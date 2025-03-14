ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດ ພວມມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປສານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງການເນລະເທດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່

ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມ ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບບັນດາທະນາຄວາມສຳລັບຝ່າຍພົນລະເຮືອນແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມສິດທິດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ກ່ຽວກັບການນຳໃຊ້ຖານທັບເຮືອຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນປະເທດເກາະຄິວບາ ເພື່ອຄຸມຂັງຊາວຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ລໍຖ້າການເນລະເທດ.

ການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນໃນສອງຄະດີຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບປະຕິບັດການຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທີ່ຖານທັບເຮືອ ອ່າວ ກວນຕານາໂມ ນັ້ນ ເປັນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື DHS ແລະ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕີຂອງກະຊວງ ທ່ານນາງ ຄຣິສຕີ ໂນມ ແມ່ນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຄະດີ ຢູ່ທີ່ສານເມືອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.

ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃນຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຄືວ່າ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລະເມີດຂອບເຂດຂອງຕົນເອງ ໂດຍປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງໄປອ່າວ ກວນຕານາໂມ ເຂົ້າເຖິງບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະທັງຍັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສົ່ງພວກເຂົາ ໄປຍັງສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງຖານທັບ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີອຳນາດທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກະຊວງ DHS ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບໃນທັນທີຕໍ່ຄຳຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍໄດ້ຕຳໜິບັນດາກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນສານ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງ DHS ຜູ້ທີ່ປະຕິເສດຈະບອກຊື່ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງເມື່ອຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ American Civil Liberties Union ປາກົດວ່າ ສົນໃຈໃນເລື້ອງການໂຄສະນາສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ເປີດຊາຍແດນ ແລະລົບກວນພາລະກິດດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງມວນຊົນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າການປ້ອງກັນສິດເສລີພາບຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍ.”

ໂຄສົກທ່ານນີ້ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຄວນພິຈາລານາປ່ຽນຊື່ຂອງກຸ່ມເຂົາເຈົ້າ” ແລ້ວອະທິບາຍຕໍ່ໄປເຖິງຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍນັ້ນວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເປັນຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຍົກເອົາແນວຄິດຂອງການນຳໃຊ້ຖານທັບເຮືອ ໃນຄິວບາ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງແຜນການລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ສຳລັບການເນລະເທດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ.

ສ່ວນລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງ DHS ທ່ານນາງ ໂນມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖານທັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງມີຄຸກທີີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ເພື່ອຄຸມຂັງພວກຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ຖືກຈັບມາໄດ້ນັ້ນ ຄວນຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຄຸມຕົວ “ພວກຂີ້ຮ້າຍຂອງຂີ້ຮ້າຍສຸດ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ ຍັງໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ຖານທັບດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອຄຸມຕົວພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໄດ້ເຖິງ 30,000 ຄົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກເຂົາລໍຖ້າການເນລະເທດ. ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ແຜນການທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ບໍ່ເຄີຍເປັນຮູບປະທຳຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນເລີຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວໃນພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S. government lawyers are expected to face off with attorneys for civil and immigration rights groups over the use of a U.S. naval base in Cuba to hold migrants slated for deportation.

Arguments in the two lawsuits over operations at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, filed against the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem, are set for a U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday.

The suits allege that the U.S. government has overstepped its bounds by denying migrants sent to Guantanamo Bay access to legal representation and also by attempting to send migrants to the base's facilities without the proper legal authority in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

DHS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the upcoming hearing, but they have repeatedly denied the allegations while criticizing the groups bringing the lawsuits.

"The American Civil Liberties Union appears far more interested in promoting open borders and disrupting public safety missions than in protecting the civil liberties of Americans," a DHS spokesperson told VOA in a statement earlier this month, declining to be named.

"They should consider changing their name," the spokesperson added, further describing the legal challenges as "baseless."

President Donald Trump first raised the idea of using the U.S. naval base in Cuba as part of his administration's plans for mass deportations shortly after taking office in January.

Homeland Security's Noem said the base, which features a secure prison to hold captured terrorists, would be used to house "the worst of the worst."

Trump and other U.S. officials also suggested the base could be used to hold up to 30,000 migrants while they awaited deportation.

Those plans, however, never fully materialized.