ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວ​ານ​ນີ້ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ມັ​ດ​ທະ​ຍົມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເມືອງ​ເຊັງ​ຫລຸຍ ລັດ​ມິ​ສ​ຊູ​ຣີ ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ພາກ​ກາງ​ກ້ຳທິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງ​ຫານ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ ​ອີກ​ຫົກຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຕາຍ.

​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ເມືອງເຊັງ​ຫລຸຍ ທ່າ​ນ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ແ​ຊັກ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດສອງຄົນ ​ແມ່ນນ​າຍ​ຄູ​ ແລະ​ນັກ​ຮຽ​ນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ ຢູ່​ທີ່ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ມັດ​ທະ​ຍົມ Central Visual ແລະ Performing Arts (CPVA) ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຍິງບາດ​ເຈັບດ້ວຍລູກປືນ ຫລື​ສະ​ເກັດ​ລູກ​ປືນ.

​ທ່ານ​ແຊັກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ “ແລ່ນໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນສຽງ​ຍິງປືນ” ​ແລະ​ຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັບມືປືນ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ການຍິງສັງຫານ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ອີກ​ຫລ​າຍ​ຄົນຈະ​ຖືກຍິງ.

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນໄດ້ບອກ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ St. Louise Po​st-Dispatch ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ປິດກັ້ນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮ​ຽນ​ເພື່ອ​ຄ​ວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ.

​ທ່ານ​ເດ​ວິດ ວິ​ລ​ລຽ​ມ ນາຍ​ຄູ​ຄະ​ນິດ​ສາດຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ວ່າ ອະທິການບໍດີ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານເຄື່ອງກະ​ຈາຍ​ສຽງໃນຕອນ​ປະ​ມານ 9 ໂມ​ງ​ເຊົ້າ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນລະຫັດ ທີ່ບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຄານຂອງໂຮງ​ຮຽນ.

ບັນ​ດາໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງເມືອງ​ເຊັງຫລຸຍ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ມື​ປືນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ງັບ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງໄວ​ຢູ່​ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ CPVA.”

ມື​ປືນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸໂຕ ແຕ່​ໄດ້ຖືກອະທິບາຍໂດຍ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ວ່າ ເປັ​ນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 20 ປີ. ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ເປັນເຈດຕະນາຂອງລາວ.

​ໂຮງຮຽນມັດ​ທະ​ຍົມ Central Visual ແລະ Performing Arts ມີຄວາມຊຳ​ນານ​ໃນ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປະກຳດ້ານຮູບ​ແຕ້ມ ແລະ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ ແລະ​ມີ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ທັງ​ໝົດປະ​ມານ 380 ຄົນ.

​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ແມ່ນ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນເຊັ່ນນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ນຶ່ງ​ໃນການ​ຍິງ​ສັງຫານໃນໂຮງຮຽນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ເວ​ລ​າ​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ 19 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່​ສອງ​ຄົນຢູ່​ເມືອງ Uvalde ລັດເທັກຊັ​ສ.

​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣິນ ຊັງ​-ປີ​ແອ​ຣ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ຕ້ອງ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຍ້ອນ​ປືນ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊັງ-​ປີ​ແອ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທຸກໆ​ມື້​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງບໍ່ສາມາດສົ່ງ ສົ່ງ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ໂຕະ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫລື​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຫລ້າ​ຊ້າເກີນໄປ ສຳລັບບັນດາຄອບຄົວ ແລະ​ຜົ​ນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາປະຊາຄົມ ​ໂດຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຍ້ອນ​ປືນ.”

A gunman opened fire Monday inside a high school in the Midwestern U.S. city of St. Louis, Missouri, killing two people and wounding six others before police fatally shot the suspect.

St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack told reporters the two deaths were a teacher and a teenage girl at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. He said the other victims suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds.

Sack said police officers “ran to the gunfire” and exchanged fire with the shooter, which he said helped to end the shooting before more people were hurt.

Students at the school told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that many of them barricaded themselves in their classrooms to stay safe.

David Williams, a math teacher at the school, told the paper that the school principal came over the loudspeaker around 9 a.m. and said the code word that indicated a school shooter was in the building.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped by police inside CPVA.”

The suspected shooter has not been identified but was described by police as a man about 20 years old. Authorities said they did not yet know the shooter’s motive.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School specializes in the visual and performing arts and has a student body of around 380.

The violence was the latest such shooting to take place at a U.S. school. One of the deadliest school shootings took place in May when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said lawmakers must take measures to stop gun violence.

“Every day that the Senate fails to send an assault-weapons ban to the president’s desk or waits to take any other common-sense action is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence," Jean-Pierre said.