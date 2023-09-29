ພັກກ້າວໄກ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຜັກດັນ ໃຫ້ໄປເປັນ​ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ. ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງພັກ ທ່ານພິທາ ລິ້ມຈະເຣີນຣັດ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ລາອອກ, ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດ ດັນທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະພັກຍັງໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບສະພາບການເປັນຕາຢ້ານ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະຫຼາຍຕົວຂອງພັກ. ແຕ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອ​ງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ

ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ, ສະມາຊິກຂອງພັກ ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນອາລົມທີ່ທ້າທາຍ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ

ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ. ວິຈິດຕາ ດວງດີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກບາງກອກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ, ແປງ​ຂອງນັກສີນລະປະ ທ່ານເອກກະພົບ ສິດທິວັນທະນາ ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນປະຫວັດສາດສັ້ນໆກ່ຽວກັບພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ເປັນທີ່ມະ​ຫາ​ຊົນນິຍົມຂອງໄທ, ພັກກ້າວໄກ.

ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ດ້ວຍການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກທະຫານ ຖອນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ຈາກການເມືອງ ແລະປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍວ່າການໝິ່ນປະໝາດກະສັດ ເຊິ່ງຈໍາຄຸກປະຊາຊົນ ຜູ້ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ ສະຖາບັນສູງສຸດຂອງໄທ, ນັ້ນ​ຄືສະຖາບັນກະສັດ.

ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ການໂຕ້ກັບກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ.

ທໍາອິດ, ຫົວໜ້າພັກກ້າວໄກ ທ່ານພິທາ ລິ້ມຈະເຣີນຣັດ ໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍສະພາສູງທີ່ຄອບງໍາໂດຍຜູ້ນິຍົມກະສັດ ຈາກການເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍຖືກໂຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຫາການຖືຮຸ້ນ​ຂອງບໍລິສັດສື່ສັງຄົມທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

ຕໍ່ມາ, ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຖືກບີບໃຫ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະ​ຖືກຍຸບພັກ ​ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂກົດໝາຍໝິ່ນປະໝາດກະສັດ.

ຜູ້ນໍາຄົນສໍາຄັນ ທ່ານນາງພັນນິກາ ວານິດ ຖືກຫ້າມຈາກການເມືອງຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຕ້ອງ​ຕິລະບອບກະສັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງເປັນນັກສຶກສາ.

ແຕ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພັກກ້າວໄກດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອລວມກຸ່ມກັນຄືນໃໝ່, ທ່ານເອກກະພົບ ສິດທິວັນທະນາ ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງພັກ ກ່າວວ່າ ເວລາແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຮາກຫຍ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຍັງແມ່ນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກຂອງສະພາ ເພື່ອສ້າງສາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ນະໂຍບາຍການປະຕິບັດ ແລະຂະຫຍາຍເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງໄທ ເຊິ່ງເປັນອະດີດຜູ້ປະກອບການດ້ານອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ ທ່ານເສດຖາ ທະວີສິນ.

ທ່ານເປັນໂຕແທນຂອງພັກເພື່ອໄທ, ມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ ກັບຄືມມາປະເທດໄທ ຈາກການເນລະເທດຕົນເອງເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ແລະຖືກຕັດສິນຈໍາຄຸກ 8 ປີ, ຈາກນັ້ນກໍຫຼຸດໂທດລົງມາເຫຼືອພຽງ 1 ປີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ທ່ານເສດຖາ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ເລືອກ.

ທ່ານເສດຖາ ​ແມ່ນ​ກາງ​ຕ​ຍໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດມະ​ຫາ​ຊົນ, ລວມເຖິງການບັນເທົາໜີ້ສິນໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວກະສິກອນ ແລະ ແລະການແຈກຢາຍເງິນຈໍານວນ 275 ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທຸກໆຄົນອາຍຸຫຼາຍກວ່າ 16 ປີ ເພື່ອເປັນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອຂອງພັກ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫາກໍເຂົ້າດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້, ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການມອບໝາຍອໍານາດຈາກປະຊາຊົນ ເພື່ອເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ສະຖາບັນ ແລະ​ຫຼັກຄຸນຄ່າໃນປະເທດໄທ.”

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ກໍາລັງສູນເສຍຜູ້ດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງພັກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານພິທາ ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ກ້າວລົງຈາກການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພັກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ທ່ານຈັດການກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງພັກກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຍຸດທະສາດການສ້າງຕັ້ງແບບດັ້ງເດີມ.

ທ່ານ​ພະຣິດ ວັດຊະຣະສິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນດ້ານນຶ່ງ ພວກເຮົາມີລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕໜ້ອຍລົງເລື້ອຍໆ. ແຕ່ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ພວກເຮົາກໍມີສັງຄົມ ທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບກ້າວໜ້າຂຶ້ນ, ມີການຮັບຮູ້ນັບມື້ນັບສູງຂຶ້ນ, ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງກ່ຽວກັບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ເຫັນວ່າມີການຢຶດຖື ໂດຍພື້ນຖານລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງໂລກ.”

ທ່ານໄຊທະວັດ ຕຸລາທອນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ, ໃນບົດບາດເປັນຜູ້ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ ຈົນກວ່າ ທ່ານພິທາ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຈະແຈ້ງ ແລະຄືນສະຖານະໃນການ​ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາອີກຄັ້ງ.

ສໍາລັບພັກ​ຝ່າຍປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງໄທ, ອໍານາດ ຄືເກມທີ່ກໍາລັງລໍຖ້າຢູ່.

Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party won a May election but has been pushed into opposition. Its leader Pita Limjaroenrat has stepped down - for now - under legal pressure and the party faces the specter of dissolution. But at a recent Town Hall, party members were in a defiant mood, saying democracy will win eventually. Vijitra Duangdee reports from Bangkok.

From election winners to opposition – artist Ekkapop Sittiwantana’s brush has mapped the short history of Thailand’s popular democracy party, Move Forward.

The party won May polls with its calls to uproot the military from politics and to reform the royal defamation law which jails people who criticize Thailand’s apex institution - the monarchy.

And then the kickback by the establishment began.

First, Move Forward's leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked by the royalist-dominated Senate from becoming prime minister and later suspended as a lawmaker over an alleged illegal media shareholding.

Then, the party was squeezed into opposition.

Now, it faces the possibility of dissolution for trying to amend royal defamation law.

Key leader Pannika Wanich was banned from politics for life last week for allegedly criticizing the monarchy while she was a student.

But as Move Forward works to regroup, Ekkapop Sittiwantana - who is a party adviser - says time is on the side of their grassroots movement.

Ekkapop Sittiwantana, Artist and Party Adviser, male, Thai

“Our role is also to connect with the people outside of parliament to build local, practical policy and expand our network.”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s prime minister is former real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin.

He represents the Pheu Thai party, whose billionaire patron Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand from a long self-exile and had an 8-year jail sentence commuted to just one year just as Srettha was voted in.

Srettha is banking on populist economic policies - including debt relief to farmers and a $275 handout to everyone aged over 16 - to refresh the party’s fortunes.

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand

“I have only assumed office for few days ago, with the mandate of the people to strengthen democracy, institutions and values in Thailand.”

Move Forward is losing its star players: Pita was forced to stand down as leader while he handles his legal troubles.

But party stalwarts say these are the old establishment tactics.

Parit Wacharasindhu, Move Forward Party Spokesperson, male, English

“On the one hand we have a democratic system that’s being less and less democratic. But on the other hand we have a society that is becoming increasingly progressive, increasingly aware, demanding of democracy they want to see that abides by global democratic standards.”

Chaitawat Tulathon will lead the party in opposition, in a caretaker role until Pita is cleared and reinstated as an MP.

For Thailand’s democracy camp, power is a waiting game.