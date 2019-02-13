ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງອີຮານ
ໂອມາ ທີ່ຫາກໍເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ລາອອກ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຂໍຂະມາໂທດໃນ
ວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກປະນາມຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງທັງຈາກ ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ
ແລະເພື່ອນສະມາຊິກ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດດ້ວຍກັນ ທີ່ການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ນາງ ແມ່ນເຫັນວ່າເປັນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢີວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຂໍຂະມາໂທດ
ຂອງທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ແມ່ນ “ຟັງບໍ່ຂຶ້ນ” ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄວາມ
ໝາຍຕໍ່ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າໄປ.” ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງໂອ
ມາ ລາອອກຈາກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຫຼືຢ່າງໜ້ອຍກໍລາອອກຈາກຄະນະກຳມະການຄວາມ
ສຳພັນກັບຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ທ່ານນາງຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ເປັນອົບພະຍົບມຸສລິມຈາກໂຊມາເລຍຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງເມື່ອ
ຫ້າອາທິດກ່ອນ ໃນນາມສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຈາກລັດມິນເນໂຊຕາ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳໂອມາ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຄຳເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີ ໃນ
ວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນວິ້ງເຕັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ອິສຣາແອລຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ
ຄະນະກຳມະການພົວພັນກັບສາທາລະນະອາເມຣິກັນ-ອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼື AIPAC ກຳ
ລັງຊື້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາທັງໝົດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະ
ພາຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊຸກຍູ້ ຍ້ອນການສະໜັບສະໜູນດ້ານການເງິນຈາກ
ກຸ່ມ AIPAC ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ບໍລິຈາກ
ເງິນໂດຍກົງ ຕໍ່ບັນດານັກການເມືອງສະຫະລັດກໍຕາ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດການບໍລິຈາກຕໍ່ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໃຫ້ແກ່ ບັນ
ດານັກການເມືອງສະຫະລັດກໍຈິງຢູ່ ແຕ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມ AIPAC ສາມາດ
ບໍລິຈາກເປັນການສ່ວນໂຕໄດ້.
ທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີ ລະຫວ່າງການສຳພາດກັບນັກຂ່າວ
ໂດຍໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນຢູ່ໃນເງິນໃບ 100 ໂດລາ ທີ່ມີຮູບຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງສະ ຫະລັດ ທ່ານ
ເບັນຈາມິນ ແຟຣັງຄລິນ ຢູ່ໃນເງິນ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ກໍໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນ
ທວິດວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ AIPAC!” ເວລາມີຜູ້ໃຊ້ຄົນນຶ່ງຖາມວ່າ ນາງຄິດວ່າແມ່ນໃຜຈ່າຍເງິນ
ໃຫ້ແກ່ນັການເມືອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນອິສຣາແອລທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ທັງ
ໝົດແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບເບັນຈາມິນ ພວກທ່ານເອີ້ຍ.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Democratic freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who apologize Monday after drawing widespread condemnation from both Republicans and her fellow Democrats for comments deemed anti-Semitic.
The president told reporters Tuesday that Omar's apology was "lame" and added, "She didn't mean a word of it." Trump called on Omar to resign Congress or at least resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on which she serves.
Omar, a Somali Muslim refugee who took office five weeks ago as a representative for the midwestern state of Minnesota, apologized Monday after drawing widespread condemnation from both Republicans and her fellow Democrats for comments deemed anti-Semitic.
Congresswoman Omar contended in a string of Twitter comments Sunday that a pro-Israel lobbying group in the United States, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, is buying off lawmakers to support the Jewish state.
She claimed the lawmakers' support for Israel was being driven because of financial support from AIPAC, even though the nonprofit organization does not directly make campaign donations to U.S. politicians.
While the organization does not make campaign donations to U.S. politicians, AIPAC members can make individual contributions.
"It's all about the Benjamins, baby," Omar tweeted during an interview with a journalist, using slang jargon for $100 bills with the picture of a U.S. founding father, Benjamin Franklin, on the currency. Omar then tweeted "AIPAC!" when another user asked who she thinks is paying U.S. politicians to be pro-Israel.
