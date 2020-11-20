ນາຍົກໄທ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍທັງໝົດ ຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄທ ທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນວັນ ພະຫັດ

ວານນີ້ ທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນການທາງກົດໝາຍທັງໝົດຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງສະໜັບ ສະໜູນປະຊາ

ທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ ແລະປ່ຽນ ແປງລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ

ຮວມທັງຈຳກັດອຳນາດ ຂອງກະສັດມະຫາວາຈິຣາລົງ ກອນ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ອາດເປັນ

ຜົນໃຫ້ມີການດຳເນີນການພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍເຄັ່ງຄັດທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ທີ່ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ໝິ່ນ

ປະໝາດເຊື້ອພະວົງ.

ຜູ້ນຳໃນການປະທ້ວງ ແລະທະນາຍຄວາມສິດທິມະນຸດ ທ່ານອາມອນ ນໍາພາ ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ໄດ້ປະກາດສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະຊາຊົນ.”

ການເຕືອນຂອງທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການເດີນຂະບວນເພື່ອ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ໃຫ້ມີການປະຕິຮຼບ ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ການປະທ້ວງແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງສຸດນັບແຕ່ເດືອນກໍ ລະກົດ

ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນພາກັນແກວ່ງນໍ້າສີ ໃສ່ກອງບັນຊາ

ການຕຳຫຼວດໃນບາງກອກ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ທີ່ສີດນໍ້າແລະແກັສນໍ້

າຕາໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງມື້ກ່ອນນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ ບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ. ພວກ

ປະທ້ວງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງແຕ້ມຮູບກາຕູນຕ້ານກະສັດ.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised on Thursday to pursue all legal avenues against pro-democacy protestors who are demanding his resignation and changes to the constitution, including limiting the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Protestors expressed concern that Prayuth’s threat could result in the resumption of prosecutions under some of the world’s harshest laws barring insults of the royal family.

“Prayuth has declared a battle against the people,” said protest leader and rights attorney Arnon Nampa.

Prayuth’s warning came as demonstrations for reforms have escalated.

Protests on Wednesday were the most violent since July, as thousands of protestors hurled paint at police headquarters in Bankok in response to police firing water cannons and tear gas at protestors the previous day, injuring dozens of them. Some protestors painted graffiti against the monarchy.