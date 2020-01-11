ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ໃສ່ກໍາລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດໃນອາທິດນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ໄປໜ້າທີ່ຈະເອົາມາດຕະການຕື່ມອີກເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດອີຣ່ານອ່ອນແອລົງ ຖ້າຫາກເຕຫະຣ່ານຍັງດຳເນີນການໃນອັນທີ່ສະຫະລັດພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ທ່ານສະຕີບ ມານຸຈິນ ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ ອຸດສາຫະກຳການກໍ່ສ້າງ ການຜະລິດ ບໍ່ແຮ່ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກຳຕ່ຳຜ້າ ຂອງອີຣ່ານ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດຍັງແນໃສ່ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ມີການພົວພັນກັບການໂຈມຕີໂດຍລູກສອນໄຟ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 8 ມັງກອນຜ່ານມາ ໃສ່ບັນດາຖານທັບທີ່ກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດພັກເຊົາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອີຣັກ.
ການໂຈມຕີຂອງອີຣ່ານມີຂື້ນເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງອີຣ່ານ.ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳເຊື່ອວ່າ ການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຕຫະຣ່ານເປີດການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບ
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍສະບັບໃໝ່ ຫລຸດໂຄງການພັດທະນາລູກສອນໄຟລົງ ແລະຍຸຕິການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ພວກທະຫານບ້ານຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.
ທ່ານມະນູຈິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງໂທດ ໂດຍຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານປະພຶດຄືກັນກັບປະເທດທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ.”
ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສູງສຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະຮອງຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການກອງທັບອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະ ວຸໂສ ທີ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການລົງໂທດ.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຫົວໃຈລະບົບການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພວົງໃນຂອງອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ນາຍພົນກາສເຊັມ ໂຊເລມານີ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ສັງຫານດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບນັ້ນ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະລະເບີດສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນແບັກແດດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ວຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຕິຕຽນຢ່າງໜັກຈາກບັນດາສະມາ ຊິກພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ການບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍໃນອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ທຸກຍາມ” ທີ່ທ່ານໂຊເລມານີ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນໄວ້ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານຖືກສັງຫານຢູ່ໃນລົດ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຂີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມບິນນະຄອນຫຼວງອີຣັກໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.
The U.S. placed more sanctions on Iran Friday in response to its missile attack on U.S. military troops in Iraq last week, and it threatened further action to weaken Iran's economy if Tehran continues to carry out what it considers terrorist actions.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a White House news conference the new sanctions target Iran's construction, manufacturing, mining and textile industries. He said sanctions also target Iranian officials the U.S. maintains were involved in the January 8 missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.
Iran's attacks came in retaliation to the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander.
The administration of President Donald Trump believes the sanctions will force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, downsize its missile development program and end its support of militias in the Middle East.
Mnuchin announced the sanctions alongside Secretary Mike Pompeo, who told reporters "We want Iran to behave like a normal nation."
Pompeo said the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and the deputy chief-of-staff of Iran's military were among the senior officials who were targeted with sanctions.
"We're striking at the heart of the regime's inner security apparatus," Pompeo said.
Trump said Thursday that Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general that he ordered killed with a drone strike, had been planning to blow up the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
Trump and his aides have drawn sharp criticism from opposition Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans for refusing to disclose what they say was the "imminent threat" that Soleimani posed at the time he was killed in the car he was riding in at the airport in the Iraqi capital last week.