ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ໃນ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ກຳ​ລັງ​ດິ້​ນ​ລົນ ​ທີ່​ຈະຟຶ້ນໂຕ​ຄືນ​ຈາກ​ການ​

ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ອິດເສ​ລີລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເລືອກໃນ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2018 ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ

​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ແຫ່ງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິ​ມ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ປິດ​

ປາກ​ສື່ມວນຊົນຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຈາ​ລະ​ກຳ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ແພດດັນ ​ມີລາຍ​ງານ ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ພະ​ນົມ​ເປັນ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​

ປູ​ເຈຍ ນັບແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລົງ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ

​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້ າ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​

ສ່ຽງຂອງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ ແລະການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຕໍ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ກິ່ງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ

​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາ​ສະເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາອອກ​ອາ​ກາດອີກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ລົງ ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2018.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດທາງ​ຄື້ນ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ. ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້

​ຮັບທຶນ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້ບໍ​ລິຈາກ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມກ້ຳ​ເກິ່ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງ

ການ​ເມືອງ ແລ​ະ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດຜ່ານທາງ​ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກ

(facebbok)ແລະ​ຢູ​ທູບ (youtube) ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ດິດ ໂຊກ​ທີ ບັນ​ນ​າ​ທິ​ການ​ຂ່າວຂອງສຽງ​ປ​ະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫາ​ກໍເລີ້ມລາຍ​ງານ ​ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ມັນ​ດີ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ດີ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຟັງ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເອົາເອງ​ວ່າພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໄປຮອດ​ໃສ​ແລ້ວ."

ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ຖານີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ເພື່ອ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ອີກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບໃບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມພ​າ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍລາຍ​ວັນ ກໍ​ເປັນ​ອີກ​ອົງ​ການນຶ່ງ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເຫຍື່ອ​ຂອງການປາບ​ປາມທັບ​ມ້າງ​ສື່​ມວ​ນ​ຊົນ.

​ດັ່ງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກັບໜັງ​ສື​ພິມອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະພະ​ນົມ​ເປັນໂພ​ສ​ທ໌​ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມໂດຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບ​ານ.

ແລະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ປິດ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ລົງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາອົງການ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດບໍ່​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນພາ​ສີ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສິບ​ເດືອນ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຈາ​ລະ​ກຳ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ແລ້ວ ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍກໍ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານຢ່ຽງ ໂຊ​ທີ​ຣິນ ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຍັງ​ຢູ່ ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ ​ຍັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສານ. ແລະທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ບໍ່ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ​ການດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີທີ່​ຍືດຍາວ ສານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກ. ແທ້ແລ້ວ ເວ​ລາສານ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົມ​ຄວນຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ."

ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີມູນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ” ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ປາກ​ປິດ​ສຽງ ​ການລາຍ​ງານທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ."

ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ແລະ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ກັບພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ.

ທ່ານ​ສ້ອຍ ໂສ​ພຽບ ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ແລະຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ພວກ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບ​ານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນຢ່າງ​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ ແລະ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ປອມ. ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ."

ເຖິງ​ແມ່​ນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ ​ແຕ່ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ນາມ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ການປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ ຫຼື ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີແບບ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທຳ ຍັງມີ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ກັບ​ສື່ມວ​ນ​ຊົນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ທີ່​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ​ເວ​ລານີ້.

Independent news organizations in Cambodia are struggling to recover from a major crackdown on the free press during the 2018 election that forced the closure of dozens of radio stations and prominent newspapers, silenced foreign media and imprisoned two journalists on charges of espionage. VOA's Brian Padden reports from Phnom Penh the Cambodian government has since eased its pressure on the media somewhat after the European Union threatened sanctions, but journalists continue to face increased risks of imprisonment and persecution for critical reports about the government.]]



The Voice of Democracy is back [on the air] after being forced off commercial radio stations by the Cambodian government during the 2018 election.



But not over the airwaves. The independent station, funded by international donors to provide balanced reporting on politics and policy, only streams through Facebook and YouTube.



"We just report like we did before. I can't say whether it is good or bad, but let the audience decide to what extent we have done so far."



Voice of America is also in negotiations with local radio stations to get back on the air after recently being granted a broadcast license.



The English-language Cambodian Daily is another casualty of the media crackdown.



So is the independent Phnom Penh Post - taken over by a company that had worked for the government.



And radio Free Asia shut down operations after the government charged the U.S. broadcaster with millions of dollars in taxes.



Two Radio Free Asia journalists, imprisoned for ten months on charges of espionage, are free, at least for now.



"Still, you know, our case is still pending at court. And, you know, after the trial, the long trial, the courts say they want to investigate more. Actually when the court cannot find something they should drop our cases."



Human Rights Watch called the charges against them "baseless" and said they were part of the government's campaign to silence all critical reporting in the country.



Yet government supporters accuse Radio Free Asia and other foreign media of being foreign agents aligned with government opponents in Cambodia.



"They, the U.S. government media, has outspokenly criticized and broadcast fake news. According to my own study, Radio Free Asia's policies are opposed to the Cambodian government."



Despite the easing of press restrictions, the threat of being labeled a foreign agent, of facing imprisonment or unfair tax burdens, continues to hang over the remaining independent media in Cambodia.