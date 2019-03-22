ມີການຄາດໝາຍວ່າໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດໄທ ຈະມີຜູ້ຄົນອອກໄປປ່ອນບັດລົງ
ຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນວັນອາທິດນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ
ບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບການທະຫານໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ທັງພວກລົງຄະແນນ
ສຽງແລະພວກນັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານທັງຫຼາຍ ຕ່າງກໍເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າການທີ່ລັດຖະບານ
ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກຂັດຄ້ານ ບໍ່ອອກປາກອອກສຽງນັ້ນ ຈະຍັງຜົນໃຫ້ອຳນາດທະຫານຕັ້ງກົດລະ
ບຽບຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ດັ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດໄທ, ພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານດ້ານການເມືອງຕໍ່ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ
ອຳນາດທາງທະຫານ ໄດ້ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຮອບຫຼາຍປີຜ່ານມາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການ
ກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຂຶ້ນ ໃນປີ 2014.
ແຕ່ນັ້ນ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຍຸຕິ ອະດີດນາຍພົນຜູ້ກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ
ຄົນປະຈຸບັນ ທ່ານປຣະຢຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ ຈາກການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໂດຍໃຊ້ວິທີ
ຫາສຽງໃໝ່ທີ່ອ່ອນໂຍນລົງ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊະນະພວກຝູງຊົນທັງຫຼາຍກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ພວກ
ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກໍເບິ່ງຄືວ່າມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນການ
ກາງຕໍ່ໃສ່ພັກການເມືອງທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ເຂົ້າໃຈແລະຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບບັນຫາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ນາງປີຊາ ກາວ-ກິຈເຣີນ ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານທີ່ຈັງຫວັດກະບີ່ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາໄທວ່າ
“ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮູ້ຕົວເອງດີ ວ່າທ່ານມາຈາກໃສ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງ
ຈາກພວກຜູ້ຄົນປ່ອນບັດເລືອກເອົາທ່ານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຖືກເລືອກອີກ
ຍ້ອນວ່າໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງນັ້ນ ເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາເຖິງນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆ
ແຕ່ແນວດີໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກເລືອກແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮັກສາ
ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້.”
ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3 ເທົ່າ ຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2011,
ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ທ່ານສາຄອນ ກ້ຽວ-ກອງ ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ພັກປະຊາທິປັດ
ຈາກຈັງຫວັດ ກຣະບີ ທີ່ຫວນກັບຄືນມາ, ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງຄິດໄປທາງບວກ ວ່າຈະຊະນະອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານສາຄອນ ກ້ຽວ-ກອງ ກໍບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈຕໍ່ຜົນສະຫຼຸບທັງໝົດ, ຢ້ານວ່າການຂຽນລັດ
ຖະທຳມະນູນຄືນໃໝ່ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ອຍພັກການເມືອງທີ່ໝຸນຫຼັງໂດຍພວກທະຫານ
ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ອຳນາດອີກ.
ທ່ານສາຄອນ ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາໄທວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະທ່ຽງທຳ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແຕ່ງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ
ຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຂ້າງຕົວເອງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ມີຫຼາຍໆພັກການເມືອງນ້ອຍໆ
ເພື່ອແບ່ງຄະແນນສຽງ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຈະມີອຳນາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນລັດຖະ
ສະພາ.”
ການປົກຄອງດ້ວຍອຳນາດທະຫານ ແມ່ນມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງໄທ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ເກີດວິກິດການຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງຊາວມາເລມຸສລິມ ທີ່ຢາກແຍກຕົວອອກ ແລະກອງກຳລັງ
ຂອງໄທ ທີ່ໄດ້ລຸກຂຶ້ນໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆສັບປະດາຜ່ານມານີ້.
ພວກນັກສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງສັນຕິ ຍັງ ຫ່າງໄກຢູ່ ຕາບໃດພວກ
ທະຫານຍັງຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວຢ່າງຄັດເຄັ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານ ສິຣິສົມພົບ ຈິຕພິຣົມສຣີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງກຸ່ມຊິ້ງຊອມເບິ່ງໃນພາກໃຕ້ສຸດ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ບໍ່ເປີດກວ້າງ ຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ແລະນອກນັ້ນ ກົດໝາຍ
ພິເສດຍັງມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ ເຊັ່ນການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໄອຍະການເສິກ
ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍມີກົດປະກາດສະພາວະສຸກເສີນຢູ່ແລ້ວ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແບບເປັນປະຫວັດການ ຍິ່ງຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມານັ້ນ, ພວກສັງເກດ
ການໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງໄທ ແມ່ນຫວັງວ່າ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕອັນແທ້ຈິງ ຈະມາພ້ອມກັບຜົນ
ຂອງມັນ.
In Southern Thailand, a high voter turnout is expected for Sunday's election, where anti-military sentiment prevails in the region. But voters and opposition politicians are concerned that a government curb on voices of dissent will result in another term of military rule.
In southern Thailand, political opposition to military control has risen in recent years since the 2014 coup.
But that hasn't stopped former coup general and current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-och-a from hitting the campaign trail, using a softer approach.
Despite attempts to win over the crowd, the locals seemed more intent on sticking to the political parties that are familiar with regional issues.
PICHA KAO - KITCHAREON, Krabi Shop-Owner
The prime minister knows where he came from. He didn't come from the people's vote. I don't think that he will be chosen again because during the campaign the candidate said a lot ofgood policies. But after they got elected they don't keep their promises.
The number of candidates is more than triple the 2011 election, including returning Krabi Democratic MP Sakorn Kiew-kong, who is optimistic about another win.
But Kiew-kong isn't so sure of the overall results, fearing that the re-written constitution is stacked in favor of the military-backed party taking power.
Sakorn Kiew-kong, Krabi Democratic MP Candidate
"i don't think this election will be fair. They've already designed the constitution in their favor. They want to have many small parties to split the votes.Then they will have more power in the parliament."
Military rule is increasingly prevalent further south in Thailand, as a long running conflict between Malay Muslim separatists and Thai forces has flared up in recent weeks.
Observers say a peaceful resolution will remain distant if the military maintains its hardline approach in the area.
SRISOMPOB JITPIROMSRI, Deep South Watch Dir.
"We have conditions that are not quite open for the general public and also the special laws still in place like we have martial laws enforced and we have emergency decree enforced already."
As Thailand's historical election draws closer, observers in the south of the country are hoping that real democracy will come with the results.
