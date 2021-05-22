ການເດີນທາງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະຟື້ນຕົວຄືນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ໄດ້ສັກຢາຄົບແລ້ວ

ທຽບໃສ່ປີ 2020, ລະດັບການເດີນທາງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັກພັກທີ່ໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ ຫຼື Memorial ໃນວັນຈັນທີ 31 ພຶດສະພາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 60 ເປີເຊັນ, ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມ Triple A, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນກຸ່ມບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລທີ່ຕິດຕາມແນວໂນ້ມຂອງການເດີນທາງ. ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບການເດີນທາງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຄົນລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ແລະ ຜູ້ອາວຸໂສ. ນັກຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ ລີເຊຍ ບາຄາເລັດສ໌ (Lesia Bakalets) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນ, ລົດຍົນ ແລະ ກຳປັ່ນສຳລານພ້ອມກັບຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ 35 ເປີເຊັນທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ການເດີນທາງແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະກັບຄືນມາໃນລະດູຮ້ອນນີ້.

ຄືຫຼາຍຄົນອື່ນໆ, ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເບນ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລກັກໂຕຢູ່ໃນບ້ານ 14 ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ COVID ທັງສອງໂດສແລ້ວ, ລາວໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງຫຼາຍຄັ້ງສຳລັບລະດູຮ້ອນ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເບນ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ລັດເວີຈິເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາການເດີນທາງຫຼາຍກວ່າບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຂັບລົດໄປເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຂີ່ເຮືອບິນໄປຄືສະຖານທີ່ພັກຜ່ອນ ແຊລວາ ເວີເດ (Selva Verde) ໃນປະເທດ ຄອສຕາ ຣີກາ ຫຼື ພາກເໜືອຂອງເມືອງ ບາເຊໂລນາ.”

ແລະ ອົງການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຕ່າງໆເວົ້າວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ໂມນາແຮນ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານການສື່ສານອາວຸໂສຂອງ ບໍລິ ສັດ Trip Adviser ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີການສຳຫຼວດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນເກີນສອງສ່ວນສາມແມ່ນກຳລັງວາງແຜນການເດີນທາງໃນລະດູນີ້.”

ລະດູການພັກຜ່ອນຍາມຮ້ອນໃນ ອາເມຣິກາ ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທ້າຍອາທິດຍາວຂອງວັນທະຫານຜ່ານເສິກໃນທ້າຍເດືອນພຶດສະພາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈແນັດ ແມັກກີ, ໂຄສົກຂອງສະມາຄົມລົດຍົນອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ວັນທະຫານຜ່ານເສິກແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ບອກທີ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວ່າການເດີນທາງໃນລະດູຮ້ອນຈະເປັນແນວໃດ. ແລະດ້ວຍການພະຍາກອນນີ້, ປະຊາຊົນ 37 ລ້ານຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 60 ເປີເຊັນຈາກປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະ ພຽງ 13 ເປີ ເຊັນຈາກເວລາດຽວ ກັນນີ້ໃນປີ 2019, ມັນແມ່ນການທົດສອບທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນສຳລັບການເດີນທາງໃນລະດູຮ້ອນ.”

ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະເດີນທາງພາຍໃນປະເທດມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ຫາດຊາຍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ແລະ ສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ການຂັບລົດແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຈະເປັນທາງເລືອກທີ່ນິຍົມທີ່ສຸດໃນການເດີນທາງ, ເຊິ່ງຄົນອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ວາງແຜນຂັບລົດໄລຍະໄກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງສະມາຄົມລົດຍົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈແນັດ ແມັກກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອເວົ້າເດີນທາງການຂັບລົດ, ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນສະບາຍໃຈໃນການເດີນທາງດ້ວຍລົດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະປີກາຍນີ້ໃນໂຣກລະບາດ. ມັນແມ່ນລົດຂອງເຈົ້າເອງ, ມັນແມ່ນພື້ນທີ່ຂອງເຈົ້າເອງ. ເຈົ້າຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າເຈົ້າຊິໄປກັບໃຜ, ເວລາໃດເຈົ້າຈະໄປເວລາໃດເຈົ້າຈະຢຸດ.”

ອີກຫຼາຍຄອບຄົວແມ່ນໄດ້ພາສັດລ້ຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປດ້ວຍ, ເຊິ່ງສັດລ້ຽງຫຼາຍໂຕພວກນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຮັບເອົາມາລ້ຽງໄວ້ໃນຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງການກັກໂຕ COVID ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້. ໂຣກລະບາດຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄົນທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເດີນທາງດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິສຕີ ແບລສ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ປະຊາສຳພັນໂລກ ເວີທູໂອໂຊ (Global Public Relations Virtuoso) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການເດີນທາງຂອງຫຼາຍລຸ້ນຄົນ ເຊິ່ງບັນດາພໍ່ເຖົ້າແມ່ນເຖົ້າໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບຫຼານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໝົດຄອບຄົວເດີນ ທາງນຳກັນເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ເກືອບວ່າເປັນການເຕົ້າ ໂຮມຄອບຄົວຄືນແຕ່ຜ່ານການເດີນທາງ.”

ນັກເດີນທາງທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນຜູ້ອາວຸໂສ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ, ເພື່ອຊື້ປີເຮືອບິນ ຫຼື ກຳປັ່ນທ່ອງທ່ຽວສຳລານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິສຕີ ແບລສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “95 ເປີເຊັນໃນນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕະເດີນທາງເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັກຢາແລ້ວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຫຍັງໃນການເດີນທາງດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີງົບປະມານທີ່ຈະໃຊ້, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່ຈະເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ.”

ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນອັດຕາການເດີນທາງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງແຮມ ແລະ ປີ້ເຮືອບິນຕ້ອງຂຶ້ນລາຄາ. ແຕ່ບັນດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ຖືກກະທົບກະເທືອນຫຍັງກັບການປ່ຽນແປງພວກນີ້. ນຶ່ງປີໂດຍປາສະຈາກການເດີນທາງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຄົນທົບທວນທັດສະນະຄະດີໃນການເດີນທາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Compared to 2020, travel volume in the U.S. this upcoming Memorial Day weekend is likely to increase by at least 60%, according to Triple A, a nonprofit group that monitors travel trends. Among the most excited travelers this year are millennials and seniors. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

By plane, by car, on a cruise ship – with over 35% of Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, travel is making its comeback this summer.

Like many others, David Bain and his family spent the last 14 months quarantined at home. But after receiving both doses of the COVID vaccine, he’s making lots of travel plans for the summer.

“We are considering more than just the sort of trips where we can drive to. We're considering places we can fly to like the Selva Verde Lodge in Costa Rica or just north of Barcelona.”

And travel agents say many Americans are making similar plans.

“We have a recent survey that shows that over two-thirds of Americans are planning a trip this season.”

The summer vacation season in America traditionally starts after the long Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

“Memorial Day is a good indicator of what summer travel is going to be like. And with this forecast – 37 million people – up 60% from last year and only 13% under from where we were in 2019, it’s a really good test in terms of what we are going to see for summer travel.”

Most Americans are going to travel within the country heading towards the many beaches and national parks.

Driving remains the most popular means of transportation – over half of Americans are planning a long road trip, says the American Automobile Association.

“When it comes to the road trip, people are just more comfortable traveling in their own vehicles, especially last year in the pandemic. It's your own car, it's your own space. You decide who you're going with, when you're going where you're stopping.”

Many more families are taking their pets with them – a lot of these pets were adopted at the start of the COVID lockdown last year. The pandemic also has had an impact on who Americans are traveling with.

“We’re seeing multigenerational travel where grandparents are traveling with grandkids, we’re seeing entire families travel together because they're able to finally come together and almost have these family reunions – but through travel.”

The keenest travelers this summer are seniors. They are ready to go abroad, to buy plane tickets or a cruise ship tour.

“95% of them said that they would travel once they were vaccinated. // ((04:35))

They didn't spend anything on travel for more than a year. And so, now they have the budget to spend, they're eager to do so!”

The rise in travel rates is causing hotel and airline ticket prices to go up. But tourists seem unphased by these changes – a year without vacation has made many reevaluate their attitude to travel.