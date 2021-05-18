‘ພັກການເມືອງທີສາມ’ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ສະພາບການທີ່ເປັນຈິງ ຂອງການເມືອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ລົງລອຍກັນ ມາຍາວນານ

ຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນຂື່ນຂົມ ພາຍໃນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງຂັ້ນສູງສຸດເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກທັງຫຼາຍຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຄົງຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຈຳພວກຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ພັກ ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບເອົາທ່ານ ແລະການກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ຜິດຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສໍ້ໂກງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ອັນທີນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງນອງນັນຂອງການຂັບໄລ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງລີສ ເຊນນີ ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຄະນະການນຳໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃຫ້ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ໄດ້ຖືກ “ລັກຂະໂມຍ” ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍມີການປະກາດທີ່ວ່າ ບັນດານັກການເມືອງຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫາທາງໃນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການຕັ້ງພັກການເມືອງໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ອຸທິດໃຫ້ກັບອຸດົມການທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກຂຶ້ນມາໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ.

ຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການທີ່ຢູ່ນອກສະຫະລັດແລ້ວ ການສ້າງຕັ້ງພັກການເມືອງໃໝ່ຈາກເສດສ້ຽວນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກຄວາມບໍ່ລົງລອຍກັນພາຍໃນພັກນັ້ນ ອາດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງທຳມະຊາດຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ. ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ມີລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ດຳເນີນງານດ້ວຍຫຼາຍພັກການເມືອງ ແລະພັກການເມືອງໃໝ່ຕ່າງໆກໍສາມາດປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໄດ້ໃນທັນທີ. ຢູ່ໃນຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອມແມນູແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກ En Marche ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ປີ 2016. ພາຍໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2017 ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະເທດ.

ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ປະຫວັດສາດຂອງພັກການເມືອງທີ “ສາມ” ຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ທີ່ເປັນທາງເລືອກນອກເໜືອຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ຄອບງຳການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດຢູ່ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມປະທັບໃຈຫຼາຍພໍປານ ໃດ.

ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່ ພັກການເມືອງທີສາມ ກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າການເປັນພັກທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ “ເຊື່ອມເສຍ” ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂດຍການດຶງເອົາພວກມີສິດປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຈາກນຶ່ງໃນສອງພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ແລະກໍຈະສົ່ງບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກທີ່ມີຈຳນວນພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍນັ້ນ ໄປປະ ຈຳຢູ່ສະພາຕ່ຳແລະສະພາສູງ ຊຶ່ງໃນໄລຍະ 70 ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍບັນລຸເຖິງລະດັບຂອງການມີອຳນາດທີ່ສຳຄັນເລີຍ.

“ປະຫວັດສາດຂອງຂະບວນການພັກການເມືອງທີສາມຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໃນທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ກໍພຽງແຕ່ຖືກເຊື່ອມຊຶມເຂົ້າພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່ພັກໃດພັກນຶ່ງໃນສອງພັກ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານຄາຍລ໌ ຄອນດິກ ບັນນາທິການກຳກັບນຳ ເວັບໄຊ Sabato’s Crystal Ball ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ອັນນັ້ນ ຫຼືວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງຖືກເຮັດ ໃຫ້ໝົດປະໂຫຍດໄປຍ້ອນການປ່ຽນ ແປງຈາກພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່.”

Rancor within the Republican Party peaked last week between members who remain loyal to former President Donald Trump and those who want the party to repudiate him and his continued false claims of election fraud.

First, there was the dramatic expulsion of Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post in the House of Representatives after she voted to impeach Trump and denounced his claims the 2020 election had been “stolen” by the Democrats.

Then came the announcement that more than 100 disgruntled conservatives are exploring the possibility of launching a new political party rededicated to founding ideals.

To non-U.S. observers, the creation of a new political party from the shards of one riven by internal discord may seem perfectly natural. Unlike the United States, many democracies around the world operate with a multitude of parties — and new parties can have immediate success. In France, Emmanuel Macron founded the En Marche Party in April 2016. By May 2017, he was elected president of the country.

But in the U.S., the history of “third” parties as an alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties that dominate national politics has been less impressive.

In the modern era, third parties have never been able to do more than act as a “spoiler” in presidential elections by siphoning off votes from one of the two major parties and have sent only a tiny number of lawmakers to the House or Senate in the past 70 years — never achieving significant levels of power.

“The history of third-party movements in the United States is that usually, they end up just getting absorbed into one of the two major parties,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “That, or they're essentially made obsolete by changes from the major party.”