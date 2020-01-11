ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຕໍ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ໃສ່​ກໍ​າ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນອາ​ທິດນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້ ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໄປ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນການ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ຕີບ ມາ​ນຸ​ຈິນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃໝ່ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ໃສ່ ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ ບໍ່​ແຮ່ ແລະ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຕ່ຳ​ຜ້າ ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຍັງ​ແນ​ໃສ່ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 8 ມັງ​ກອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຖານ​ທັບທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣັກ.

ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ມີ​ຂື້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອ​ບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງອີ​ຣ່ານ.ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຈະ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລ​ະ​ຈາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ ຫລຸດ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ລົງ ແລະຍຸ​ຕິການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ.

ທ່ານ​ມະ​ນູ​ຈິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ໂດຍຢືນຢູ່​ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພ​ອມ​ພຽວ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຄືກັນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.”

ທ່ານ​ພອ​ມ​ພຽວກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ປະ​ທານສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ຮອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການກອງ​ທັ​ບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ແມ່ນຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອະ ​ວຸ​ໂສ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ວົງ​ໃນຂອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ.”



ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ກາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ວ​າງ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແບັກ​ແດດ.



ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣໍາ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ ​ຊິ​ກພັກຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ບໍ່​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນໄດ້ທຸກ​ຍາມ” ທີ່​ທ່ານໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ໃນເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ອີ​ຣັກໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.



The U.S. placed more sanctions on Iran Friday in response to its missile attack on U.S. military troops in Iraq last week, and it threatened further action to weaken Iran's economy if Tehran continues to carry out what it considers terrorist actions.



Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a White House news conference the new sanctions target Iran's construction, manufacturing, mining and textile industries. He said sanctions also target Iranian officials the U.S. maintains were involved in the January 8 missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.



Iran's attacks came in retaliation to the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander.



The administration of President Donald Trump believes the sanctions will force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, downsize its missile development program and end its support of militias in the Middle East.



Mnuchin announced the sanctions alongside Secretary Mike Pompeo, who told reporters "We want Iran to behave like a normal nation."



Pompeo said the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and the deputy chief-of-staff of Iran's military were among the senior officials who were targeted with sanctions.



"We're striking at the heart of the regime's inner security apparatus," Pompeo said.



Trump said Thursday that Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general that he ordered killed with a drone strike, had been planning to blow up the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.



Trump and his aides have drawn sharp criticism from opposition Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans for refusing to disclose what they say was the "imminent threat" that Soleimani posed at the time he was killed in the car he was riding in at the airport in the Iraqi capital last week.

