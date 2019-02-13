ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ທ່ານ​ນາງອີ​ຮານ

ໂອ​ມາ​ ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ລາອ​ອກ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຂະ​ມາ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ທັງຈາກ​ ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ

ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ນສະ​ມ​າ​ຊິກ ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດດ້ວຍ​ກັນ ທີ່​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມເຫັນ​ຂອ​ງ​ທ່ານ

​ນາງ ແມ່ນ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ຊາວ​ຢີວ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ກ່າວຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ຂໍ​ຂະ​ມາ​ໂທດ​

ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​ມາ ​ແມ່ນ “ຟັງ​ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ” ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ

ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເວົ້າ​ໄປ.” ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​

ມາ ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຫຼື​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຄວາມ​

ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​ມາ ເປັນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ຈາກ​ໂຊ​ມາເລຍຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເມື່ອ

ຫ້າ​ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນ ໃນ​ນາມ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ມິນ​ເນ​ໂຊ​ຕ​າ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໂອ​ມາ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ໃນ

​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ວິ້ງ​ເຕັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ-ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຫຼື AIPAC ກຳ

​ລັງ​ຊື້​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາທັງ​ໝົດ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ ການໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ

​ພາ​ຕໍ່​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການຊຸກ​ຍູ້ ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຈາກ​

ກຸ່ມ AIPAC ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ ​ອົງການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຫວັງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ

​ເງິນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກໍ​ຕາ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ອົງການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ຕໍ່ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ ບັນ​

ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍ​ຈິງ​ຢູ່ ແຕ່ບັນ​ດາ​ສ​ະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ AIPAC ສາ​ມາດ

​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກເປັນ​ການສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​ມາ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ

​ໂດຍໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເງິນ​ໃບ 100 ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ມີ​ຮູບ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ

​ເບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ແຟ​ຣັງຄ​ລິນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເງິນ. ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​ມາ ​ກໍໄດ້ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ

ທວິດວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ AIPAC!” ເວ​ລາ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຜ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​

ໃຫ້ແກ່​ນັການ​ເມືອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທັງ​

ໝົດ​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ຍ.”



U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Democratic freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who apologize Monday after drawing widespread condemnation from both Republicans and her fellow Democrats for comments deemed anti-Semitic.



The president told reporters Tuesday that Omar's apology was "lame" and added, "She didn't mean a word of it." Trump called on Omar to resign Congress or at least resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on which she serves.



Omar, a Somali Muslim refugee who took office five weeks ago as a representative for the midwestern state of Minnesota, apologized Monday after drawing widespread condemnation from both Republicans and her fellow Democrats for comments deemed anti-Semitic.



Congresswoman Omar contended in a string of Twitter comments Sunday that a pro-Israel lobbying group in the United States, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, is buying off lawmakers to support the Jewish state.



She claimed the lawmakers' support for Israel was being driven because of financial support from AIPAC, even though the nonprofit organization does not directly make campaign donations to U.S. politicians.



While the organization does not make campaign donations to U.S. politicians, AIPAC members can make individual contributions.



"It's all about the Benjamins, baby," Omar tweeted during an interview with a journalist, using slang jargon for $100 bills with the picture of a U.S. founding father, Benjamin Franklin, on the currency. Omar then tweeted "AIPAC!" when another user asked who she thinks is paying U.S. politicians to be pro-Israel.