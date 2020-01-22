ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ 2 ສະ​ບັບ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ “ຊະ​ນະອີກຄັ້ງ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານເລີ້ມ​ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ​ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນດາ​ໂວ​ສ (DAVOS) ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ.​

ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່​ວ​ໂ​ມງ​ ​ກ່ອນການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທ່ານມີ​ກຳ​ນົດເລີ້ມເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຊີອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫຼອງວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະນະ​ສຳລັບ​ພວກ​

ຄົນງານຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ກາງແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ ຮວມ​ທັງຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ ​ກັບກາ​ນາ​ດາ ແລະເມັກ​ຊິກ​ໂກ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່. ມື້​ນີ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ພາກ​ພູມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ໂລກບໍ່​ເຄີຍເຫັນ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ເດີນຕ​າມ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຈາກ “ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂອດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂັ້ນ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກສັບ​ສົນ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ໄດ້ແນະ​ນຳ​ໃຫ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການ​ສັ່ງ​ສອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ໂລກ ແລະການທຳ​ນາຍຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ພິ​ນາດໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ໂລກນັ້ນ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງລົ້ນ​ໂລກ

ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 60 ເກີດ​ການ​ອຶດ​ຢາກໃນຊຸມ​ປີ 70 ແລະ​ໝົດນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1990. ພວກ​ສ້າງ​ຂ່າວ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ສິ່ງດຽວ​ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື ອຳ​ນາດທີ່ເດັດ​ຂາດ​ເພື່ອ​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ ແລະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ ພວກຫົວ​ຮຸ​ນ​ແຮງ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະ​ເທດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຫຼື​ລືບ​ລ້າງ​ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ເວ​ລາ​ຖາມ​ເຖິງ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ນາງກ​ຣິ​ຕາ ທັນ​ເບີກ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ ‘ຄວາມ​ພິ​ນາດ​ດ້ານ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ” ບໍ່​ນານ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ເອງ ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ທີ່​ຍິ່​ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ” ນັ້ນ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຕ້ອງ ການອ​າກາດ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ສະ​ອາດ.



U.S. President Donald Trump touted the conclusion of two major trade deals and declared Americans are "winning again like never before," as he gave an opening address Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



The speech came hours before his impeachment trial was due to go into high gear in the U.S. Senate.



Trump went through a list of what he celebrated as victories for middle class workers and companies, including the first phase of a trade deal with China and the Senate's approval of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.



"When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we had launched the great American comeback," Trump said. "Today I'm proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before."



He urged other countries to follow his lead and liberate their citizens from "crushing bureaucracy."



Trump also advocated focusing on economic growth and rejecting what he called "the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of apocalypse."



"They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the '60s, mass starvation in the '70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty," Trump said.



When asked about environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was to open a debate on avoiding a "climate apocalypse" shortly after Trump's speech, the U.S. leader called himself a "very big believer in the environment" and said he wants clean air and water.