທ່ານວ່າ “ປະເທດອື່ນໆໄດ້ກຳນົດພາສີຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາມາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ກໍເປັນທີຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ຄຳປາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳນົດພາສີ 25 ເປີເຊັນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ການສົ່ງອອກຈາກຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດສອງປະເທດຄື ການາດາ ແລະ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມພາສີຕໍ່ ຈີນ ຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າຈາກກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ 10 ເປີເຊັນເປັນ 20 ເປີເຊັນ. ຈີນ ແມ່ນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືການຄ້າອັນດັບສາມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.
ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ສາມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ການແກ້ແຄ້ນ, ຈົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສົງຄາມການຄ້າທີ່ກວ້າງອອກ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະເລີ່ມກຳນົດ “ພາສີຕອບກັບ” ຕໍ່ຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືການຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ທັງໝົດໃນວັນທີ 2 ເມສາ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍຕາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳນົດພາສີຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະກຳນົດພາສີນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນ. ບໍ່ວ່າພາສີຫຍັງກໍຕາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເກັບນຳເຮົາ, ເຮົາກໍຈະເກັບນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ມັນເປັນວັນທີ 1 ເມສາ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຢາກໃຫ້ມັນຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າເປັນວັນຂີ້ຕົວະຂອງເດືອນເມສາ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຈະກຳນົດພາສີ 25 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ການນຳເຂົ້າອາລູມີນຽມ, ທອງແດງ, ໄມ້ແປຮູບ ແລະ ເຫຼັກ.
ຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມີຂຶ້ນ 6 ອາທິດໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດກັບພັນທະມິດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ການປ່ຽນແປງນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ການປະຕິຮູບລັດຖະບານກາງ. ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວເມື່ອວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງຄຳປາໄສນີ້ຄື “ການຟື້ນຟູຄວາມຝັນແບບອາເມຣິກັນ.”
ດ້ວຍຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ເຈດີ ແວນສ໌ ແລະ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຈອນສັນ ນັ່ງຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ເລີ່ມຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານດ້ວຍການປະກາດວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ກັບມາແລ້ວ,” ຈົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດສຽງຮ້ອງເຊຍຄຳວ່າ “USA” ຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.
U.S. President Donald Trump in a Tuesday night speech to a joint session of Congress defended his new tariffs on U.S. trading partners and pledged that more are coming.
“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn,” Trump said in what was his first address to U.S. lawmakers of his second term.
The remarks came after the United States imposed 25% tariffs earlier Tuesday on exports from its two biggest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, and doubled an earlier 10% tariff on Chinese imports to 20%. China is the No. 3 U.S. trading partner.
U.S. stock markets have taken a significant tumble, and the three countries have threatened retaliation, prompting concerns of a broader trade war.
Trump also said the United States will begin imposing “reciprocal tariffs” on all U.S. trading partners on April 2.
“Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them,” he said. “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them.”
“I wanted to make it April 1, but I didn’t want to be accused of April Fool’s Day,” Trump added.
Trump also said he will impose a 25% tariff on imports of foreign aluminum, copper, lumber and steel.
Trump’s address comes six weeks into his second term, which has been marked by tensions with U.S. allies, shifts in foreign policy and an overhaul of the federal government. The White House on Monday said the theme of the address was the “renewal of the American dream.”
With Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson seated behind him, Trump began his speech by proclaiming that “America is back,” triggering chants of “USA” from Republican lawmakers.
