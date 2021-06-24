ຜູ້ຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ຢູ່ໂຕດກຽວ ອອກມາດຕະການຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ ສຳລັບຜູ້ເຂົ້າຊົມ

ບັນດາອົງການຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນະຄອນໂຕກຽວ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດສຳລັບຊາວຍີ່ປຸ່ນທີ່ຈະໄປຊົມການແຂ່ງຂັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີຈັດງານ ເພື່ອປ້ອງ ກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19.

ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດລະບຽບທີ່ປະກາດໃຫ້ຊາບໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຜູ້ຊົມພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແມ່ນຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຮ້ອງໂຮ ຫຼືໂບກຜ້າ ຫຼືເຂົ້າໄປຫາພວກນັກກິລາເພື່ອຂໍລາຍເຊັນ ຫຼືໂອ້ລົມກັບຜູ້ໄປຊົມຄົນອື່ນໆ ແລະຈະຖືກບອກໃຫ້ກັບບ້ານໂດຍກົງ ເວ ລາການແຂ່ງຂັນສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄປເບິ່ງການແຂ່ງຂັນໃດໆທັງໝົດ.

ການຂາຍເຫຼົ້າກໍໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມເຊັ່ນກັນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ ລະຫວ່າງການແຂ່ງຂັນ ກິລາ.

ການຫ້າມເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າ

ຊົມ 10,000 ຄົນ ຫຼື 50 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງສະຖານທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີ ການແນະນໍາຈາກ

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານການແພດວ່າ ຄວຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຊົມທັງ ໝົດນັ້ນໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ມີຄວາມ

“ສ່ຽງໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ” ຊຶ່ງເປັນທາງເລືອກຕໍ່ການຈັດການ ແຂ່ງຂັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເພີ້ມມີການຕິດແປດ

ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ການຕັດສິນໃຈອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ປ່ຽນໃຫ້ນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ ແລະແປດແຂວງອື່ນໆ ຈາກພະວະສຸກເສີນເປັນເວລາ ນານເກືອບສອງ

ເດືອນ ໃຫ້ເປັນມາດຕະຖານ “ເຄິ່ງພາວະສຸກເສີນ” ທີ່ເລີ້ມມີ ຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນວັນອາທິດ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ການຜ່ອນຜັນຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 11 ແລະ 12 ເດືອນ

ກໍລະກົດ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ກ່ອນເລີ້ມການແຂ່ງ ຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ.

Organizers of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics have imposed restrictions on the few Japanese spectators who will be allowed inside the venues to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under rules announced Wednesday, domestic spectators are forbidden from cheering .or waving towels, approaching athletes for autographs, or talking with other spectators, and will be asked to go straight home when the event is over.

Foreign spectators have been banned from attending the event.

Alcohol sales have also been banned in the venues during the Games.

The restrictions follow Monday’s decision to cap the number of spectators at 10,000 people, or 50% of a venue’s capacity, despite advice from health experts that banning all spectators was the “least risky” option for holding the Games in light of a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital and across the country

The decision to allow spectators dovetails with authorities changing Tokyo and eight other prefectures from a nearly two-month-long state of emergency to “quasi-emergency” measures that took effect Sunday. The looser restrictions would remain in place until July 11, 12 days before the start of the Olympic Games.