ໄທ ພວມປຸກລະດົມ ການລົງທຶນສຳລັບ ‘ຂົວເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທາງບົກ ຫຼື landbridge’ ທີ່ເປັນຍຸດທະສາດ

ປະເທດໄທ ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມປຸກລະດົມການລົງທຶນ ສຳລັບ “ຂົວເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທາງ ບົກ” ຂ້າມເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງຈະຕັດເວລາໃນການຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າຈາກເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ໄປຍັງມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍ ແລະສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມສຳຄັນທາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຂອງຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ໂດຍການສະໜອງເສັ້ນທາງເລືອກອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງສຳລັບການຄ້າຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ອາດຈະຫລີກລ່ຽງເສັ້ນທາງຜ່ານສິງກະໂປ ແລະຊ່ອງແຄມຂອງມາລັກກາ.

ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກວິພາກວິຈານຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມເຖິງຄວາມສະຫຼຽວສະຫຼາດຂອງແຜນການມູນຄ່າ 28 ຕື້ໂດລານີ້ ຊຶ່ງມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆທີ່ເປັນທາງການຈາກຈີນເລີຍ. ປັກກິ່ງ ຕາມປະຫວັດແລ້ວຕ້ອງການແນວຄິດແບບຄອງນ້ຳເລິກ ຄື​ກັນກັບຄອງຊູເອສ ສຳລັບກຳປັ່ນຂອງຕົນເພື່ອ​ຂ້າມ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໄທ.

ທ່ານສົມພົງ ພຸດຕິວິສຸດຕິສັກ ອາຈານຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈຸລາລົງກອນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ການເຊື່ອມທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ“ຈີນເປັນນັກຍຸດທະສາດ. ເຂົາຈະບໍ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ອື່ນຮູ້ທ່າທີຂອງຕົນຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ເຂົາເຫັນຜູ້ລົງທຶນອື່ນໆເສຍກ່ອນ”.

ແຕ່ມີ “ສອງເຫດຜົນທີ່ຈີນຄວນລົງທຶນ” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ. ແລະກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ອັນທີນຶ່ງ ຜົນປະໂຫຍດດ້ານການເງິນຕ່າງໆ, ສອງ ດ້ານພູມສາດ. ດ້ານການເງິນນັ້ນ ໂຄງການນີ້ບໍ່ກຸ້ມຄ່າໃນການລົງທຶນ ແຕ່ທາງດ້ານພູມສາດແລ້ວ ມັນອາດເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ຂະນະທີ່ຈີນ ຈະມີການຄວບຄຸມທັງສອງທະເລ.”

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າ ຈີນຢາກເຂົ້າເຖິງທະເລທັງສອງຫຼາຍປານ ໃດ.”

Thailand is trying to drum up investment for a "landbridge" across its southern neck, which would cut cargo transit times from the Pacific to Indian oceans and boost the kingdom’s strategic importance by providing an alternative route for Chinese trade that could bypass Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.

Critics, though, are questioning the wisdom of the $28 billion plan, which so far has received no formal comment from China. Beijing has historically preferred the idea of a deep-water, Suez Canal-style route across Thailand for its ships.

"China is a strategist. It won’t give away its position that easily until it sees the other investors," said Chulalongkorn University professor Sompong Putivisutisak, who has studied the landbridge extensively.

But there are "two reasons that China would invest," he told VOA. "First, financial benefits, secondly geopolitics. Financially, this project is not worth the investment, but geopolitically it could be interesting as China would have control over both seas.

"It’s a matter of how badly it wants that access to both seas," he said.