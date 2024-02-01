ພັກການເມືອງຂອງໄທ ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍຸຕິ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັດແກ້ກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ປົກປ້ອງຣາຊະວົງ  

ສານລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງໄທ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສັ່ງການໃຫ້ພັກຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ກໍຄື ພັກກ້າວໄກ ຫຼື Move Forward ຢຸດເຊົາການກົດດັນເພື່ອໃຫ້​ມີ​ການປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການໝິ່ນປະໝາດຣາຊະວົງ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ ຊຶ່ງການອະພິປາຍຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງສະຖາບັນກະ ສັດນັ້ນ ສາມາດຖືກເອົາຜິດທາງອາຍາໄດ້.

ສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍໄດ້ຢຸດຢັ້ງເກືອບ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນທີ່ຈະຍຸບພັກການເມືອງຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມສູງ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ຈຶ່ງຫລີກລ່ຽງວິກິດການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທັນທີນັ້ນ.

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ນິຍົມຣາຊະວົງ ຕົກຕະລຶງໂດຍການເອົາຊະນະບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນເມສາ 2023. ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ໄດ້ຖືກກົດດັນໃຫ້ກາຍໄປເປັນຝ່າຍຄ້ານໂດຍກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຂອງພັກຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດ

ຈຸບັນນີ້.

ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຊະນະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມ ແລະພວກຜູ້ເຖົ້າ ດ້ວຍວາລະການປະຕິຮູບໂຄງສ້າງໃໝ່ຂອງຕົນ, ທີ່ລວມທັງການດັດແກ້ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການໝິ່ນປະໝາດຣາຊະວົງ ຊຶ່ງມີໂທດຈຳຄຸກເຖິງ 15 ປີ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫານຶ່ງກະໂທງ ຂອງການ​ໃສ່​ຮ້າຍຣາຊະວົງ.

ກົດໝານັ້ນປົກປ້ອງສະຖາບັນສູງສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍກະສັດ ມະຫາ ວາຈິຣະລົງກອນ ທີ່ຊົງເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ນຳພາທຸກລະບົບທີ່ສຳຄັນໆຂອງປະເທດດ້ວຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງປະຊາກອນ ແລະເປັນຣາຊະວົງນຶ່ງທີ່ຮັ່ງມີທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the kingdom’s most radical party, Move Forward, to stop pressing for reform of a hard-line royal defamation law that effectively criminalizes open debate on the role of the monarchy.

The court stopped short of dissolving the popular political party, however, averting an immediate political crisis.

Move Forward stunned the royalist establishment by winning the most seats in an election in May 2023. The party, however, was forced into opposition by the conservative coalition that now governs.

The party has won the support of young and old with its structural reform agenda, including amending the defamation law which carries up to 15 years in prison per charge of insulting the monarchy.

The law protects Thailand’s top institution, headed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who leads the country’s all-important system of patronage and is one of the world’s wealthiest monarchs.