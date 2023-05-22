ກຸ່ມພັນມະມິດ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍພັກກ້າວໄກຂອງໄທ ຫຼື MFP ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮ່າງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນສະບັບໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດການຜູກຂາດ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ແຕ່ງງານກັບເພດດຽວກັນ, ທີ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນເປົ້າໝາຍອື່ນໆ ອີງຕາມຮ່າງລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງຈຸດປະສົງທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງກົດໝາຍໝິ່ນປະໝາດກະສັດ ທີ່​ສ້າງຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ແຍກເລີຍ ​ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ.

ພັກຝ້າຍຄ້ານໂດຍມີ ພັກກ້າວໄກ ແລະພັກເພື່ອໄທ ໄດ້ຄອບງຳການເລືອກຕັ້ງເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ບັນດາພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ຊຶ່ງໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍກອງທັບ ທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ກະສັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸຸມລັດຖະບານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປີ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ພວກພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານພວມຫາທາງທີ່ຈະຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານປະສົມ ໂດຍຮ່ວມກັບອີກຫົກພັກການເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບຈຸດ ປະສົງຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້. ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ ໄດ້ກວດສອບເບິິ່ງຮ່າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການລົງນາມນີ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຄົບຮອບເກົ້າປີຂອງການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຕໍ່ລັດ ຖະບານທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ນຳມາການປົກຄອງຂອງທະຫານ ທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊະນະການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນທີ 14 ພຶດສະ ພາຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢ່າງບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະ ພາຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມຜູ້ມີສິດອອກສຽງ ທີ່ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນກັບວາລະຂອງພັກ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພັກຂັດແຍ້ງກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຕ່າງໆຂອງທຸລະກິດໃຫຍ່ບາງສ່ວນ ແລະສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ໂດຍລວມທັງແຜນການທີ່ຈະດັດແກ້ກົດໝາຍໝິ່ນປະໝາດກະສັດ ທີ່ລົງໂທດຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ດູຖູກກະສັດ ດ້ວຍການຂັງຄຸກທີ່ຍາວນານ.

ສ່ວນບັນດາສະມາຊິກກຸ່ມພັກພັນທະມິດ ກໍຍັງມີຄວາມຂ້ອງຄາໃຈຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບການດັດແປງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

An alliance led by Thailand's progressive Move Forward party hopes to draft a new constitution, end monopolies and allow same-sex marriage, among other aims, according to a draft of objectives that made no mention of a divisive royal insult law.

The opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties dominated last week's election in a resounding defeat of conservative parties backed by a royalist military that has controlled government since a 2014 coup.

They are seeking to form a coalition government with six other parties, all of which are to sign the agreement on their objectives later Monday. Reuters was able to review a draft of the pact.

The signing takes place on the ninth anniversary of a military coup against a democratically elected government that ushered in a phase of military rule that the winners of the May 14 polls hope to end.

Move Forward was the surprise election winner, emerging with the most seats with the help of young voters excited by an agenda that puts the party at odds with some conservative big business interests and institutions, including a plan to amend a lese-majeste law that punishes perceived insults of the monarchy with long jail sentences.

Other alliance members have had reservations about tampering with that law.