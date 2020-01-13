ບັນດາອົງການຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະໃນກຳປູເຈຍ ກຳລັງດິ້ນລົນ ທີ່ຈະຟຶ້ນໂຕຄືນຈາກການ
ທັບມ້າງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວອິດເສລີລະຫວ່າງການເລືອກໃນຕັ້ງປີ 2018 ທີ່ບັງຄັບ
ໃຫ້ປິດສະຖານີວິທະຍຸຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງ ແລະບັນດາສຳນັກງານໜັງສືພິມທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ປິດ
ປາກສື່ມວນຊົນຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະຈຳຄຸກນັກຂ່າວສອງຄົນໃນຂໍ້ຫາຈາລະກຳ. ນັກຂ່າວ
ວີໂອເອ ບຣາຍອັນ ແພດດັນ ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນພະນົມເປັນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກຳ
ປູເຈຍ ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາໄດ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນລົງ ຫຼັງຈາກສະຫະພາບ
ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະລົງໂທດ ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດານັກຂ່າວຍັງສືບຕໍ່ປະເຊີນໜ້ າກັບຄວາມ
ສ່ຽງຂອງການຕິດຄຸກ ແລະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ລາຍງານທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະບານ. ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ
ມີລາຍລະອຽດຂອງເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສຽງຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາອອກອາກາດອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປິດລົງ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານກຳປູເຈຍ ລະຫວ່າງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2018.
ແຕ່ວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກອາກາດທາງຄື້ນວິທະຍຸ. ສະຖານີວິທະຍຸອິດສະຫຼະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້
ຮັບທຶນຈາກຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກສາກົນ ເພື່ອສະໜອງລາຍງານທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້ຳເກິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ
ການເມືອງ ແລະນະໂຍບາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຖ່າຍທອດຜ່ານທາງເຟສບຸກ
(facebbok)ແລະຢູທູບ (youtube) ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ທ່ານດິດ ໂຊກທີ ບັນນາທິການຂ່າວຂອງສຽງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຫາກໍເລີ້ມລາຍງານ ຄືດັ່ງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດມາກ່ອນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນດີ ຫຼືບໍ່ດີ ແຕ່ວ່າໃຫ້ພວກຟັງຕັດສິນໃຈເອົາເອງວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໄປຮອດໃສແລ້ວ."
ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ກໍກຳລັງເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາສະຖານີວິທະຍຸໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເພື່ອກັບຄືນໄປອອກອາກາດອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບໃບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ອອກອາກາດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.
ໜັງສືພິມພາສາອັງກິດ ກຳປູເຈຍລາຍວັນ ກໍເປັນອີກອົງການນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເຫຍື່ອຂອງການປາບປາມທັບມ້າງສື່ມວນຊົນ.
ດັ່ງດຽວກັນ ກັບໜັງສືພິມອິດສະຫຼະພະນົມເປັນໂພສທ໌ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມໂດຍບໍລິສັດທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ.
ແລະວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ ປິດການປະຕິບັດງານລົງ ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາອົງການອອກອາກາດດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງສະຫະລັດບໍ່ຈ່າຍເງິນພາສີຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາ.
ນັກຂ່າວເອເຊຍເສລີສອງຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກຕິດຄຸກເປັນເວລາສິບເດືອນ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຈາລະກຳ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕແລ້ວ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍກໍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.
ທ່ານຢ່ຽງ ໂຊທີຣິນ ອະດີດນັກຂ່າວເອເຊຍເສລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍັງຢູ່ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຮູ້ ຄະດີຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຍັງລໍຖ້າຢູ່ໃນສານ. ແລະທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່ ຫຼັງຈາກການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີທີ່ຍືດຍາວ ສານກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະສືບສວນເພີ້ມອີກ. ແທ້ແລ້ວ ເວລາສານບໍ່ສາມາດພົບເຫັນສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສົມຄວນຍົກເລີກຄະດີຂອງພວກເຮົາ."
ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ຮ້ອງການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການໂຄສະນາ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອປິດປາກປິດສຽງ ການລາຍງານທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ."
ບໍ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ຍັງກ່າວຫາ ວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ ແລະສື່ມວນຊົນຕ່າງປະເທດວ່າ ເປັນນັກສືບຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຢູ່ໃນກຳປູເຈຍ.
ທ່ານສ້ອຍ ໂສພຽບ ຈາກສະມາຄົມນັກຂ່າວກຳປູເຈຍ ແລະຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວຕຳນິຕິຕຽນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ແລະລາຍງານຂ່າວປອມ. ອີງຕາມການສຶກສາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງວິທະຍຸເອເຊຍເສລີ ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານກຳປູເຈຍ."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມີການຜ່ອນຜັນກ່ຽວກັບການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຂ່າວສານ ແຕ່ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະຖືກປະນາມວ່າເປັນນັກສືບຕ່າງປະເທດ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຕິດຄຸກ ຫຼື ການເກັບພາສີແບບບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາກັບສື່ມວນຊົນອິດສະຫຼະທີ່ເຫຼືອຢູ່ໃນກຳປູເຈຍເວລານີ້.
Independent news organizations in Cambodia are struggling to recover from a major crackdown on the free press during the 2018 election that forced the closure of dozens of radio stations and prominent newspapers, silenced foreign media and imprisoned two journalists on charges of espionage. VOA's Brian Padden reports from Phnom Penh the Cambodian government has since eased its pressure on the media somewhat after the European Union threatened sanctions, but journalists continue to face increased risks of imprisonment and persecution for critical reports about the government.]]
The Voice of Democracy is back [on the air] after being forced off commercial radio stations by the Cambodian government during the 2018 election.
But not over the airwaves. The independent station, funded by international donors to provide balanced reporting on politics and policy, only streams through Facebook and YouTube.
"We just report like we did before. I can't say whether it is good or bad, but let the audience decide to what extent we have done so far."
Voice of America is also in negotiations with local radio stations to get back on the air after recently being granted a broadcast license.
The English-language Cambodian Daily is another casualty of the media crackdown.
So is the independent Phnom Penh Post - taken over by a company that had worked for the government.
And radio Free Asia shut down operations after the government charged the U.S. broadcaster with millions of dollars in taxes.
Two Radio Free Asia journalists, imprisoned for ten months on charges of espionage, are free, at least for now.
"Still, you know, our case is still pending at court. And, you know, after the trial, the long trial, the courts say they want to investigate more. Actually when the court cannot find something they should drop our cases."
Human Rights Watch called the charges against them "baseless" and said they were part of the government's campaign to silence all critical reporting in the country.
Yet government supporters accuse Radio Free Asia and other foreign media of being foreign agents aligned with government opponents in Cambodia.
"They, the U.S. government media, has outspokenly criticized and broadcast fake news. According to my own study, Radio Free Asia's policies are opposed to the Cambodian government."
Despite the easing of press restrictions, the threat of being labeled a foreign agent, of facing imprisonment or unfair tax burdens, continues to hang over the remaining independent media in Cambodia.
