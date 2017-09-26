ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ 3 ຄົນ ຖືກສັງຫານ ຢູ່ນອກ ບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ

ຕຳຫລວດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກລະດົມ​ຍິງ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ ຄານ​ມື້​

ນີ້ ​ໃສ່​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ຫາບ່ອນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່ ນອກ​ນະຄອນ Jerusalem ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ສັງ

ຫານ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາ​ມປອດ​ໄພ​ສາມ​ຄົນ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຍາມ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລຄົນ​ທີ​ສີ່ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຢູ່

​ນອກ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລຂອງ​ເຂດ​ບ້ານ​ໃໝ່ Had Adar.

​ໂຄສົກ​ຕຳຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ດ່ານ​ກວດ ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ

​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ແລ​ະໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກລະດົມ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່. ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ​ໂດຍ​ກຳລັງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​

ປອດ​ໄພຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ.

sraeli police said a gunman opened fire Tuesday at the entrance to a settlement outside Jerusalem, killing three security personnel.



Officials said a fourth Israeli guard was also wounded in the attack outside the Israeli community of Had Adar.



A police spokesman said the attacker entered the checkpoint with Palestinian laborers and then opened fire. The gunman was shot to death by other security forces at the scene.