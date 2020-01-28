ປະເທດ ໄທ ໄດ້ປະກາດກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາກໍລະນີທີ 10 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າວ່າ ໂຣກລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ສາຍການບິນ ເອເຊຍ ຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນສາຍການບິນ Eastern Airline ຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພາບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານກັບບ້ານ ຫາຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໃນເມືອງ ວູຫານ ຂອງ ຈີນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຖ້ຽວບິນອອກຈາກຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງໂຣກກໍຕາມ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ແຊນຝອດ ໄດ້ລົມກັບພະນັກງານຂະແໜງການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຄົນເອເຊຍ ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິກິດການທີ່ກຳລັງເຕີບໂຕຂຶ້ນໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ໄທ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງກຸດ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປີກາຍນີ້, ອຸດສາຫະກຳການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຂອງ ໄທ ໄດ້ຕ້ອນຮັບນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈາກປະເທດ ຈີນ ເກືອບ 11 ລ້ານຄົນ, ເປັນການຜັກດັນທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຝືດເຄືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ແຕ່ວ່າສັນຍານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລະມັດລະວັງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນມີເຫັນຢ່າງຊັດເຈນ ເທົ່າທີ່ເຫັນຈາກພະນັກງານດ້ານການທ່ອງທ່ຽວບາງຄົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຮນາ.
ນາງ ຟາດິລາ ເຈຢູ່ແສງ, ພະນັກງານຕ້ອນຮັບການທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ຫາດ ອ່າວນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວບາງຄົນເຫັນໜ້າກາກ ແລະບໍ່ກ້າທີ່ຈະມາເພາະວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສະບາຍ ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈສະຖານະການແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຍ້ອນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສະບາຍ. ຕອນນີ້ ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນລູກຄ້າຄົນ ຈີນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ປະຕິເສດເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພາະວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນໃຫ້ການບໍລິການ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການຫ້າມປະຊາຊົນອອກຈາກເມືອງວູຫານ ແລະ ເມືອງອື່ນໆທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງຂອງ ຈີນ ກໍຕາມ, ສາຍການບິນບາງບໍລິສັດ ກໍຍັງພາຜູ້ໂດຍສານກັບບ້ານໄປຫາຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຈວັນຈັນວານນີ້ຢູ່.
ທ້າວ ສາງ ລັອງ, ຜູ້ນຳພາການທ່ອງທ່ຽວໃນເມືອງ ວູຫານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຈະຢູ່ບ້ານໃນເວລານີ້ ເພາະວ່າສະຖານະການມັນຍັງຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກ ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫານີ້ຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຈຳນວນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຂອງກໍລະນີໄວຣັສເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມກັບຂ່າວທີ່ວ່າ ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວສາມາດບໍ່ສະແດງອາການໄດ້ເຖິງ 14 ວັນກໍຕາມ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍັງຄົງໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ວິກິດ ການນີ້ແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ວິດທະຍາ ວັດທະນະ ຣຽງໂຄວິດ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຈັງຫວັດ ກະບີ່ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລານີ້ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ລະດັບສອງຈາກຫ້າ. ຖ້າມັນມີການການສົ່ງຕໍ່ໄວຣັສຈາກຄົນຫາຄົນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນ ໄທ, ພວກເຮົາຈະນຳເອົາລະດັບອັນຕະລາຍຂຶ້ນ.”
ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພາການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຕາມລະດູການຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານການເງິນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ຈາກວິກິດການໂຣກ SARS ໃນປີ 2003 ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມປອດໄພຕ້ອງມາກ່ອນລາຍໄດ້.
ທ່ານນາງ ສຸນາດ ສຣີມາດ, ຜູ້ນຳພາການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດທ່ອງທ່ຽວຄວນເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການນີ້. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາມີແຕ່ເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລາຍໄດ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຫຼື ທຸລະກິດ ຫຼື ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ, ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງທີ່ຈະມາເປັນຫ່ວງ, ບໍ່ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ສິ່ງບໍ່ດີຕ່າງໆກໍຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
Thailand has announced the 10th case of the coronavirus as government authorities say the outbreak is still under control. Meanwhile, Asian airlines such as Chinese Eastern Airline are still taking passengers home to China's epicentre in Wuhan, despite a ban on outgoing flights from the epicentre. Steve Sandford speaks to Asian tourism workers and government officials about the evolving crisis in southern Thailand in the midst of celebrations of the Chinese New Year.
Last year, Thailand's tourism industry welcomed nearly 11 million Chinese visitors, boosting a sluggish economy.
But signs of caution are evident on the faces of some tourism workers worried about the spread of the coronavirus.
"Some foreigners saw the mask and were afraid to come because they thought I was sick but now they understand the situation. I wear a mask to protect myself not because I am sick. Right now when I see a Chinese customer I'm ok and I don't reject them because I am providing a service."
Despite a clampdown on people leaving Wuhan and neighboring Chinese cities, some airlines were still flying passengers home Monday to seetheir families.
"I will just stay home for now because it's still a critical situation out there so I'm really worried about this problem and so is my family.
Despite a rising number of suspected cases along with news that the virus can lay dormant for up to 14 days, government officials remain confident that the crisis is still under control.
"Right now we're at the second level of five. If there are any increases in Thailand of human-to-human transfer of the virus, we will bring the danger level up."
Still, many of the seasoned tour guides who experienced the harsh financial effects of the 2003 SARS crisis say that safety should comes before profits.
"The owners of the tourist company shouldunderstand this situation. If we only worry about the income of the country or businesses or even for myself, this is not the right thing for us to be concerned about -otherwise bad things will happen."
