ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດເຖິງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 9,000 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ ​ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ເມື່ອ​ຫົກ​ເດືອນ​ກ່ອນ ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ນາຍ​ພົນທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້ ແລະ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ ບໍ່ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເຖິງຮ່ອງຮອຍທີ່ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຈະລົດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີນັກ​ລົບ​ເກົ່າ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊ​ການກອງ​ທັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ວາ​ເລີ​ຣີ ຊາ​ລຸ​ສ​ນີ (Va​lerii Zaluzhnyi) ກ່​າວ ວ່າ ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ໄປ ເຂດ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ​ແລະ ​ບ​າງ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນວິ​ລະ​ຊົນ ເກືອບ 9,000 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍຊີ​ວິດ.

ຢູ່ເມືອງນິ​ໂກ​ໂປນ (Nikopol) ຟາກ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຖະ ​ຫລົ່ມ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສີ່​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ ວານ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​. ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ແຄມ​ ແມ່​ນ້ຳດິ​ນຽບ​ເປີ (Dnieper) ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການຍິງຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 12 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ເປັນ ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍອາ​ຄານ 850 ​ຫຼັງ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ປະ​ມານ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ 100,000 ຄົນ ​ພ​າ​ກັນ ຫລົບ​ໜີ.

“​ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ລິ​ອຸດ​ມາຍ​ລາ ຊິກ​ກີ​ນາ (Liudmyla Shyshkina) ອາ​ຍຸ​ 74 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ຢືນ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ເຮືອນ​ອາ​ພາດ​ແມນ​ຊັ້ນ​ທີ​ສີ່ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ນິ​ໂກ​ໂປນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ ມີ​ຝາ​ອີກ​ແລ້ວ. ​ນາງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 10 ສິງ​ຫາ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ສາ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ອາ​ ຍຸ 81 ປີ ​ທ້າວ​ອາ​ໂນ​ໂຕ​ລີ (Anotoliy.)

ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ລ​າວ​ ທ້າວ​ປາບ​ໂລ ຊີ​ສ​ກິນ (Pavlo Shyshkin) ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ “ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ​ບໍ່​ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພໍ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ.”

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ 5,587 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ

7,890 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ ​ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ ວ່າ​ການຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ອາດໜ້ອຍກວ່າ. ອົງ​ການ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຢູ ​ເຄ​ຣນຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 972 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫລື​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບນັບ​ແຕ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ລຸກ. ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ອົງ​ການເດັກ (UNICEF) ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ຣັ​ສ​ເຊີ​ລ (Cathrine Russell) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ​ ນວນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ ແຕ່​ວ່າ “ພວ​ກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ຈະ​ສູງກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິການ​ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວ​ເລຍ ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສເຊຍ (Zaporizhzhya) ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເມືອງ​ນິ​ໂກ​ໂປນ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ເຖິງ​ສາມ​ຄັ້ງ ຈາກ​ລູກ​ຈະ​ຫລວດແລະ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ຈາກ ​ປືນ​ຄົກ​. ເຮືອນ​ຊານ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ອາ​ນຸ​ບານ ຄິວ​ລົດ​ບັ​ສ ແລະ​ຫ້າງຮ້ານຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້​ຖືກຍິງຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ ອີງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers since it began nearly six months ago, a general said, and the fighting Monday showed no signs that the war is abating.

At a veteran's event, Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said many of Ukraine’s children need to be taken care of because “their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died.”

In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnieper River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing.

“I feel hate toward Russians,” said 74-year-old Liudmyla Shyshkina, standing on the edge of her destroyed fourth-floor apartment in Nikopol that no longer has walls. She is still injured from the Aug. 10 blast that killed her 81-year-old husband, Anatoliy.

“The Second World War didn’t take away my father, but the Russian war did,” noted Pavlo Shyshkin, his son.

The U.N. says 5,587 civilians have been killed and 7,890 wounded in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24, although the estimate is likely an undercount. The U.N. children’s agency said Monday that at least 972 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured since Russia invaded. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said these are U.N.-verified figures but “we believe the number to be much higher.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Britain, France and Germany pleaded Sunday for Russia to end military operations so close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant — Europe's largest — but Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells. Houses, a kindergarten, a bus station and stores were hit, authorities said.