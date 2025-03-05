ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ປະກາດວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາ ກັບມາແລ້ວ” ປ້ອງກັນການກຳນົດພາສີ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍອື່ນ ໃນຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ລັດຖະສພາ

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເມື່ອ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃໝ່ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ການ​ຄ້າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ມາ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້ກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້​າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄື ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ແລະ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ ຈີນ ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ​ຈາກ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ເປັນ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ການ​ຄ້າ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສ​າມ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ສາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ, ຈົນ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ກວ້າງ​ອອກ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ກຳ​ນົດ “ພາ​ສີ​ຕອບ​ກັບ” ຕໍ່​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ການ​ຄ້າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ເມ​ສາ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄືນ. ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ພາ​ສີ​ຫຍັງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເກັບ​ນຳ​ເຮົາ, ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ນຳ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ເມ​ສາ, ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ຂີ້​ຕົວະ​ຂອງ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ພາ​ສີ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ອາ​ລູ​ມີ​ນຽມ​, ທອງ​ແດງ, ໄມ້​ແປ​ຮູບ ແລະ ເຫຼັກ.

ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ 6 ອາ​ທິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕຶງ​ຄຽດ​ກັບ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ. ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ນີ້​ຄື “ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຄວາມ​ຝັນ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.”

ດ້ວຍ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ ເຈ​ດີ ແວນ​ສ໌ ແລະ ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ຈອ​ນ​ສັນ ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງຫຼັງ​ທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດວ່າ “ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ໄດ້​ກັບ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ,” ​ຈົນກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ສຽງ​ຮ້ອງ​ເຊຍ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “USA” ຈາ​ກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

U.S. President Donald Trump in a Tuesday night speech to a joint session of Congress defended his new tariffs on U.S. trading partners and pledged that more are coming.

“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn,” Trump said in what was his first address to U.S. lawmakers of his second term.

The remarks came after the United States imposed 25% tariffs earlier Tuesday on exports from its two biggest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, and doubled an earlier 10% tariff on Chinese imports to 20%. China is the No. 3 U.S. trading partner.

U.S. stock markets have taken a significant tumble, and the three countries have threatened retaliation, prompting concerns of a broader trade war.

Trump also said the United States will begin imposing “reciprocal tariffs” on all U.S. trading partners on April 2.

“Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them,” he said. “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them.”

“I wanted to make it April 1, but I didn’t want to be accused of April Fool’s Day,” Trump added.

Trump also said he will impose a 25% tariff on imports of foreign aluminum, copper, lumber and steel.

Trump’s address comes six weeks into his second term, which has been marked by tensions with U.S. allies, shifts in foreign policy and an overhaul of the federal government. The White House on Monday said the theme of the address was the “renewal of the American dream.”

With Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson seated behind him, Trump began his speech by proclaiming that “America is back,” triggering chants of “USA” from Republican lawmakers.