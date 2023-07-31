ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງຈີນ ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປາກິສຖານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂີດໝາຍສຳຄັນໃນແລວທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ

ຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສຂອງຈີນ ໃນປາກິສຖານ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີ ທີ່ທາງລັດຖະບານເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດໃນອາທິດນີ້ ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງວັນຄົບ ຮອບ 10 ປີຂອງການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານການພັດທະນາພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງ ການລິເລີ້ມ ນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງ ຫຼື BRI.

ທ່ານຮີ ລີຝັງ ຮອງປະທານປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ແລະທູດພິເສດຂອງປະທານປະເທດ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດ ທ່າມກາງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ເປັນວັນພັກໄລຍະສອງວັນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໂດຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ “ເພື່ອສະໜອງດ້ານຄວາມປອດຢ່າງຮອບດ້ານ” ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານລີຝັງ “ສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນ” ໃນການຮັດແໜ້ນຄວາມສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍຂອງທັງສອງປະເທດໃຫ້ເລິກເຊິ່ງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ. ຕົນໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ທ່ານລີຝັງ ຈະເປັນແຂກຜູ້ສຳຄັນ “ຢູ່ທີ່ງານສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການຮ່ວມມື CPEC” ແລະ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມກັບຄະ ນະການນຳຂອງປະເທດ.

ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງ ການຮ່ວມມືທາງດ້ານແລວທາງເສດຖະກິດ ໄລຍະສິບປີລະຫວ່າງຈີນແລະປາກິສຖານ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ CPEC ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກ ນຳສະເໜີໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ປີ 2013 ທີ່ເປັນໂຄງການໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງ BRI.

ທັງສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່າວວ່າ CPEC ໄດ້ນຳມາຊຶ່ງການລົງທຶນໂດຍກົງ ຈາກຈີນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 25 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ແກ່ປາກິສຖານ ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງ ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຕ່າງໆ, ການພັດທະນາທ່າເຮືອນ້ຳເລິກ ຈີວາດາຣ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຈຸດຍຸດທະສາດຂອງທະເລອາຣາເບຍ ແລະກໍ່ສ້າງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງດ້ານການຂົນສົ່ງ.

“ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະສິບປີຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການບຸກເບີກທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ BRI, CPEC ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸຜົນ ແລະກາຍເປັນມາດຕະຖານໃໝ່ສຳລັບມິດຕະພາບ ລະຫວ່າງຈີນແລະປາກິສຖານ” ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະກາດການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານລີຝັງ. ກະຊວງນີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດ “ເປັນຄູ່ພາຄີຮ່ວມມືດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະເປັນເພື່ອນມິດທີ່ໜຽວແໜ້ນ ໃນທຸກສະຖານະການ.”

CPEC ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດທີ່ບໍ່ມີທາງອອກສູ່ທະເລໃນພາກຕາ ເວັນຕົກຂອງຈີນ ເປັນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ສັ້ນທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ເພື່ອເຂົ້າເຖິງຕະ ຫຼາດສາກົນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານທ່າເຮືອຈີວາດາຣ.

A senior Chinese leader landed in Pakistan Sunday to attend a government-sponsored ceremony this week, marking the 10th anniversary of their infrastructure development collaboration under China's global Belt and Road Initiative.

He Lifeng, the Chinese vice premier and special presidential envoy, arrived in Islamabad amid tight security. The government declared a two-day holiday in the Pakistani capital starting Monday "to provide foolproof security" to the foreign delegation.

The foreign ministry said Lifeng's visit "reflects the importance" the two countries attached to deepen their bilateral ties further. It noted that Lifeng would be the chief guest "at an event celebrating the decade of CPEC" and hold meetings with the country's leadership.

The ministry referred to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC, which was introduced in July 2013 as a flagship project of the BRI.

Both countries say CPEC has brought more than $25 billion in direct Chinese investment to Pakistan, establishing power plants, developing the strategically located deep-water Pakistani port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, and building transport infrastructure.

"Over the past decade, as an important pioneering project of the BRI, CPEC has achieved fruitful results and become a new benchmark for the friendship between China and Pakistan," the Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday while announcing Lifeng's visit. The countries "are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends," the ministry added.

CPEC aims to give landlocked western China the shortest possible access to international markets through the Gwadar port.