ທ່ານທຣຳ ໂວຍວາຍວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ FBI ໄດ້ກວດຄົ້ນບ້ານພັກຂອງທ່ານ

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກປະຫັດປະຫານທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປກວດຄົ້ນບ້ານພັກ ມາຣ-ອາ-ລາໂກ (Mar-a-Lago) ຂອງທ່ານ ໃນລັດຟລໍ ຣິດາ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສືບ ສວນສອບສວນທີ່ດຳເນີນການມາຍາວນານ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເກັບເອົາເອກະ ສານຂອງທາງການໄວ້ ແທນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ ກົມເກັບມ້ຽນເອກະສານທາງການແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫລື National Archives ເມື່ອທ່ານລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກ​ຂ່າວ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຂອງການກວດຄົ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ລວມທັງວ່າ ມັນອາດມີຜົນກະທົບແນວໃດ ຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ເຊິ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການກວດຄົ້ນຄະລືຫາດ Mar-a-Lago ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍຫາທາງສ້າງພາບໃຫ້ຕົນເອງ ເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງການຫາເລື້ອງຈັບຜິດ ທາງດ້ານການເມືອງໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການປຸກລະດົມຫາທຶນທາງອີເມລ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ວ່າ “ຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເບິ່ງບັນ​ດາຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ຂ້ອຍຮັບຮອງເອົານັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ ຊະນະຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະເຫັນການຄອບງຳຂອງຂ້ອຍໃນທຸກໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຂ້ອຍ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.”

ການກວດຄົ້ນນັ້ນ ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງໝາຍຄົ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ລົງນາມໂດຍຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ປະສານງານກັບທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບມັນ ຜ່ານການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ດັ່ງທີ່ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ຄາຣີນ ຊອງ-ປີແອຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊອງ-ປີແອລ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບແຈ້ງການລ່ວງໜ້າຂອງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວອັນນີ້. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມຊັດເຈນຫຼາຍ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຕະຫຼອດເວລາທີ່ທ່ານດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ດຳເນີນການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງຕົນ ຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫລະ. ທ່ານເຊື່ອໃນການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ບົດກົດໝາຍ.”

ການກວດຄົ້ນຂອງອົງການ FBI ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍອັນສຳ ຄັນ ໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານທອດ ແບ້​ລຕ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການຄຸ້ມຄອງດ້ານການເມືອງຢູ່ມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ມັນງ່າຍທີ່ຈະພະຍາ ຍາມຄິດວ່າ ອັນນີ້ ເປັນດັ່ງກັບເກມການເມືອງ ຂະນະທີ່ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງການສະເໜີຊື່ ຊິງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະການປຸກລະດົມໂດຍທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ນະທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ກົດໝາຍ. ມີກົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງຈາກປີ 1978 ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກົດໝາຍເອກະສານບັນທຶກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະມັນ​ບັງ​ຄັບວ່າ ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຕ້ອງມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ກົມເກັບມຽນເອກະສານແຫ່ງຊາດ. ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມນັ້ນ.”

ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ກົມເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ຫຼື National Archives ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາຊາບວ່າ ຕົນເກັບກູ້ຄືນມາໄດ້ 15 ຫີບຂອງເອກະສານທຳນຽບຂາວ ຈາກ Mar-a-Lago ທີ່ລວມມີ ເອກະສານລັບນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເວົ້າ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ເວົ້າ​ຫົວຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ​ກ່ຽວກັບການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ.... “ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ 2024 ເພາະວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ ອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນເລື້ອງໃຫຍ່ອັນນຶ່ງ.”

ແລະໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ອາດເປັນການດີ ສຳລັບໂຊກຊະຕາດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານນາງແຊນນັ້ນ ໂບ ໂອໄບຣແອນ ອາຈານສອນ ການເມືອງດ້ານປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເທັກຊັສ ທີ່ນະຄອນອອສຕິນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ມັນຈະຊ່ອຍໃນການລະດົມທຶນ. ລາວຈະໄດ້ຮັບການເຫັນອົກເຫັນ ໃຈ ຈາກຖານສຽງຂອງລາວ. ແຕ່ໃນໄລຍະຍາວ ມັນອາດຈະເປັນບັນຫາຫຍຸ້ງ ຍາກ. ອັນນີ້ ກໍຈະບໍ່ຫາຍໄປ ຖ້າວ່າລາວປະພຶດຕົນບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ແລະມີເອກະ ສານຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາກໍຈະເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປສູ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ. ອັນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເລີຍທີ່ຈະສາມາດປົກປິດໄວ້ໄດ້.”

ບັນຫາທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍອື່ນໆຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ລວມມີການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ການ​ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງລາວ ໃນການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ຫຼື Capitol ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021 ແລະຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂອງການຕົກລົງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2020.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Former President Donald Trump claims he is being politically persecuted after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, in what appeared to be part of a long-running investigation of whether he has kept official documents instead of sending them to the National Archives when he left office. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara looks at the political fallout of the search, including how it may affect Trump’s likely 2024 White House bid.

Following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, the former president sought to paint himself as the victim of a political witch hunt by Democrats.

"As they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once more," Trump said in a fundraising email on Tuesday.

The search, based on a warrant signed by a federal judge, was not coordinated with the White House, and President Joe Biden learned about it through news reports, said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

(Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary)

“We did not have advance notice of this activity. President Biden has been very clear from before he was elected president and throughout his time in office that the Justice Department conducts its investigations independently. He believes in the rule of law.”

The FBI’s unprecedented search marked a significant escalation of the federal investigation of the former president.

(Todd Belt, The George Washington University) (Skype)

“It's easy to try to think of this as being a political game, as the Biden administration trying to derail a potential presidential nomination and campaign by Donald Trump. But what's really at issue here is the law. There's a law from 1978 called the Presidential Records Act, and that requires that all the materials used by the president be turned over to the National Archives. This former president, President Trump, has not complied with that.”

Earlier this year, the National Archives notified Congress it had recovered 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago, including classified materials.

Trump continues to publicly flirt with running again for president …

"November 2024, because that's going to be, that's the big one."

And in the short run, the investigation might be good for his political fortunes.

(Shannon Bow O'Brien, University of Texas at Austin) (Skype)

“It’s going to help with fundraising. He's getting a lot of sympathy from his bases. But in the long run, it might be problematic. This isn't going to go away, if he indeed behaved inappropriately and there's material there that they will move forward for prosecution. That's not anything that can be swept under the table.”

Trump’s other legal woes include a probe investigating his part in the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, and allegations of illegal dealings connected to the 2020 presidential elections.