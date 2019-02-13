ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຢືນຢັດວ່າກຳແພງຊາຍແດນ
ຕິດກັບເມັກຊິໂກ ຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ລັດຖະສະພາຈະບໍ່ຮັບຜ່ານງົບ
ປະມານທີ່ທ່ານຕ້ອງການ ກໍຕາມ. ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳລັດຖະສະພາໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ໃນພື້ນຖານຂອງງົບປະມານລັດຖະບານກາງ
ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍລິລົງນາມ. ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ດີໃຈ
ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ວ່ານີ້, ແຕ່ວ່າຈະຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານຈະລົງນາມ ຫຼືບໍ່ ໃນຕອນທີ່ທ່ານ
ໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງລາຍລະອຽດທັງໝົດແລ້ວ. ຊລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ
ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທັງສອງພັກຝ່າຍ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍິນຍອມນຳກັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸ
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ປະນິປະນອມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ຮວມທັງເງິນ 5 ພັນ 7 ຮ້ອຍ ລ້ານໂດລາ
ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາ ເພື່ອຈະສ້າງກຳແພງໃໝ່ ໃນໄລຍະ 360 ກິໂລແມັດ
ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຮວມເອົາກອງທຶນ 1 ພັນ 4 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບສິ່ງກີດຂວາງ
ທີ່ເປັນເຫຼັກຕື່ມໃສ່ ໃນໄລຍະ 90 ກິໂລແມັດ ຕໍ່ຈາກ 1,100 ກິໂລແມັດ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ດີໃຈ
ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້. ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຫຼິ້ນເລ້ຫຼ່ຽມ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເພີ້ມເຂົ້າໃສ່ມັນ,
ແລະຕອນທີ່ທ່ານເພີ້ມມັນເຂົ້າໄປ ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເພີ້ມໃສ່ -- ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ
ຕອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສ້າງກຳແພງທີ່ສວຍງາມ, ທັງໃຫຍ່ ແລະແຂງແຮງ ຊຶ່ງຈະບໍ່
ໃຫ້ພວກກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ ພວກຄ້າຂາຍມະນຸດ ແລະພວກຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະຢາ
ເສບຕິດ ເຂົ້າມາຍັງສະຫະລັດໄດ້. ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ.”
ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານມິຈ ມິຄາແນລ ໄດ້ເບິ່ງໄປໃນທາງບວກ
ທີ່ວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈະລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບສຸດທ້າຍນີ້.
ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານມິຈ ມິຄາແນລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ
ເພິ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ດີແລ້ວ, ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກໍຊາບດີ. ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳທ່ານນາງ
ແນນຊີເພໂລຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີເງິນຈັກໂດລາສຳລັບກຳແພງ. ນັ້ນລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການຖົກຖຽງກັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ກີດຂວາງແລະ
ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີການແກ້ໄຂຂໍ້ສົງໄສ. ສະນັ້ນ ທ່ານກໍຮູ້ແລ້ວວ່າ,
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ -- ຄິດວ່າ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ດີແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ
ເພິ່ນຈະຕ້ອງມ້ວນທ້າຍລົງຍ້ອນວ່າເພິ່ນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ລົງນາມຮ່າງຍັດຕິນີ້.”
ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີຣ໌ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ລົງນາມ
ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ວ່ານີ້.
ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີຣ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ຄວນ
ຈະເຮັດຜິດພາດອີກ ຄືກັບເມື່ອສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຕອນທີ່ສອງພັກຝ່າຍໄດ້ເຫັນ
ດີນຳກັນ ແລະທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງນາມ ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປິດລັດຖະບານລົງ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ສັນຍານໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການປິດລັດຖະ
ບານອີກ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ
ເຫັນການປິດລັດຖະບານລົງອີກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ເປັນຈັ່ງຊັ້ນອີກ, ບໍ່ ຖ້າເຈົ້າ
ເຫັນມັນອີກ ມັນຈະເປັນຄວາມຜິດຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພິຈາລະນາທາງເລືອກທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ກຳແພງ
ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ, ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດຂຶ້ນ ໃນຊາຍແດນ
ຈະໄດ້ຮັບງົບປະມານທີ່ຈຳເປັນ. ການປະກາດສະພາຫວະສຸກເສີນ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ
ຈະປະເຊີນກັບການທ້າທາຍທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການສ້າງກຳແພງຊາຍແດນ
ຊັກຊ້າລົງ. ແຕ່ວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຮັບສິດພິເສດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ ທີ່ຈະຍ້າຍງົບປະມານ
ກອງທຶນສຸກເສີນ ທີ່ເພິ່ນເຫັນວ່າມັນຈຳເປັນງດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໂຈ ແມນຈິນ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ
ສູງຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປ.
ທ່ານໂຈ ແມນຈິນ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຕາເວັນຕົກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ແຕ່ຫວັງວ່າ ເພິ່ນຈະບໍ່ຍົກເອົາໜີໄປຈາກຂົງເຂດທີ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ
ກະທົບຢ່າງແຮງ, ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະແມ່ນເລື້ອງນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະໄຟໄໝ້ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເປັນ
ໄພຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍຍັງມີຫຼາຍໆເຂດ ທີ່ ເພິ່ນຈະສາມາດຍັບຍ້າຍຊ້າຍສວຍໄດ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານແມ່ນຈະເບິ່ງເຫັນສິ່ງນັ້ນ.”
ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງຊາຍແດນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບລົງ
ເທື່ອ ແລະຮ່າງຍັດຕິດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກໍຈະຕ້ອງຮັບຜ່ານຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງເສຍກ່ອນ
ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີລົງນາມ.
U.S. President Donald Trump insists the wall on the border with Mexico will be built even if Congress does not approve the funds he wants for it. U.S. congressional leaders said Tuesday they have agreed on the foundation for a federal budget deal and are urging the president to sign it. Trump said he is not happy with the deal, but will decide whether to sign it once he learn all the details. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports both sides had to make major concessions to reach an agreement.
The compromise deal does not include $5.7 billion that Trump demanded for close to 350 kilometers of new wall, but it does include $1.4 billion funds for about 90 kilometers of steel barriers, in addition to some 1,100 kilometers already in place.
DONALD TRUMP, US PRESIDENT
"I am not happy about it. It's not doing the trick, but I am adding things to it, - and when you add whatever I have to add -- it's all gonna happen when we are going to build a beautiful, big, strong wall that's not gonna let criminals and traffickers and drug dealers and drugs into our country. It's very simple."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was optimistic that the president would sign the final bill.
MITCH MCCONNELL, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER
"I think he's got a pretty good deal here, you know. The speaker (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) said that there wouldn't be a dollar for a wall. Well, I guess we're going to have an argument now on what's a wall, but the barriers, and they (Democrats) wanted a cap on detention apprehension. So, you know, I think -- I think he's done just fine. I hope he'll conclude that because he's got to sign the bill."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to sign the budget agreement.
CHUCK SCHUMER, SENATE MINORITY LEADER
"The president should not make the same mistake he made a couple of months ago when there was a bipartisan agreement and he wouldn't sign it, and caused the shutdown."
Trump signaled Tuesday he did not want another shutdown.
DONALD TRUMP, US PRESIDENT
"I don't think you are going to see a shutdown. I wouldn't want to go to it, no. If you did have it, it's the Democrats' fault."
But he said he would consider every option to get the wall built, including declaring a national emergency at the border to get the necessary funds. Declaring an emergency is likely to meet with legal challenges that would delay the construction of the border wall. But the president has the executive privilege to move some emergency funds as he deems necessary, said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia.
SEN. JOE MANCHIN, D-WEST VIRGINIA
"I would hope he wouldn't take it away from the necessary areas that have been heavily affected, and whether it be the floods and the fires, and all of the devastation, but there's other areas where he can move some things around. I think he is probably looking at that."
Details on the border security deal have yet to be ironed out and the bill has to clear both chambers of Congress before it would go to the president for signing.
