ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ເສຍຊີວິດເຖິງຈຳນວນ 9,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເມື່ອຫົກເດືອນກ່ອນ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້ານາຍພົນທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ແລະການສູ້ລົບໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຮ່ອງຮອຍທີ່ສົງຄາມຈະລົດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງ.
ຢູ່ໃນພິທີນັກລົບເກົ່າ ຜູ້ບັນຊການກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນ ນາຍພົນວາເລີຣີ ຊາລຸສນີ (Valerii Zaluzhnyi) ກ່າວ ວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຢູເຄຣນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຈຳເປັນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການເບິ່ງແຍງ ເພາະວ່າພໍ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄປ ເຂດແນວໜ້າ ແລະ ບາງຄົນແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນວິລະຊົນ ເກືອບ 9,000 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.
ຢູ່ເມືອງນິໂກໂປນ (Nikopol) ຟາກແມ່ນ້ຳຈາກໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຍິງຖະ ຫລົ່ມເຮັດໃຫ້ສີ່ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນວັນຈັນ ວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງ. ເມືອງທີ່ຢູ່ແຄມ ແມ່ນ້ຳດິນຽບເປີ (Dnieper) ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ນັບແຕ່ວັນທີ 12 ກໍລະກົດເປັນ ຕົ້ນມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳລາຍອາຄານ 850 ຫຼັງ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງພົນລະເມືອງປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງ 100,000 ຄົນ ພາກັນ ຫລົບໜີ.
“ຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກກຽດຊັງຕໍ່ຊາວຣັດເຊຍ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນາງລິອຸດມາຍລາ ຊິກກີນາ (Liudmyla Shyshkina) ອາຍຸ 74 ປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຢືນຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນອາພາດແມນຊັ້ນທີສີ່ ທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໃນເມືອງນິໂກໂປນ ທີ່ບໍ່ ມີຝາອີກແລ້ວ. ນາງຍັງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບເຫດລະເບີດແຕກໃນວັນທີ 10 ສິງຫາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານສາມີຂອງນາງອາ ຍຸ 81 ປີ ທ້າວອາໂນໂຕລີ (Anotoliy.)
ລູກຊາຍຂອງລາວ ທ້າວປາບໂລ ຊີສກິນ (Pavlo Shyshkin) ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ “ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງບໍ່ ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດພໍ່ຂ້ອຍໄປ ແຕ່ວ່າສົງຄາມຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເຮັດ.”
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນ 5,587 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ
7,890 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ ເຖິງແມ່ນ ວ່າການຄາດຄະເນອາດໜ້ອຍກວ່າ. ອົງການເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງສະຫະປະຊາດ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກ ເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ ເຄຣນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 972 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລືໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບນັບແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ບຸກລຸກ. ຫົວໜ້າ ບໍລິຫານອົງການເດັກ (UNICEF) ທ່ານນາງແຄເທີຣິນ ຣັສເຊີລ (Cathrine Russell) ກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນຈຳ ນວນທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາດໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນ ແຕ່ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າໂຕເລກຈະສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອັງກິດ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການ ປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເລຍ ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ (Zaporizhzhya) ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງຢູໂຣບ ແຕ່ວ່າເມືອງນິໂກໂປນ ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີຂ້າມຄືນເຖິງສາມຄັ້ງ ຈາກລູກຈະຫລວດແລະການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມຈາກ ປືນຄົກ. ເຮືອນຊານ ໂຮງຮຽນອານຸບານ ຄິວລົດບັສ ແລະຫ້າງຮ້ານຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມ ອີງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers since it began nearly six months ago, a general said, and the fighting Monday showed no signs that the war is abating.
At a veteran's event, Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said many of Ukraine’s children need to be taken care of because “their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died.”
In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnieper River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing.
“I feel hate toward Russians,” said 74-year-old Liudmyla Shyshkina, standing on the edge of her destroyed fourth-floor apartment in Nikopol that no longer has walls. She is still injured from the Aug. 10 blast that killed her 81-year-old husband, Anatoliy.
“The Second World War didn’t take away my father, but the Russian war did,” noted Pavlo Shyshkin, his son.
The U.N. says 5,587 civilians have been killed and 7,890 wounded in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24, although the estimate is likely an undercount. The U.N. children’s agency said Monday that at least 972 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured since Russia invaded. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said these are U.N.-verified figures but “we believe the number to be much higher.”
U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Britain, France and Germany pleaded Sunday for Russia to end military operations so close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant — Europe's largest — but Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells. Houses, a kindergarten, a bus station and stores were hit, authorities said.