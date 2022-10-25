ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ມືປືນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເມືອງເຊັງຫລຸຍ ລັດມິສຊູຣີ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກກາງກ້ຳທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານສອງຄົນ ແລະ ອີກຫົກຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ກ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດໄດ້ຍິງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຕາຍ.
ຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫລວດເມືອງເຊັງຫລຸຍ ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ແຊັກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສອງຄົນ ແມ່ນນາຍຄູ ແລະນັກຮຽນແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ Central Visual ແລະ Performing Arts (CPVA) ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຖືກຍິງບາດເຈັບດ້ວຍລູກປືນ ຫລືສະເກັດລູກປືນ.
ທ່ານແຊັກ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດ “ແລ່ນໄປຫາບ່ອນສຽງຍິງປືນ” ແລະຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັບມືປືນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ການຍິງສັງຫານສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ກ່ອນທີ່ອີກຫລາຍຄົນຈະຖືກຍິງ.
ພວກນັກຮຽນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ບອກໜັງສືພິມ St. Louise Post-Dispatch ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນປິດກັ້ນຕົນເອງໄວ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ.
ທ່ານເດວິດ ວິລລຽມ ນາຍຄູຄະນິດສາດຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມວ່າ ອະທິການບໍດີໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານເຄື່ອງກະຈາຍສຽງໃນຕອນປະມານ 9 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ແລະກ່າວເປັນລະຫັດ ທີ່ບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ມືປືນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນອາຄານຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ.
ບັນດາໂຮງຮຽນຫຼວງຂອງເມືອງເຊັງຫລຸຍ ກ່າວຢູ່ທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ມືປືນໄດ້ຖືກລະງັບໂດຍຕຳຫລວດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ CPVA.”
ມືປືນທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸໂຕ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກອະທິບາຍໂດຍຕຳຫລວດວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 20 ປີ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນເຈດຕະນາຂອງລາວ.
ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ Central Visual ແລະ Performing Arts ມີຄວາມຊຳນານໃນສິນລະປະກຳດ້ານຮູບແຕ້ມ ແລະການສະແດງ ແລະມີນັກຮຽນທັງໝົດປະມານ 380 ຄົນ.
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແມ່ນເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດທີ່ເກີດການຍິງກັນເຊັ່ນນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນສະຫະລັດ. ນຶ່ງໃນການຍິງສັງຫານໃນໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ເວລາມືປືນໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ 19 ຄົນ ແລະຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ສອງຄົນຢູ່ເມືອງ Uvalde ລັດເທັກຊັສ.
ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣິນ ຊັງ-ປີແອຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຕ້ອງເອົາມາດຕະການເພື່ອຢຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຍ້ອນປືນ.
ທ່ານນາງຊັງ-ປີແອຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທຸກໆມື້ທີ່ສະພາສູງບໍ່ສາມາດສົ່ງ ສົ່ງການຫ້າມອາວຸດສົງຄາມໄປຫາໂຕະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫລືລໍຖ້າເພື່ອເອົາການປະຕິບັດທີ່ເຫັນເໝາະສົມນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນມື້ທີ່ຫລ້າຊ້າເກີນໄປ ສຳລັບບັນດາຄອບຄົວ ແລະຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ບັນດາປະຊາຄົມ ໂດຍຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຍ້ອນປືນ.”
A gunman opened fire Monday inside a high school in the Midwestern U.S. city of St. Louis, Missouri, killing two people and wounding six others before police fatally shot the suspect.
St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack told reporters the two deaths were a teacher and a teenage girl at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. He said the other victims suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds.
Sack said police officers “ran to the gunfire” and exchanged fire with the shooter, which he said helped to end the shooting before more people were hurt.
Students at the school told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that many of them barricaded themselves in their classrooms to stay safe.
David Williams, a math teacher at the school, told the paper that the school principal came over the loudspeaker around 9 a.m. and said the code word that indicated a school shooter was in the building.
St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped by police inside CPVA.”
The suspected shooter has not been identified but was described by police as a man about 20 years old. Authorities said they did not yet know the shooter’s motive.
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School specializes in the visual and performing arts and has a student body of around 380.
The violence was the latest such shooting to take place at a U.S. school. One of the deadliest school shootings took place in May when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said lawmakers must take measures to stop gun violence.
“Every day that the Senate fails to send an assault-weapons ban to the president’s desk or waits to take any other common-sense action is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," Jean-Pierre said.