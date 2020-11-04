ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ຊະນະ ໃນຫຼາຍລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ພວມຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ

ຜູ້ທ້າຊິງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຊ້າຍ, ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. 23 ຕຸລາ, 2020.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທ່າ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຜູ້ທ້າຊິງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແຕ່ລະຄົນໄດ້ຊະນະຫຼາຍລັດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ກະວົນກະວາຍລໍຖ້າຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາຜູ້ທີ່ຈະປົກຄອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ນຶ່ງສະໄໝ ສີ່ປີ ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນປີໜ້າ.

ການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ລວມມີລັດ ໂອໄຮໂອ ແລະ ເທັກຊັສ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລັດ ເຄັນຕັກກີ, ບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ມິຈ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ກໍໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຄືນເຊັ່ນກັນ. ໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ໄບ ເດັນ ລວມມີລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ອີລີນອຍ, ເວີຈິເນຍ ແລະ ລັດຂອງທ່ານຄື ເດລາແວ.

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຂ້າງໜ້າ ແລະ ອາດເປັນຫຼາຍວັນ, ຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍແມ່ນຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ມິຊິແກນ ແລະ ວິສຄອນຊິນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລັດທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສະໜາມແຂ່ງຂັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສຳຄັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນປີ 2020. ລັດ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍລັດທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຕ້ອງການເວ ລາເພີ່ມ ເຕີມເພື່ອນັບຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດປ່ອນລັດຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ລົງຄະແນນສຽງດ້ວຍຕົນເອງຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງທ່າທີທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນລັດ ເດລາແວ ວ່າ, “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້.” ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃຈເຢັນໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັດຄະແນນສຽງກຳລັງຖືກນັບ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນສອງສາມຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຊະນະການໃນຄັ້ງນີ້, ແລະ ເທົ່າທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໄດ້ຊະນະແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນຍັງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ກ່າວເຖິງການຄັດຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ລັດທີ່ນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼັງຈາກວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຈຳໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງ ຊາດໃນອະດີດ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸເຖິງເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການຄັດຄ້ານທາງກົດໝາຍວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະໄປຫາສານສູງສຸດ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານວ່າ, “ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນບ່ອນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າໃຜຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້,​ ນັ້ນແມ່ນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.”

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have each won a collection of U.S. states, as anxious Americans await the remaining voting results to determine who will govern from the White House for a four-year term beginning in January.

Ballot counting is continuing across the country. Trump’s victories include Ohio and Texas, as well as Kentucky, where Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also won re-election. Biden’s victories include California, Illinois, Virginia and his home state of Delaware.

In the coming hours and possibly for several days, great attention will be paid to the vote count in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - states that helped propel Trump to victory in 2016 and emerged as prime electoral battlegrounds again in 2020. Pennsylvania is one of several states expected to need extra time to count a deluge of absentee ballots cast by Americans who preferred not to vote in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both candidates expressed optimism early Wednesday.

Biden told supporters in Delaware, “We believe we’re on track to win this election.” He also urged patience while votes are counted.

Trump, speaking at the White House a few hours later, went further, saying, “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won.”

The president also continued his objection to states counting their ballots after Election Day - something that has happened regularly in previous national elections. Without specifying the target of a legal challenge, Trump said, “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Biden said in his remarks, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s the decision of the American people.”

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 7 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກດົນ

16:01

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີທັງໝົດສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ ດ້ວຍຕົວເອງ ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສອງລັດທາງພາກໃຕ້ ຕາມຄວາມຄາດໝາຍ ຄື ລັດອາລາບາມາ ທີ່ມີ 9 ຄະແນນ ແລະອາແກນຊໍ ທີ່ມີ 6 ຄະແນນ ລວມເຂົ້າກັບຄະແນນທີ່ທ່ານມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເປັນ 41 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ດາໂກຕາໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ 11 ຄະແນນ ແລະເທັນເນສຊີ ມີ 3 ຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ ລວມທັງໝົດທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ 55 ຄະແນນ ສ່ວນທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ທີ່ມີຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ 9 ຄະແນນ ລວມແລ້ວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ມີທັງໝົດ 82 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ.

ມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ວີໂອເອ ຂໍຢຸດການບລອກ ແລະຈະກັບຄືນມາລາຍງານຕື່ມອີກ ໃນເວລາຕອນບ່າຍ ປະມານ 4 ໂມງ ກະລຸນາຕິດຕາມ

10:02

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ລັດນິວຢອກ ນິວເຈີຊີ ແລະເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຜູ້ແທນ ຈາກທັງສາມລັດລວມທັງໝົດ 36 ຄະແນນ ບວກເຂົ້າກັບຄະແນນທີ່ທ່ານມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເປັນ 73 ຄະແນນ ຊຶ່ງກາຍທ່ານທຣຳ 47 ຄະແນນແລ້ວ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ຍັງອີກຫຼາຍລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວການຕັດສິນຜູ້ຊະນະ ອາດຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້.

09:47

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນຂອງລັດແມຣີແລນ 10 ຄະແນນ ແລະຍັງຄົງເປັນລັດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຕະຫຼອດມາ ລວມແລ້ວ ມີຢູ່ 27 ຄະແນນ ແຊງໜ້າທ່ານທຣຳ ໄປແລ້ວນຶງຄະແນນ. ອີງຕາມການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລັດຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຢ່າງໜຽວແໜ້ນ ເຊັ່ນລັດເທັກຊັສ ຫລຸຍເຊຍນາ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ ອາລາບາມາ ຈໍເຈຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ແລະເໜືອ ເທນເນັສຊີ້ ແລະເວີຈີເນຍຕາເວັນຕົກ.

08:51

ລັດເດລາແວ ຕົກເປັນຂອງທາ່ນໄບເດັນ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນຕື່ມອີກ 3 ຄະແນນ ລວມແລ້ວ ມີຢູ່ 17 ຄະແນນ ສ່ວນລັດໂອກລາໂຮມາ ເປັນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບ 7 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນຕື່ມ ເປັນ 26 ຄະແນນແລ້ວ ລັດໂອກລາໂຮມາ ເປັນລັດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ມາຕະຫຼອດຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1992 ຈົນເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ສ່ວນລັດເດລາແວ ກໍເປັນລັດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຕະຫຼອດມາເຊັ່ນກັນ.

08:29

ຄະແນນສຽງຈາກລັດແມດຊາຈູເສັດສ໌ ໄດ້ອອກມາແລ້ວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ 11 ຄະແນນ ລວມແລ້ວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ມີຢູ່ 14 ຄະແນນ ຈາກລັດເວີມອນນຳ ແລະທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ 19 ຄະແນນຈາກລັດອິນເດຍນາ ແລະ ເຄັນທັກກີ. ຫຼາຍລັດກໍຈະປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເວລາ 9 ໂມງແລງຕາມເວລາ ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ຫຼາຍລັດຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ ໃນຕອນ 8 ໂມງແລງ ແລະກຳລັງນັບຄະແນນສຽງ ເນື່ອງຈາກໄດ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະສົ່ງບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຜ່ານທາງໄປສະນີນັ້ນ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ພາກັນອອກມາໃຊ້ສິດອອກສຽງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ຢ່າງມະຫາສານ ໂດຍໄດ້ທຳລາຍສະຖິຕິການເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງໝົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

08:13
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ
3 ລັດໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຄື ລັດເວີມອນ ອິນເດຍນາ ແລະເຄັນທັກກີ ແລະຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ຖືກນັບອອກມາແລ້ວ ຄື ດັ່ງນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງລັດອິນເດຍນາ 11 ຄະແນນ ແລະລັດເຄັນທັກກີ 8 ຄະແນນ ລວມແລ້ວ ທ່ານມີຄະແນນຢູ່ 19 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ສ່ວນ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ 3 ຄະແນນ ຈາກລັດເວີມອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນລັດທຳອິດທີ່ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງກ່ອນໝູ່. ລັດອິນເດຍນາ ແລະເຄັນທັກກີ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະລັດເວີມອນ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕະຫຼອດມາ.

07:46

ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໄດ້ມ້ວຍທ້າຍລົງໃນມື້ສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ອະດີດຮອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຕ່າງກໍໄປຫາສຽງຢູ່ໃນລັດເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຈົນນາທີສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນລັດເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຈົນເຖິງນາທີສຸດທ້າຍເຊັ່ນກັນ ໃນລັດເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ
01:07 3.11.2020
TRUMP AND BIDEN
ຕິດຕາມລາຍງານ ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020 ໃນວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ນີ້ ເວລາ 8 ໂມງເຊົ້າຕາມເວລາ ໃນເມືອງລາວ

00:53 3.11.2020
