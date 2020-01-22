ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂຄສະນາກ່ຽວກັບຜົນສະຫລຸບຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ 2 ສະບັບ ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າອາເມຣິກັນກຳລັງ “ຊະນະອີກຄັ້ງແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານເລີ້ມ ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມເສດຖະກິດໂລກທີ່ນະຄອນດາໂວສ (DAVOS) ປະເທດສະວິດເຊີແລນ.
ຄຳປາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານມີກຳນົດເລີ້ມເຂົ້າສູ່ການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນຢ່າງແຮງຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງບັນຊີອັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສະຫຼອງວ່າເປັນໄຊຊະນະສຳລັບພວກ
ຄົນງານຊົນຊັ້ນກາງແລະບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ຮວມທັງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າຂັ້ນຕົ້ນກັບຈີນ ແລະສະພາສູງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າສະບັບໃໝ່ ກັບການາດາ ແລະເມັກຊິກໂກ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມແຫ່ງນີ້ເມື່ອສອງປີກ່ອນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກພວກທ່ານວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເລີ້ມການກັບຄືນມາຂອງອາເມຣິກັນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່. ມື້ນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນທ່າມກາງການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໂລກບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດອື່ນໆເດີນຕາມການນຳພາຂອງທ່ານ ແລະປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊາຊົນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກ “ລະບົບທີ່ມີຫຼາຍຂອດຫຼາຍຂັ້ນທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສັບສົນ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ແນະນຳໃຫ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການສັ່ງສອນກ່ຽວກັບການສິ້ນໂລກ ແລະການທຳນາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະເກີດຄວາມພິນາດໃນທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ໂລກນັ້ນ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳນາຍວ່າ ຈະເກີດວິກິດການພົນລະເມືອງລົ້ນໂລກ
ໃນຊຸມປີ 60 ເກີດການອຶດຢາກໃນຊຸມປີ 70 ແລະໝົດນ້ຳມັນໃນຊຸມປີ 1990. ພວກສ້າງຂ່າວເຫລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການສິ່ງດຽວ ນັ້ນກໍຄື ອຳນາດທີ່ເດັດຂາດເພື່ອຄອບງຳ ຫັນປ່ຽນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງໃນຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງສັງຄົມນິຍົມ ທຳລາຍເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດພວກເຮົາ ຫຼືລືບລ້າງສິດເສລີພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ເວລາຖາມເຖິງນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ນາງກຣິຕາ ທັນເບີກ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະເປີດການໂຕ້ວາທີເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງ ‘ຄວາມພິນາດດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ” ບໍ່ນານຫຼັງຈາກການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ທີ່ຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດຮ້ອງໂຕທ່ານເອງ ວ່າ “ເປັນຜູ້ເຊື່ອຖືທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ” ນັ້ນແລະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກໍຕ້ອງ ການອາກາດ ແລະນ້ຳສະອາດ.
U.S. President Donald Trump touted the conclusion of two major trade deals and declared Americans are "winning again like never before," as he gave an opening address Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The speech came hours before his impeachment trial was due to go into high gear in the U.S. Senate.
Trump went through a list of what he celebrated as victories for middle class workers and companies, including the first phase of a trade deal with China and the Senate's approval of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
"When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we had launched the great American comeback," Trump said. "Today I'm proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before."
He urged other countries to follow his lead and liberate their citizens from "crushing bureaucracy."
Trump also advocated focusing on economic growth and rejecting what he called "the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of apocalypse."
"They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the '60s, mass starvation in the '70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty," Trump said.
When asked about environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was to open a debate on avoiding a "climate apocalypse" shortly after Trump's speech, the U.S. leader called himself a "very big believer in the environment" and said he wants clean air and water.