ມີ​ການ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ​ຈະ​ມີຜູ້​ຄົນ​ອອກ​ໄປປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງ​

ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ

ບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບການທະຫານ​ໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ທັງພວກລົງຄະແນນ

ສຽງແລະພວກນັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ຕ່າງກໍ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ວ່າ​ການທີ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກຂັດຄ້ານ ບໍ່ອອກປາກອອກສຽງ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ຍັງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທະ​ຫານຕັ້ງກົດລະ

ບຽບຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ດັ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຢູ່ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ, ພວກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານດ້ານການ​ເມືອງຕໍ່ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຂອງ​

ອຳ​ນາດທາງທະຫານ ໄດ້​ມີເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ

​ກໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະປະ​ຫານ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ປີ 2014.

ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ ​ກໍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ ອະ​ດີດ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ

ຄົນ​ປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ຢຸດ ຈັນ​ໂອ​ຊາ ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງໂດຍໃຊ້ວິ​ທີ

ຫາສຽງ​ໃໝ່ທີ່​ອ່ອນໂຍນ​ລົງ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໄດ້ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ພວກ​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ພວກ

​ຜູ້​ຄົນທີ່​ຢູ່ອາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ກໍເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າມີຄວາມຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນ​ການ

​ກາງ​ຕໍ່ໃ​ສ່​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແລະຄຸ້ນ​ເຄີຍ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​.

ນາງປີ​ຊາ ກາວ-ກິ​ຈ​ເຣີນ ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຮ້ານ​ທີ່​ຈັງ​ຫວັດ​ກະ​ບີ່ ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ໄທວ່າ

“ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຮູ້​ຕົວ​ເອງ​ດີ ວ່າທ່ານ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໃສ. ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ທ່ານ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ອີກ​

ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ນັ້ນ ເພິ່ນ ​ໄດ້​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ

​ແຕ່ແນວດີໆ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ແລ້ວ​ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​

ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ໄວ້.”

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຫຼ​າຍກວ່າ 3 ເທົ່າ ຂອງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປີ 2011,

ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ທ່ານສາ​ຄອນ ​ກ້ຽວ-ກອງ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ ​ພັກປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປັດ

ຈາກຈັ​ງຫວັດ ກຣະບີ ທີ່​ຫວນ​ກັບ​ຄືນມາ, ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງຄິດ​ໄປ​ທາງບວກ ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານສາ​ຄອນ ກ້ຽວ-ກອງ ​ກໍບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ທັງໝົດ, ຢ້ານວ່າການ​ຂຽນ​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນຄືນໃໝ່ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ໝຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ

ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນ​ສູ່​ອຳ​ນາດ​ອີກ.

ທ່ານສາ​ຄອນ ຜູ້​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ໄທ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ

ຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂ້າງຕົວເອງ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ນ້ອຍໆ

ເພື່ອ​ແບ່ງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ສະ​ພາ.”

ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ອຳນາດ​ທະ​ຫານ ແມ່ນມີ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງໄທ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່

​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດການຂຶ້ນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຊາວ​ມາ​ເລ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ທີ່​ຢາກ​ແຍກ​ຕົວ​ອອກ ແລະ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ

​ຂອງ​ໄທ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງ​ສັນ​ຕິ ຍັງ​ ຫ່າງ​ໄກຢູ່ ​ຕາບໃດພວກ

​ທະ​ຫານ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຢ່າງ​ຄັດເຄັ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ສິ​ຣິ​ສົມ​ພົບ ຈິ​ຕ​ພິ​ຣົມສຣີ ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຊິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ເບິ່ງ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ສຸດ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ເງື່ອນໄຂ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປີດກວ້າງ ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ແລະ​ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​

ພິ​ເສດຍັງ​ມີຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ຄື​ເກົ່າ ເຊັ່ນ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເສິກ

ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍມີ​ກົດ​ປະ​ກາດ​ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ແບບ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດການ ຍິ່ງ​ຍັບ​ໃກ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​

ການ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໄທ ແມ່ນ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ຈະ​ມາ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບຜົນ

ຂອງມັນ.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

In Southern Thailand, a high voter turnout is expected for Sunday's election, where anti-military sentiment prevails in the region. But voters and opposition politicians are concerned that a government curb on voices of dissent will result in another term of military rule.



In southern Thailand, political opposition to military control has risen in recent years since the 2014 coup.



But that hasn't stopped former coup general and current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-och-a from hitting the campaign trail, using a softer approach.



Despite attempts to win over the crowd, the locals seemed more intent on sticking to the political parties that are familiar with regional issues.



PICHA KAO - KITCHAREON, Krabi Shop-Owner

The prime minister knows where he came from. He didn't come from the people's vote. I don't think that he will be chosen again because during the campaign the candidate said a lot ofgood policies. But after they got elected they don't keep their promises.



The number of candidates is more than triple the 2011 election, including returning Krabi Democratic MP Sakorn Kiew-kong, who is optimistic about another win.

But Kiew-kong isn't so sure of the overall results, fearing that the re-written constitution is stacked in favor of the military-backed party taking power.

Sakorn Kiew-kong, Krabi Democratic MP Candidate

"i don't think this election will be fair. They've already designed the constitution in their favor. They want to have many small parties to split the votes.Then they will have more power in the parliament."



Military rule is increasingly prevalent further south in Thailand, as a long running conflict between Malay Muslim separatists and Thai forces has flared up in recent weeks.



Observers say a peaceful resolution will remain distant if the military maintains its hardline approach in the area.



SRISOMPOB JITPIROMSRI, Deep South Watch Dir.

"We have conditions that are not quite open for the general public and also the special laws still in place like we have martial laws enforced and we have emergency decree enforced already."



As Thailand's historical election draws closer, observers in the south of the country are hoping that real democracy will come with the results.