ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງໂຄລອມເບຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ 3 ຄົນໄດ້
ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີປ້ອມຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີບໍ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 7 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີ
ປ້ອມຕຳຫຼວດ ທີ່ເມືອງ ຊານຕານເດີ ເດິ ກິລິຈາວ (Santander de Quilichao)
ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງໂຄລອມເບຍ.
ໃນເວລານີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ມີກຸ່ມໃດອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບເທື່ອ.
ທ່ານເຮເມ ອາສປຣີຢາ (Jaime Asprilla) ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ອາແອັຟເປຂອງ
ຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນໃດໆກັບການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ພວມດຳ
ເນີນຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານນິຍົມແນວທາງເດີມຂອງປະທານາທິບໍ
ດີອີວານ ດູເກ.
Officials in southwestern Colombia say three police officers were killed Friday during an attack on a police station.
Authorities say at least seven people were wounded in the attack in Santander de Quilichao in southwestern Colombia.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.
City secretary Jaime Asprilla told the French News Agency, AFP, that the assault was not related to the ongoing protests against the conservative government of President Ivan Duque.