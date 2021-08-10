ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ໄທ ອ້າງວ່າໄດ້ປ່ຽນໃຈ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຊຸມນຸມກັນຢູ່ຖະໜົນ ເພື່ອປະຕິເສດ ທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ

ການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ໃນວັນທ້າຍອາທິດຢູ່ ບາງກອກ ໃນການຄັດຄ້ານ ຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນອອກມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ, ລວມທັງຄົນລວຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໃນເມືອງຫຼວງ ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນລະບອບການປົກ ຄອງອັນມີກະສັດເປັນປະມຸກ ແລະ ການກຳອຳນາດ ຂອງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ປຣະຢຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ມີການໃຊ້ແກັສນໍ້າຕາ ແລະ ການປະທ້ວງ, ເຊິ່ງ ບາງກອກ ແມ່ນຄວນຈະຢູ່ໃນການກັກບໍເວນ, ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມພວກທີ່ໂມໂຫໄດ້ພາກັນອອກມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ຕາມທ້ອງຖະໜົນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ປຣະຢຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕທີ່ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໜີອອກໄປພ້ອມກັບໂຣກລະບາດທີ່ກຳລັງຈະຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ໄດ້ຍຶດອຳນາດໃນການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານປີ 2014 ແລະ ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງນັບຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ນັ້ນມາໂດຍລັດຖະທຳມະນູນທີ່ຖືກຂຽນຂຶ້ນໂດຍກອງທັບ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນໄວໜຸ່ມນັ້ນ ຢາກຕັດກອງທັບບົກອອກຈາກການເມືອງ ໄທ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ, ແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ແລະ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອຳນາດຂອງກະສັດທີ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດໂຈມຕີໄດ້.

ຕອນນີ້, ການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ລາອອກແມ່ນມາຈາກຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ກຳອຳນາດ.

ທ່ານ ທະນັດ ທະນາກິດອຳນວຍ, ອະດີດນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສະໜັບສະໜູນສະຖາບັນກະສັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຜິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນຮາກຖານຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນ ປັດຈຸບັນ ກໍແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າມັນໄດ້ມີປະເທດອື່ນໆໃດຫຼືບໍ່ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຕົນເອງວ່າປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕທີ່ແທ້ຈິງທີ່ມີລັດຖະບານທີ່ຂຽນກົດລະບຽບດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ແລະ ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ມີບົດບາດ.”

ມັນແມ່ນການປ່ຽນໃຈຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບທ່ານ ທະນັດ ອາຍຸ 29 ປີ, ຜູ້ສືບທອດມໍລະດົກຈາກສັງຄົມຊັ້ນສູງຂອງ ບາງກອກ.

ໃນປີ 2014 ລາວແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງການຊຸມນຸມຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນກະສັດທີ່ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຢິ່ງລັກ ຊິນນະວັດ.

ນາຍພົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກປ່ຽນມາເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີພົນລະເຮືອນພາຍໃຕ້ກົດລະບຽບການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຜູ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຖືກຕັ້ງເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກການເມືອງທີ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບກອງທັບບົກ.

ນັ້ນໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ຄວາມສຳນຶກຜິດຂອງຜູ້ເຊື່ອຟັງໃນບັນດາຄົນລວຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຂອງ ບາງກອກ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຖານຂອງສະຖາບັນຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ.

ທ່ານ ທະນັດ ທະນະກິດອຳນວຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມຜິດພາດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຂົ້າມີແຕ່ຫວັງວ່າຄວາມຜິດພາດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂອກາດຫຼາຍລ້ານຄັ້ງ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານທີ່ທ່ຽງທຳ ແລະ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕສູນເສຍໄປ.”

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຄື້ນຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງໄວຣັສ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນເມສາ.

ແຕ່ປະຊາຊົນ ໄທ ມີພຽງ 7 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາແລ້ວ.

ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ຊ້າໄດ້ເພີ່ມຄວາມໂມໂຫໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ, ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນເສດ ຖະກິດກໍກຳລັງຕົກຕໍ່າຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.

ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ກໍຍັງຄົງຮັກສາການສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນບາງພາກສ່ວນໄວ້ຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວາຣິສະນັນ ສຣິບາວົນທະນະກິດເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມໜ້າເຟສບຸກຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພະມະຫາກະສັດ ສຳລັບແຟນຜູ້ຕິດຕາມຂອງທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວາຣິສະນັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຍັງມີປະຊາຊົນ ໄທ ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຜູ້ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະບໍ່ອອກມາ ແລະ ສະແດງມັນ ແລະ ມັນອາດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າການສະໜັບສະໜູນແມ່ນໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງ. ແຕ່ນັ້ນແມ່ນພຽງຍ້ອນວ່າປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນເບື່ອໜ່າຍທີ່ວ່າລັດຖະ ບານບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາມາດຕະການທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການປະທ້ວງ.”

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຖານະພາບຂອງທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະປອດໄພ ຕາບໃດທີ່ທ່ານມີການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງສະຖາບັນ, ເຊິ່ງນຳພາໂດຍກະສັດທີ່ມີອຳນາດຂອງໄທ.

ໃນປະເທດ ໄທ ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາສັ່ນຄອນນັ້ນ, ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຫົນທາງໃນຂ້າງໜ້າແມ່ນບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ, ດ້ວຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄວໜຸ່ມໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປັບປຸງໃໝ່ລະບົບການເມືອງ ແລະ ທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຍອມເສຍແມ່ນແຕ່ສ້ຽວດຽວ.

ທ່ານວໍຣະໄນ ວານິຈະກາ, ຜູ້ບັນຍາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມືອງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນ ໃຜຊະນະ, ແມ່ນໃຜເສຍ? ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິວັດວັດທະນະທຳ, ການປະຕິບັດຂອງແນວຄິດນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕແມ່ນກຳລັງເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ.”

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຮົາເວົ້າເຖິງການຕໍ່ສູ້ສຳລັບລັດຖະບານ, ການຕໍ່ສູ້ສຳລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີໜ້າ, ລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ ປຣະຢຸດ ແມ່ນຍັງມີຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບຢູ່.”

ດ້ວຍທັງໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງການເມືອງນັ້ນ, ຣາຊະອານາຈັກທີ່ກະວົນກະວາຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ.

A weekend of major protests across Bangkok in defiance of an emergency order to control the pandemic, brought out thousands of anti-government protesters, including some of the city’s rich, a new threat to the royalist establishment and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's grip on power.

Tear gas and protest - Bangkok is meant to be in lockdown, instead anger is back on the streets.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is contending with both a pro-democracy movement that refuses to go away and a pandemic that is running out of control.

Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup and has been held in place since by a constitution written by the military.

The mainly young protesters want to cut the army out from Thai politics for good, rewrite the constitution and curb the powers of the once-unassailable monarchy.

Now, the calls for Prayuth to go are also coming from some of the same people who helped him into power.

“The biggest fault in the foundation of the current government is how they came to be. I’m not sure if there has ever been any other country which calls itself a true democracy ever had a government that wrote the rules themselves and becomes the player.”

It is a major reversal for Tanat, a 29-year-old property heir from Bangkok’s elite society.

In 2014 he was among the leaders of the royalist mass rallies that led to Prayuth’s coup against the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.

The general has morphed into a civilian prime minister under election rules his critics say were stacked in favor of his army-aligned party.

That has led to buyers’ remorse among some of Bangkok’s rich - who are the base of the conservative establishment.

“I owned up to my mistakes. I just wish that my mistakes didn’t cost millions and millions of people their chance of competent and righteous government and democracy.”

More than 5,000 people have died since the latest virus wave began in April.

But just 7% of Thais have been vaccinated so far.

The slow vaccine rollout has added to the anger on the streets - meanwhile the economy is in freefall.

Yet Prayuth retains support in some quarters.

Warisanun Sribawontanakit runs a royalist Facebook page for Prayuth’s fans.

“There are still a lot of Thai people who support the prime minister. They might not come out and show it and it may seem that the support has shriveled. But that’s only because people are fed up that the government hasn’t used hard measures to handle the protests.”

Experts also say Prayuth’s position is likely safe as long as he has the support of the establishment, headed by the powerful monarchy.

In turbulent Thailand, though, the way ahead is uncertain, with the young protesters demanding an overhaul of the political system and Prayuth refusing to give an inch.

“Who’s winning, who’s losing? It depends on the battle. If we’re talking about the cultural revolution - the revolution of the mindset - the pro-democracy protesters are winning.”

“If we’re talking the battle for the government … the battle for the election that may come next year, the Prayuth’s regime still has the advantage.”

With both a pandemic and political unrest, an anxious kingdom faces the unknown.