ປ. ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ການຢັ້ງຢືນ

ວ່າ ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ທີ່ເຊັນກັນ ເມື່ອສອງປີກ່ອນ ແລະຈະທຳການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດຂອງອີຣ່ານດ້ວຍມາດຕະການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍສະບັບໃໝ່. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ Steve Herman ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ແນວໃດກໍຕາມປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ດຳເນີນການບໍ່ເຖິງຂັ້ນກັບຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກແຜນການປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມຮອບດ້ານຫຼື JCPOA.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖະແຫຼງຢູ່ຫ້ອງການທູດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ເຕຫະຣ່ານໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດກວ່າເກົ່າ

ຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ໂດຍລະບຸວ່າ ອີີຣ່ານໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະການ ຮຸກຮານຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນມື້ນີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍປະກາດຍຸດທະສາດຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ ພ້ອມກັບບາດກ້າວທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຫຼາຍໆຂັ້ນຕອນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາເພື່ອປະເຊີນ ໜ້າກັບການກະທຳທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ອີຣ່ານຈະບໍ່ ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໂອກາດເລີຍທີ່ຈະມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຄອບ

ຄອງ.”

ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວຈາກປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະຈາກພາຍ

ໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳເອງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ເຖິງຂັ້ນ

ແນວໃດກໍດີ ທີ່ຈະທັບມ້າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້ອງ ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບ

ສະໜຸນວ່າ ຢຸດເຊົາການພັດທະນາອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງອີຣ່ານນັ້ນ.

ເນື້ອໄນສຳຄັນ ຂອງຄຳປາໄສ ປ. ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍອີຣ່ານ

ທ່ານນາງ Federica Mogherini ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະ ຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນ ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ໃນ ຖານະຢູໂຣບແນ່ນອນ ທີ່ຈະທັບມ້າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຍັງໃຊ້ໄດ້ຜົນ ແລະເຮັດວຽກ

ຕາມຈຸດໝາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວໃນເວລານີ້. ອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມານູສາກົນ

ຫຼື IAEA ໄດ້ພິສູດ 8 ເທື່ອມາແລ້ວວ່າອີຣ່ານໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທັງໝົດໃນດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການສ້າງລະບົບກວດກາຢ່າງຮອບດ້ານແລະ

ເຂັ້ມງວດ. ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການລ່ວງລະເມີດໃດໆ ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ ຮວມທັງໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້.”

ເປັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ໃນເວລານີ້ ຈະບໍ່ມີຫຍັງປ່ຽນແປງເທື່ອ.

President Donald Trump has announced he is decertifying Iran's compliance with a multi-national two year-old nuclear deal and slapping Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps with new counter-terrorism sanctions. VOA White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman reports, however, the president is stopping short of calling for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to be scrapped.



President Trump, speaking from the White House diplomatic room, had harsh words for Tehran as he announced a much tougher strategy on Iran, calling it a sponsor of terrorism and aggression in the Middle East and around the world.



"Today I am announcing our strategy along with several major steps we are taking to confront the Iranian regime's hostile actions and to ensure that Iran never —and I mean never — acquires a nuclear weapon."



Intense pleas from America's allies and some in Trump's own administration convinced the president to stop short, however, of blowing up the agreement, credited by its supporters with halting Iran's nuclear weapons development.



"We cannot afford as an international community, as Europe for sure, to dismantle a nuclear agreement that is working and deliveringespecially now. The International Atomic Energy Agency the IAEA has verified eight times that Iran is implanting all its nuclear related commitments following a comprehensive and strict monitoring system. There have been no violations of any of the commitments included in the agreement."



It appears that, for the time being, nothing will change.



"This is mainly political theater. President Trump gets to denounce the Iran agreement, which he's heavily criticized, but, at the same time, the U.S. will continue to comply with the agreement by waiving sanctions.So, for now, it really doesn't change anything."



Without certification, Congress is left with several choices, including re-imposing sanctions on Iran or doing nothing, under related legislation.



"I am directing my administration to work closely with Congress and our allies to address the deal's many serious flaws so that the Iranian regime can never threaten the world with nuclear weapons.These include the deal's sunset clauses that, in just a few years, will eliminate key restrictions on Iran's nuclear program."



The Democratic leadership is making it clear it believes Iran remains in compliance with the deal.



"President Trump's refusal to recertify is a grave mistake that threatens America security and our credibility at a very critical time."



"Ten thousand kilometers from the White House, Iran is also expressing its displeasure with President Trump's shift to a more aggressive stance towards Iran. It calls the president's criticism of the deal baseless,' adding that a multi-national agreement cannot be revoked by just one country."