ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ 3 ຄົນ ຖືກສັງຫານ ຢູ່ນອກ ບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ

ຕຳຫລວດອິສຣາແອລກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເປີດສາກລະດົມຍິງ ໃນວັນອັງ ຄານມື້
ນີ້ ໃສ່ທາງເຂົ້າໄປຫາບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ ນອກນະຄອນ Jerusalem ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງ
ຫານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສາມຄົນ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຍາມອິສຣາແອລຄົນທີສີ່ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີ ຢູ່
ນອກປະຊາຄົມອິສຣາແອລຂອງເຂດບ້ານໃໝ່ Had Adar.
ໂຄສົກຕຳຫລວດຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີເຂົ້າໄປດ່ານກວດ ກັບພວກແຮງງານປາແລສ
ໄຕນ໌ ແລະໄດ້ເປີດສາກລະດົມຍິງໃສ່. ມືປືນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍໂດຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມ
ປອດໄພຢູ່ບ່ອນເກີດເຫດ.
sraeli police said a gunman opened fire Tuesday at the entrance to a settlement outside Jerusalem, killing three security personnel.
Officials said a fourth Israeli guard was also wounded in the attack outside the Israeli community of Had Adar.
A police spokesman said the attacker entered the checkpoint with Palestinian laborers and then opened fire. The gunman was shot to death by other security forces at the scene.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ