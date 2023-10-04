ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມ ມີຄວາມເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະດີ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານກ່າວໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ພະນັກງານສານ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ເປັນປະທານໃນຄະດີແພ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການສໍ້ໂກງ ດ້ານອະສັງຫາລິ ມະຊັບໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມ ຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບຄະດີ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ດູຖູກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສານ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດນິວຊອກ ທ່ານອາຣເທີ ເອັນໂກຣອນ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາເລື້ອງການຕ້ອງຕິກ່ຽວກັບສະ​ໝຽນຫຼັກ ຂອງທ່ານເອັນໂກຣອນນັ້ນ ທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ອາລີສັນ ກຣີນຟ​ຽ​ລ ໄປລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ Truth Social ຂອງທ່ານ ຊ້ຳຕື່ມອີກ.

ການນຳລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມນັ້ນ ລວມມີຮູບພາບຂອງທ່ານນາງກຣີນຟຽ​ລ ຮ່ວມກັບ ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ທີ່ພວມຕັ້ງທ່າໃຫ້ຖ່າຍຮູບຢູ່ໃນງານທີ່ເປີດເຜີຍ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງທ່ານນາງກຣີນຟຽລ ວ່າ ເປັນ “ແຟນສາວຂອງທ່ານຊູມເມີ.”

ການນຳລົງສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ໄດ້ຖືກລຶບອອກ.

ທ່ານເອັນໂກຣອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາທະນາຄວາມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະໄອຍະການຂອງນິວຢອກ ທ່ານນາງເລີທິເຊຍ ເຈມສ໌ ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໃດໆຕໍ່ພະນັກ ງານຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນ “ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້, ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ແລະຈະບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນພາຍໃຕ້ກໍລະນີໃດໆກໍຕາມ.”

The judge presiding over Donald Trump's New York civil real estate fraud case on Tuesday imposed a gag order on the former president after he disparaged a court staffer.

New York State court Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order after Trump recirculated on his Truth Social site a critical social media post about Engoron's principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posing for a picture at a public event. Trump referred to Greenfield as "Schumer's girlfriend."

Trump's post was later deleted.

Engoron told lawyers for Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James that attacks on his staff were "unacceptable, inappropriate and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."