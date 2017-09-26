ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ 3 ຄົນ ຖືກສັງຫານ ຢູ່ນອກ ບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ

ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະທີມສຸກເສີນ ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ບອ່ນເກີດເຫດ.

ຕຳຫລວດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກລະດົມ​ຍິງ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ ຄານ​ມື້​
ນີ້ ​ໃສ່​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ຫາບ່ອນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່ ນອກ​ນະຄອນ Jerusalem ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ສັງ
ຫານ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາ​ມປອດ​ໄພ​ສາມ​ຄົນ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຍາມ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລຄົນ​ທີ​ສີ່ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຢູ່
​ນອກ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລຂອງ​ເຂດ​ບ້ານ​ໃໝ່ Had Adar.

​ໂຄສົກ​ຕຳຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ດ່ານ​ກວດ ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ
​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ແລ​ະໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກລະດົມ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່. ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ​ໂດຍ​ກຳລັງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​
ປອດ​ໄພຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ.

sraeli police said a gunman opened fire Tuesday at the entrance to a settlement outside Jerusalem, killing three security personnel.

Officials said a fourth Israeli guard was also wounded in the attack outside the Israeli community of Had Adar.

A police spokesman said the attacker entered the checkpoint with Palestinian laborers and then opened fire. The gunman was shot to death by other security forces at the scene.

West Bank Shooting
