ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ “ເປັນ​ກຽດຢ່າງສູງ ທີ່

​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ” ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີຕໍ່

ຕ້ານ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຫຼວງ​ແຫ່ງ

​ຊາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ ເພື່ອ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ ວ່າ “ພວກ

​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເຄີຍໄດ້ເກີດມາ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທີ່ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​

ມາ​ກ່ອນ.”

“ທຸກໆ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັກ​ມາ​ສູ່​ໂລກ​ນີ້. ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍທຸກໆຄົນ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັກ​ມາ​ສູ່​

ຄອບ​ຄົວ. ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ຄຸນຄ່າ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​

ຕໍ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ທີ່ພາ​ກັນຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຜູ້

​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ.

ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ແມ່ຍິງຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ນາງກ​ຣິສ​ແຕ​ລ ຊາ​ແມນດີ ຜູ້ຖື​ປ້າຍ​ເດີນຂະ​ບວນ

​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມເພື່ອ​ຊີ​ວິດ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຫຼວງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ

ໄປ​ສູ່​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ເດີນຂະ​ບວນໂຮມຊຸມ​ນຸມ​

ເພາະ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ​ລົງ​ ສູ່​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳ​ສຸດ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ນາມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ.”

ນ​າງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທຸກໆ​ມື້​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ​ນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ກຳ

​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ.”

ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ແຄມ​ໂບ​ລ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ໂຄ​ລຳ​ບັ​ສ ລັດ​ໂອ​ຮາຍ​ໂອ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ຜູ້ເສຍ​ໃຈທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ “ບັນ​ດາ​ພໍ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​

ພວກ​ລູກໆ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ລູກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຮັດແທ້ງ​.​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃນເດືອນ

​ພະ​ຈິກ​ຈ​ະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ຖື​ສ​າ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ ​ຊຶ່ງ

​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້​ອມ​ກັບ​ການເຮັດແທ້ງ​ລູກ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເປັນພວກ​ນິ​ຍົມແນວ

ທາງ​ເດີມ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການເຮັດແທ້ງ​ລູກ​ ​ທີ່​ມີຊື່​ວ່າ

ຊູ​ຊານ ບີ ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ລິ​ສ (the Suan B. Anthony List) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​

ເງິນ 52 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​

ພັບ​ລ​ລິ​ກັນຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ຈະ​ມ​າ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

U.S. President Donald Trump said it was his "profound honor to be the first president in history" to attend an annual anti-abortion rally in Washington.



Trump told thousands of people gathered on the National Mall Friday for the March for Life rally that, "Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House."



"Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting," the president told the cheering crowd. Trump also criticized Democrats who he said, "have embraced the most radical and extreme positions" on abortion.



Virginia teenager Kristelle Chamandy, who held the March for Life banner that would lead the march from the National Mall to the Supreme Court, told VOA that she was attending the rally because "we have sunk to a new low as a society."



"Every day hundreds of thousands of innocent babies are being murdered," she said.



William Campbell, who drove from Columbus, Ohio, told VOA he has known a few women who regretted having abortions and said he came to the rally to support "fathers who are denied information about their children before they are aborted.



President Trump is seeking to shore up support in the upcoming November election from evangelical voters who largely oppose abortion. They have been some of Trump's most fervent conservative supporters.



Earlier this week, an anti-abortion political action organization, the Susan B. Anthony List, said it would donate $52 million to support Trump and other Republican candidates in the November elections.



The appearance at the rally by Trump, who once described himself as "very pro-choice," comes as his impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate.



Trump made only one reference to the proceedings Friday, saying, "They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice. And we will win because we know how to win."



The president of the advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America, Ilyse Hogue, tweeted that Trump's decision to address the rally is "a desperate attempt to divert attention from his criminal presidency and fire up his radical base."

