ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ຊະນະ ໃນຫຼາຍລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ພວມຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທ່າ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຜູ້ທ້າຊິງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແຕ່ລະຄົນໄດ້ຊະນະຫຼາຍລັດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ກະວົນກະວາຍລໍຖ້າຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາຜູ້ທີ່ຈະປົກຄອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ນຶ່ງສະໄໝ ສີ່ປີ ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນປີໜ້າ.

ການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ລວມມີລັດ ໂອໄຮໂອ ແລະ ເທັກຊັສ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລັດ ເຄັນຕັກກີ, ບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ມິຈ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ກໍໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຄືນເຊັ່ນກັນ. ໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ໄບ ເດັນ ລວມມີລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ອີລີນອຍ, ເວີຈິເນຍ ແລະ ລັດຂອງທ່ານຄື ເດລາແວ.

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຂ້າງໜ້າ ແລະ ອາດເປັນຫຼາຍວັນ, ຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍແມ່ນຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ມິຊິແກນ ແລະ ວິສຄອນຊິນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລັດທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສະໜາມແຂ່ງຂັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສຳຄັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນປີ 2020. ລັດ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍລັດທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຕ້ອງການເວ ລາເພີ່ມ ເຕີມເພື່ອນັບຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດປ່ອນລັດຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ລົງຄະແນນສຽງດ້ວຍຕົນເອງຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງທ່າທີທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນລັດ ເດລາແວ ວ່າ, “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້.” ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃຈເຢັນໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັດຄະແນນສຽງກຳລັງຖືກນັບ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນສອງສາມຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຊະນະການໃນຄັ້ງນີ້, ແລະ ເທົ່າທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໄດ້ຊະນະແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນຍັງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ກ່າວເຖິງການຄັດຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ລັດທີ່ນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼັງຈາກວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຈຳໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງ ຊາດໃນອະດີດ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸເຖິງເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການຄັດຄ້ານທາງກົດໝາຍວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະໄປຫາສານສູງສຸດ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານວ່າ, “ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນບ່ອນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າໃຜຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້,​ ນັ້ນແມ່ນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.”

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have each won a collection of U.S. states, as anxious Americans await the remaining voting results to determine who will govern from the White House for a four-year term beginning in January.

Ballot counting is continuing across the country. Trump’s victories include Ohio and Texas, as well as Kentucky, where Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also won re-election. Biden’s victories include California, Illinois, Virginia and his home state of Delaware.

In the coming hours and possibly for several days, great attention will be paid to the vote count in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - states that helped propel Trump to victory in 2016 and emerged as prime electoral battlegrounds again in 2020. Pennsylvania is one of several states expected to need extra time to count a deluge of absentee ballots cast by Americans who preferred not to vote in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both candidates expressed optimism early Wednesday.

Biden told supporters in Delaware, “We believe we’re on track to win this election.” He also urged patience while votes are counted.

Trump, speaking at the White House a few hours later, went further, saying, “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won.”

The president also continued his objection to states counting their ballots after Election Day - something that has happened regularly in previous national elections. Without specifying the target of a legal challenge, Trump said, “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Biden said in his remarks, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s the decision of the American people.”