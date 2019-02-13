ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢືນ​ຢັດວ່າກຳ​ແພງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​

ຕິດ​ກັບ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ຈະ​ໃຫ້ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຈະບໍ່​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ງົບ

​ປະ​ມານທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ກໍ​ຕາມ. ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ

​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານກາງ

ແລະໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ລິ​ລົງ​ນາມ. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ດີ​ໃຈ

ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ນາມ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ໃນຕອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ

​ໄດ້​ສຶກສາເບິ່ງ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ແລ້ວ​. ຊ​ລາ​ຕິ​ກາ ໂຮກ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ຈະຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຍິນຍອມນຳກັນ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ

​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ນິ​ປະ​ນອມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ຮວມ​ທັງເງິນ 5 ພັນ 7 ຮ້ອຍ ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ

ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງເອົາ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງໃໝ່ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 360 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຮວມ​ເອົາ​ກອງ​ທຶ​ນ 1 ພັນ 4 ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ສຳ​ລັບສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ

​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຫຼັກ​ຕື່ມໃສ່ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 90 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຕໍ່ຈາກ 1,100 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ໄດ້ດີ​ໃຈ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້. ນີ້​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ເລ້ຫຼ່ຽມ, ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ມັນ,

ແລະ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເພີ້ມ​ມັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່ -- ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຕອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ທີ່​ສວຍ​ງາມ, ທັງໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ແຂງ​ແຮງ ຊຶ່ງຈະ​ບໍ່​

ໃຫ້​ພວກກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ພວກ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຄ້າ​ຢາເສບ​ຕິດ ແລະ​ຢາ​

ເສບ​ຕິດ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້. ມັນງ່າຍ​ຫຼາຍ.”

​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ມິ​ຈ ມິ​ຄາ​ແນ​ລ ໄດ້​ເບິ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ

ທີ່​ວ່າປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຈະ​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງສະ​ບັບ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ມິ​ຈ ມິ​ຄາ​ແນ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​

ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຂໍ້ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ແລ້ວ, ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ. ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳທ່ານ​ນາງ

ແນນ​ຊີເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ຈັກ​ໂດ​ລາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກຳ​ແພງ. ນັ້ນ​ລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຖົກຖຽງກັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ກີດຂວາງແລະ

​ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ມີການແກ້ໄຂຂໍ້ສົງໄສ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຮູ້​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ,

ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ -- ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ແລ້ວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ

ເພິ່ນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ມ້ວນທ້າຍລົງຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ເພິ່ນຈະ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມຮ່າງ​ຍັດ​ຕິ​ນີ້.”



​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນນ້ອຍ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ຊັກ ຊູມ​ເມີ​ຣ໌ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ລົງ​ນາມ

​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້.



ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນນ້ອຍ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ຊັກ ຊູມ​ເມີ​ຣ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ບໍ່​ຄວນ

ຈະເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ພາດອີກ ຄືກັບເມື່ອສອງ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຕອນ​ທີ່​ສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ

ດີນຳກັນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລົງ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ບານ​ອີກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ

ເຫັນ​ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລົງ​ອີກ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ເປັນຈັ່ງຊັ້ນອີກ, ບໍ່​ ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ

ເຫັນ​ມັນອີກ ມັນຈະເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ”

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ແພງ

ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ການປະ​ກາດພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ

ຈະໄ​ດ້ຮັບ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ. ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຫວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ແມ່ນ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ

ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍທີ່​ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້​ການ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ

ຊັກຊ້າລົງ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສິດພິ​ເສດ​ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ທີ່​ຈະຍ້າຍງົບ​ປະ​ມານ

ກອງທຶນສຸກເສີນ ​ທີ່​ເພິ່ນ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈຳ​ເປັນງດັ່ງທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ແມນ​ຈິນ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ

​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໄປ.

​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ແມນ​ຈິນ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​

ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍົກເອົາໜີໄປ​ຈາກ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນ​

ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ, ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ແລະ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ ​ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະເປັນ​

ໄພ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນກໍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເຂດ ​ທີ່ ເພິ່ນ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ຍັບ​ຍ້າຍຊ້າຍ​ສວຍໄດ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເບິ່ງເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ.”​



​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫຼຸບລົງ​

ເທື່ອ ແລະ​ຮ່າງ​ຍັດ​ຕິດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ກໍຈະ​ຕ້ອງຮັບ​ຜ່ານຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ເສຍ​ກ່ອນ

ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີລົງ​ນາມ.

U.S. President Donald Trump insists the wall on the border with Mexico will be built even if Congress does not approve the funds he wants for it. U.S. congressional leaders said Tuesday they have agreed on the foundation for a federal budget deal and are urging the president to sign it. Trump said he is not happy with the deal, but will decide whether to sign it once he learn all the details. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports both sides had to make major concessions to reach an agreement.



The compromise deal does not include $5.7 billion that Trump demanded for close to 350 kilometers of new wall, but it does include $1.4 billion funds for about 90 kilometers of steel barriers, in addition to some 1,100 kilometers already in place.



DONALD TRUMP, US PRESIDENT

"I am not happy about it. It's not doing the trick, but I am adding things to it, - and when you add whatever I have to add -- it's all gonna happen when we are going to build a beautiful, big, strong wall that's not gonna let criminals and traffickers and drug dealers and drugs into our country. It's very simple."



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was optimistic that the president would sign the final bill.



MITCH MCCONNELL, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

"I think he's got a pretty good deal here, you know. The speaker (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) said that there wouldn't be a dollar for a wall. Well, I guess we're going to have an argument now on what's a wall, but the barriers, and they (Democrats) wanted a cap on detention apprehension. So, you know, I think -- I think he's done just fine. I hope he'll conclude that because he's got to sign the bill."



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to sign the budget agreement.



CHUCK SCHUMER, SENATE MINORITY LEADER

"The president should not make the same mistake he made a couple of months ago when there was a bipartisan agreement and he wouldn't sign it, and caused the shutdown."



Trump signaled Tuesday he did not want another shutdown.



DONALD TRUMP, US PRESIDENT

"I don't think you are going to see a shutdown. I wouldn't want to go to it, no. If you did have it, it's the Democrats' fault."



But he said he would consider every option to get the wall built, including declaring a national emergency at the border to get the necessary funds. Declaring an emergency is likely to meet with legal challenges that would delay the construction of the border wall. But the president has the executive privilege to move some emergency funds as he deems necessary, said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN, D-WEST VIRGINIA

"I would hope he wouldn't take it away from the necessary areas that have been heavily affected, and whether it be the floods and the fires, and all of the devastation, but there's other areas where he can move some things around. I think he is probably looking at that."



Details on the border security deal have yet to be ironed out and the bill has to clear both chambers of Congress before it would go to the president for signing.