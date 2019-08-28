ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໂກດແຄ້ນການລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງ ອົງການຂ່າວທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G-7 ໃນປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ
ຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນການເລືອກຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດ
ຍອດຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳດັ່ງກ່າວໃນປີໜ້າ ຢູ່ບ້ານພັກຕາກອາກາດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານໃນ
ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ. ການລາຍງານຂ່າວສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແລະບົດບັນນາທິການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຢູ່ເມືອງ ບີອາຣິສ (Biarritz) ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດ
ລົງໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນທາງທີ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ເນັ້ນໃຫ້
ເຫັນການກ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ການເສຍມາລະຍາດ ແລະຂາດການຮ່ວມມືກັບບັນດາຜູ
ນຳໂລກກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆເຊັນ ບັນຫາສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.
ອີງຕາມຄະນະບັນນາທິການຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ນິວຢອກໄທມສ໌ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງຂອງໜັງສືພິມ
ທີ່ນຳສົ່ງໄປຫາໂຕະຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທຸກໆຕອນເຊົ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມໜ້າສົງສານຂອງ
ກຸ່ມ 7 ປະເທດທັງໝົດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໄດ້ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມປົກກະຕິໃໝ່
ເຊິ່ງບັນດາປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕເສລີທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງໂລກ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວໄດ້ຍອມ
ນັບວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກບໍ່ເຂົ້າກັນກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ຄວນນຳໜ້າ
ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອບໍລິຫານໂລກ ແລະ ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຂອງເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ແລະ ຢ່າງມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນແນວນັ້ນ.
ນັກກວດສອບຄວາມຈິງຂອງໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂພສທ໌ ທ່ານ ກເລັນ ແຄສຊິເອີ ໄດ້
ຂຽນໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວທີ່ຍາວຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນມື້ສຸດ
ທ້າຍຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G-7 ວ່າ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດຜິດພາດຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ເວົ້າ
ໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ ຫຼືບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໃນຫຼາຍບັນຫາ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕຳນິໜັງສືພິມທີ່ນຳໜ້າດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ສຳ
ລັບການລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທວິດ
ເຕີວ່າ “ກອງປະຊຸມ G-7 ໄດ້ເປັນຜົນສຳເລັດຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງສຳລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ
ທັງໝົດ. ການລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງພວກອົງການຂ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ເລື້ອງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ
ກັບອັນທີໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງຢູ່ໃນຝຣັ່ງ ຂ່າວຂີ້ຕົວະ. ມັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ.”
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ບາຍເດີນ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ
ເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງກັດ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະທ້າຊິງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປປີໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ອະທິ
ບາຍລັກສະນະການເຮັດວຽກຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມ G-7 ວ່າ “ຫລັກ
ຖານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຫາຍະນະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ
ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ຖືກປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າໂດຍ
ປາດສະຈາກພວກເຮົາ.”
ທ່ານ ບາຍເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງປຽບທຽບໄດ້ອີກ ສຳລັບການອອກຈາກ
ການເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກໂດລັດຖະບານນີ້ ໂດຍການປະໃຫ້ຕັ່ງເປົ່າຫວ່າງໃນກອງປະ
ຊຸມສະພາບອາກາດ G-7. ເວົ້າແທ້ໆ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຕຳນິຕິຕຽນ ສຳລັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້
ຮັບອະນຸຍາດເຂົ້າໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຄືນໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂ
ລ່ວງໜ້າ.
ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ດານໂຕນີໂອ, ຜູ້ຂຽນປື້ມ “The Truth about Trump” ໄດ້ຂຽນໃນ
ລາຍງານ ຂໍ້ຄິດເຫັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ້ໜ້າແວັບໄຊຕ໌ຂອງໂທລະພາບ CNN, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ
ອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມັກເອີ້ນວ່າເຂົ້າປອມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີ
ສະມາຊິກຄົນອື່ນໆໃນກຸ່ມໄດ້ສະເໜີນຳເອົາ ຣັດເຊຍ ກັບຄືນມາໃນກອງປະຊຸມ, ແລະ
ດັ່ງທີ່ລາວໄດ້ສະເໜີມັນ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນສະ
ຖານະພາບຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວຂອງລາວ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດສີ່ຄົນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ສົ່ງຈົດ
ໝາຍໄປຫາທ່ານ ທຣຳ ສະແດງການຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດ
ເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາເດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ມານັ່ງຢູ່ກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມປະເທດອຸດສາຫະກຳ
ທີ່ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ຄຳສະຫຼຸບຂອງຈົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ “ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ຂອງຣັດ
ເຊຍ ກັບເຂົ້າມາກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G-7 ຈະເປັນການຂັດກັບມູນເຊື້ອຂອງພວກ
ເຮົາ ແລະ ເປັນການຖອນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ດັ່ງກັບປະເທດນຳໜ້າ
ດ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງໂລກຢ່າງກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ,” ເຊິ່ງເຊັນໂດຍທ່ານ ແຈັກ ຣີດ, ທ່ານ
ຊາລສ໌ ຊູເມີ, ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ເມເນັນເດັສ ແລະ ທ່ານ ມາກ ວໍເນີ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນເມືອງ ບີອາ
ຣິສ (Biarritz) ວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມ G-7 ສຸດຍອດປີໜ້າ ທີ່ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍ ສະຫະ
ລັດ ອາດຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ບ້ານພັກຕາກອາກາດສ່ວນໂຕຂອງທ່ານ ໃນເມືອງໂດຣານ ລັດ
ຟລໍຣິດາ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳ, ພ້ອມກັບໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນອື່ນໆວ່າ, ບ້ານພັກຕາກອາກາດດັ່ງ
ກ່າວແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບສະໜາມບິນສາກົນຂອງເມືອງ ໄມອາມີ, ແລະ ມີຫໍປະຊຸມ ແລະ
ບ່ອນຈອດລົດທີ່ໃຫຍ່
President Donald Trump is fuming over mainstream U.S. news coverage of his attendance at the G-7 in France and defending his preference to host the leaders' summit next year at one of his private resorts in the state of Florida.
Much of the news and editorial coverage of the U.S. president at the summit in Biarritz, which ended Monday, has not cast Trump in a good light, spotlighting misstatements, perceived gaffes and lack of cooperation with the other world leaders on critical issues such as the environment.
"The pity of the entire Group of 7 show was that it was part of a new normal in which the world's major liberal democracies basically accept that they are out of sync with the president of the nation that should be leading their efforts to manage the world and its resources wisely and responsibly, but isn't," according to the editorial board of The New York Times, one of the newspapers delivered every morning to Trump's desk.
Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote that during the president's lengthy news conference at the conclusion of the G-7 meeting, Trump "made numerous false, misleading or inaccurate statements on a variety of issues."
Trump, who has repeatedly criticized both leading newspapers for its coverage of him, declared Tuesday morning on Twitter, "The G-7 was a great success for the USA and all. LameStream Media coverage bore NO relationship to what actually happened in France - FAKE NEWS. It was GREAT!."
Former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading Democratic Party candidates to challenge Trump in next year's general election, has issued a statement characterizing the president's performance at the G-7 as "more evidence of how President Trump's disastrous foreign policy has left the United States isolated while the world moves on without us."
Biden added, "There is no more telling metaphor for this administration's abdication of American global leadership than the empty chair at the G-7 climate meeting. When it comes to meeting the existential crisis of our time, Trump has walked away from the table — literally."
Trump is also facing criticism for calling for Russia to be readmitted to the leaders' summit without pre-conditions.
"No other members of the group have proposed bringing Russia back into the fold, and as he suggested it — and they resisted — Trump underlined his isolated status," Michael D'Antonio, author of the book "The Truth about Trump," wrote in an opinion piece published on the website of CNN, another media entity Trump has frequently labeled "fake news."
Four Democratic Party senators on Tuesday sent Trump a letter expressing their strong opposition to having Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting along with the leaders of the group of industrialized democracies.
"Readmitting Putin's Russia to the G-7 would be contrary to our values and a clear abdication of the United States' responsibilities as the world's leading democracy," concludes the letter signed by Jack Reed, Charles Schumer, Robert Menendez and Mark Warner.
Trump told reporters Monday in Biarritz that next year's G-7 summit, hosted by the United States, might be held at his private resort in Doral, Florida.
The president noted, among other attributes, the resort's closeness to Miami's international airport and its ample ballrooms and parking.
