ມີປອກແຂນ ທີ່ ‘ອ່ານ’ ຄວາມຄິດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມອຸປະກອນ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ງານຕາມໃຈຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ແລ້ວ

ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ແປ້ນພິມແລະເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມທາງໄກອາດຈະຖືກແທນທີ່ດ້ວຍວິທີໃຊ້ທ່າທາງເພື່ອສົ່ງສັນຍານດ້ວຍມືທີ່ມີການຄວບຄຸມແບບໂດຍກົງກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມະນຸດສາມາດໂຕ້ຕອບໄປມາກັບເຄື່ອງຈັກໄດ້. Elizabeth Lee ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການພິມ, ການເຂ່ຍ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ການກົດ ຫລື ຄລິກໂທລະສັບ ອາດຈະກາຍ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຫລ້າສະໄໝໄປແລ້ວ. ມັນໄດ້ຖືກປ່ຽນແທນ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ຄຳສັ່ງ ທີ່ເປີດໃຊ້ດ້ວຍສຽງໄປແລ້ວ.

"ຂ້ອຍສາມາດເລືອກຮູບເງົາໄດ້."

ຕໍ່ໄປ? ກໍແມ່ນການໃສ່ປອກແຂນ ...... ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານສາມາດໂຕ້ຕອບສື່ສານ ໄປມາກັບເຄື່ອງຈັກໄດ້ດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ການພິກນິ້ວມືເທົ່ານັ້ນ ...

ປະທານຂອງບໍລິສັດ Wearable Devices ຫລື ອຸປະກອນສວມໃສ່ໄດ້, ທ່ານ ກາຍ ແວັກເນີ (Guy Wagner) ສະແດງໃຫ້ຮູ້ເຫັນ ວິທີການເຮັດວຽກຂອງ ປອກແຂນ ໂດຍການເອົານິ້ວໂປ້ໜີບໃສ່ກັບນີ້ວຊີ້ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານກາຍ ແວັກເນີ (Guy Wagner) ອະທິບາຍວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍໜີບນິ້ວມືຂອງຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າກັນ ແລະວາດເສັ້ນແລ້ວ, ແລະປະລິມານຂອງຄວາມກົດດັນທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ຖືກແປເປັນຂະໜາດກວ້າງຂອງເສັ້ນ."

ບໍລິສັດ Wearable Devices ຂອງບໍລິສັດອິສຣາແອລແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາແຖບມູດຣາ (Mudra) ນີ້ ທີ່ສາມາດຮັບຮູ້ສັນຍານໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍຮ່າງ ກາຍຂອງຄົນໄດ້.

ທ່ານລີອໍ ແລງເກີ (Leeor Langer) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງບໍລິ ສັດ Wearable Devices ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ໃນຕົວຈິງແລ້ວມັນໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງທ່ານ. ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບວ່າ ເປັນ ເລື້ອງມະຫັດສະຈັນຂອງມັນໜີ້ຫລະ.”



ເມື່ອເຊັນເຊີໄປສໍາຜັດກັບຜິວໜັງ, ພວກມັນກວດພົບ ແລະແປສັນຍານໄຟຟ້າທີ່ ມາຈາກເສັ້ນປະສາດຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ແຂນ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປຫາການໃຊ້ທ່າທາງເໜັງຕີງຂອງມື ໂດຍຜ່ານລະບົບວິທີການຮຽນຮູ້ທີ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງ.

ທ່ານແວັກເນີ (Wagner) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ສັນຍານນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ມາຈາກການເໜັງຕີງແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ມັນມາຈາກສະໝອງຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ຖ້າຂ້ອຍຍ້າຍການເໜັງຕີງນິ້ວມືຂອງຂ້ອຍໄປຫານິ້ວອື່ນ, ທ່ານກໍສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງສັນຍານເລີຍ.”

ນັບແຕ່ການຮັບໂທລະສັບເມື່ອໃດມັນຫາກບໍ່ສະດວກທີ່ຈະແຕະໜ້າຈໍ ໄປຈົນເຖິງ ການຖ່າຍຮູບເອົາເອງ ຫລືແບບເຊລຟີ ແລະຫຼິ້ນເກມ. ບໍລິສັດ Wearable Devices ບໍ່ແມ່ນບໍລິສັດດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ປະ ເພດນີ້.

ໃນປີ 2019, ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງທົດລອງ Facebook Reality Labs ໄດ້ປະກາດຊື້ບໍລິສັດບໍລິສັດ CTRL Labs ທີ່ໄດ້ພັດທະນາປອກແຂນທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ໃນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

ປອກແຂນມູດຣາ (Mudra) ກຳລັງຖືກນຳໃຊ້ກັບໂມງອັດສະລິຍະຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ. ແອັບຂອງລະບົບອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ແລະລະບົບສິ່ງເປັນຈິງແບບຮອບຮູ້ ກໍອາດຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນກັນນນີ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່….

ທ່ານແວັກເນີ (Wagner) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃດກໍຈະໃຊກັບປອກແຂນ Mudra ໄດ້ໝົດ."

ສິ່ງທີ່ແນ່ນອນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ອະນາຄົດຂອງການຄຳນວນຈະເຂົ້າໄປໝູນໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີປະເພດນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ສາມາດພົວພັນສື່ສານ ກັບຄອມພິວເຕີໄດ້ຢ່າງໂດຍກົງ ແລະວ່ອງໄວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ... ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ພຽງແຕ່ທ່າທາງການເໜັງຕີງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

In the future, keyboards and remote controls may be replaced with a more direct way for humans to interact with machines – hand gestures. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more.

Typing, swiping and even clicking may soon become obsolete. They are already being replaced by voice activated commands.

“I can select the film.”

Next up? Wearing a wristband……that allows you to interact with a machine with just a flick of a finger…

Wearable Devices President Guy Wagner demonstrates how the wrist band works by pressing his thumb to his forefinger.

Guy Wagner, President Wearable Devices:

“When I press my fingers together and drawing a line, and the amount of pressure is actually translated into the width of the line.”

The Israeli company Wearable Devices developed this Mudra ((Said: MOOdra)) Band that senses electrical signals generated by the body.

Leeor Langer is the company’s chief technology officer.

Leeor Langer, Chief Technology Officer Wearable Devices via Skype:

“They actually tap into your mind that. Sort of like the magic of it.”

When the sensors come in contact with the skin, they detect and translate the electrical signals from the nerves in the wrist into hand gestures through deep-learning algorithms.

Guy Wagner, President Wearable Devices via Skype:

“This signal is not coming from the movement. It comes from my brain. If I move my finger mechanically with another hand you can see there is no change in the signal.”

From answering phones when it’s inconvenient to touch a screen, to taking selfies and playing games. Wearable Devices is not the only company working on this type of technology.

In 2019, the head of Facebook Reality Labs announced acquiring the company CTRL Labs which developed a similar wristband for reportedly more than $500 million.

The Mudra band is being used with some smartwatches. Virtual and augmented reality applications are also likely. But ….

Guy Wagner, President Wearable Devices, via Skype:

“Not every technology is a good fit with the Mudra band.”

What is certain is that the future of computing will tap into this type of technology to allow users to more directly and quickly interact with computers… with just a gesture.