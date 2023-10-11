ພວກຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງແຮງງານໄທຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລັກພາຕົວໄປ ຫຼື ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເກີດການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ກໍພາກັນເກັບກຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດຕ່າງໆຈາກສື່ສັງຄົມເຂົ້າມາປະກອບເຂົ້າກັນເພື່ອຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກຄົນຮັກແພງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ປະເທດໄທ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນປະເທດນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຍ້ອນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນທີ່ຫ່າງໄກຫຼາຍພັນກິໂລແມັດ.

ຊາວໄທສິບແປດຄົນ ແມ່ນຢ້ານວ່າ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ມີອີກ 11 ຄົນທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບເປັນໂຕປະກັນ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເກືອບວ່າທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມາຈາກຂົງເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອທີ່ທຸກຍາກຂອງໄທ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ອີສານ.

ແຕ່ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວເລກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຢັ້ງຢືນໃນເຂດນອງເລືອດທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍສັບສົນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ສະຖານທູດຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃນບາງກອກ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນນັບທີ່ຖີ່ຖ້ວນແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນທັນທີ ໃນເມື່ອປະຕິບັດການທາງດ້ານທະຫານຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຊາວອິສຣາແອລຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ. ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນວ່າ ຕົນຈະເລີ້ມປະຫານພວກໂຕປະກັນ ຖ້າຫາກມີການໂຈມຕີທາງ​ອາກາດໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການກ່າວເຕືອນແກ່ກາຊາ ບ່ອນທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ທີ່ລວມທັງພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ.

ກະປະມານໄດ້ວ່າ ມີແຮງງານຊາວໄທ 30,000 ຄົນຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນຟາມຄິບບຸຕສ໌ ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍຕິດກັບກາຊາ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາສາມາດມີລາຍຮັບສູງເຖິງ 1,000 ໂດລາຕໍ່ເດືອນ ຊຶ່ງສູງຫຼາຍເທົ່າ ກວ່າຄ່າຈ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງໄທ.

Relatives of Thai workers kidnapped or killed by Hamas militants have spent the days since the attack on Israel patching together details from social media of what happened to their loved ones. Thailand is emerging as one of the nations most affected by a conflict thousands of kilometers away.

Eighteen Thais are feared dead in the violence, the Thai foreign ministry said on Tuesday, with 11 more believed held hostage by Hamas, nearly all from the poor northeastern region known as Isaan.

But the ministry said the numbers were unconfirmed in the bloody chaos of recent days with the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok saying a complete count is not immediately possible, given the ongoing military operations.

Israel has launched a counteroffensive to the attack, which killed hundreds of Israelis. Hamas has warned it will start executing its hostages if there are Israeli strikes without warning on Gaza, where hundreds have died, including civilians.

An estimated 30,000 Thais work in Israel, many at kibbutz farms near the border with Gaza, where they can earn upwards of $1,000 a month, several times higher than the wages in northeastern Thailand.