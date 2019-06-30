ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຜ່ານ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ມາດ​ຣິດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້

ເພື່ອຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ສເປນ ຄົນໃໝ່ບໍ່ປະຕິເສດ ການຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃນ

ການສັນຈອນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານ ທ່າມກາງການຈັດຕັ້ງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ເພື່ອປັບ

ປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງອາກາດ.

ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ “Madrid Central”, ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ໃຫ້​

ຄະນະກຳມາທິການ ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ່ນຳເອົາ ສເປນ ໄປຂຶ້ນສານໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ຍ້ອນມົນລະພິດ

ທາງອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະ ເມືອງ ບາເຊໂລນາ, ຄື

ກັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດກັບປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດຣາດຊະອານະ

ຈັກ ອັງກິດ.

ປ້າຍ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ, ອາ​ກາດ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ” ຫຼື “​ຫ້ອງ​

ການເທດສະບານໃໝ່ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຢ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງເຈົ້າ” ໃນເວລາທີ່ຜູ້

ປະທ້ວງພາກກັນຍ່າງຜ່ານໃຈກາງເມືອງ ດ້ວຍອາຍຮ້ອນ 40 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສ, ຕອນ

ທີ່ຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າທະວີບ ຢູໂຣບ.

ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຫົວ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຮ​ເຊ ຫຼຸຍ ມາ​ຕີ​ເນສ-ອາ​ລ​ເມ​ດາ

ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບູລິມະສິດຂອງມາດຕະການ “Madrid Central” ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄ

ສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນມົນລະພິດ

ແລະ ມີສ້າງຄວາມລຳຄານໃຫ້ຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ແຕ່​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ ດັ່ງ​ກັບພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ ຊີອູດາ

ດານອສ (Ciudadanos) ທີ່ນິຍົມແນວທາງກາງຂວານັ້ນ, ຫ້ອງການເທດສະບານ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ຜ່ອນນ້ຳສຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າລົງ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາ

ຍາມ ທີ່ຈະປະຕິຮູບລະບົບທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ, ທີ່ໄດ້ອອກຄ່າປັບໄໝຢ່າງ

ຜິດພາດນັ້ນ.

ເມື່ອ​ລະ​ບົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ທີ່​ຜ່​ານ​ມາ, ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ມາດ​ຣິດ

ກໍໄດ້ເດີນຕາມຮອຍຂອງບັນດາຕົວເມືອງໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ເຊັ່ນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ,

ສຕັອກໂຮມ ຫຼື ມິລານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຈຳກັດດ້ານການສັນຈອນໃນບັນດາໃຈກາງເມືອງ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ແຕ່​ໃນເມື່ອ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່ຜູ້​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈ່າຍ​ຄ່າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ໄດ້ນັ້ນ,

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມາດຣິດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວເພີ່ມເຕີມໄປອີກ, ໂດຍການຫ້າມລົດ

ຫຼາຍຄັນຈາກການເຂົ້າໄປໃນໃຈກາງເມືອງທັງໝົດ ແລະ ປັບໄໝເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເຂົ້າໄປ.



Thousands marched through Madrid on Saturday to ask the Spanish capital's new mayor not to ditch ambitious traffic restrictions in the centre only recently set up to improve air quality.



"Madrid Central," as it is called, was one of the measures that persuaded the European Commission not to take Spain to court last year over its bad air pollution in the capital and Barcelona, like it did with France, Germany and the United Kingdom.



"Fewer cars, better air", or "the new city hall seriously harms your health", banners read as protesters walked through the centre in 40-degree-Celsius heat as a major heatwave hits Europe.



The capital's new conservative mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida made ditching "Madrid Central" a priority during his campaign, saying it had done nothing to ease pollution and only caused a nuisance for locals.



But since he has taken power as part of a coalition with centre-right party Ciudadanos, the city hall has toned this down, saying it is merely seeking to reform a system that does not work properly, mistakingly handing out some fines.



When the system was launched in November, Madrid followed in the steps of other European cities such as London, Stockholm or Milan that have restricted traffic in their centres.



But while in these cases drivers can pay to enter such zones, Madrid went a step further, banning many vehicles from accessing the centre altogether and fining them if they did.