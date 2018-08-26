ຊາວ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ລະນຶກເຖິງ ການປາບປາມ ຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ

ຊາວອົບພະຍົບ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຈັດການປະທ້ວງ ເພື່ອລະນຶກເຖິງວັນ

ຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ຂອງການປາບປາມຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຂອງ ມຽນມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຫຼົບໜີຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີສູນ

ອົບພະຍົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກຂຶ້ນ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈັດການປະທ້ວງ ແລະ ໄດ້ທຳການສູດມົນຢູ່ສູນອົບພະຍົບ ໃນວັນ

ເສົາວານນີ້, ທີ່ເມືອງ ຄັອກສ໌ ບາຊາ (Cox’s Bazar), ເພື່ອທວງເອົາຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳໃຫ້

ແກ່ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຊາວ ມຸສລິມ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາກົນໄດ້ເອີ້ນການປາບປາມໃນລັດ

ຣາໄຄນ໌ ຂອງ ມຽນມາ ວ່າ ການກວາດລ້າງຊົນເຜົ່າ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍການປາບປາມດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ທຳການປາບປາມພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດ

ໝາຍ. ຕອນນີ້ລັດຖະບານ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ມັນປອດໄພແລ້ວ ສຳລັບພວກ

ອົບພະຍົບທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານ.

ແຕ່ພວກອົບພະບົບຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຊີວິດລອດ ຈາກການປາບປາມເມື່ອນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້

ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາພະນັກງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂົງເຂດທີ່ຖືກ

ທຳລາຍວ່າ ຄົນຮັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂືນ ແລະ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າໝູ່ບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກໄຟໄໝ້ຈົນກ້ຽງ ແລະ ມີລະເບີດ

ຝັງດິນຝັງຢູ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ສາມາດເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານໄດ້.

ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ຈຳນວນເຄິ່ງລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ພາຍ

ໃນພຽງເດືອນດຽວ. ອີກປະມານ 200,000 ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ຕິດຕາມໄປ ສອງສາມເດືອນ

ພາຍຫຼັງ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນເດືອນນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເລື້ອຍໆ, ແລະ ວ່າໃນລະຫວ່າງ ເດືອນ ມັງກອນ ກັບ ມິຖຸນາຂອງປີນີ້,

ອົບພະຍົບຊຸດໃໝ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 11,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດປະເທດ ບັງກລາ

ແດັສ.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of Myanmar's crackdown on the ethnic minority that sent them fleeing across the border into Bangladesh, creating the world's largest refugee camp.



The protesters held demonstrations and said prayers Saturday in the refugee camp, at Cox's Bazar, to seek justice for the Muslim minority. International officials have called the crackdown on Myanmar's Rakhine state ethnic cleansing.



Myanmar's government has explained the crackdown as security officials lawfully suppressing Muslim militants. Myanmar now says it is safe for the refugees to return home.



But refugees who survived the crackdown a year ago have told aid workers in Bangladesh of a scorched-earth campaign in which loved ones were raped and killed in front of them. They describe having their villages burned to the ground and landmines laid so they could not return.



A half-million Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in the first month alone. About 200,000 more followed in the next few months.



The U.N. said this week that it continues to receive reports of violence, and that between January and June of this year, more than 11,000 new refugees arrived in Bangladesh.