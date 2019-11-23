ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ 3 ຄົນ​ໄດ້

​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ປ້ອມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ມີບໍ່​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ 7 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​

ປ້ອມຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ ຊານ​ຕານ​ເດີ ເດິ ກິ​ລິ​ຈາວ (Santander de Quilichao)

ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ​ເຮ​ເມ ອາ​ສ​ປ​ຣີ​ຢາ (Jaime Asprilla) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ​ອາ​ແອັ​ຟ​ເປ​ຂອງ​

ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃດໆ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທີ່ພວມ​ດຳ​

ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ເດີມ​ຂອງ​ປະທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​

ດີ​ອີ​ວານ ດູ​ເກ.



Officials in southwestern Colombia say three police officers were killed Friday during an attack on a police station.



Authorities say at least seven people were wounded in the attack in Santander de Quilichao in southwestern Colombia.



There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.



City secretary Jaime Asprilla told the French News Agency, AFP, that the assault was not related to the ongoing protests against the conservative government of President Ivan Duque.

