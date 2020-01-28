ປະ​ເທດ ໄທ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ 10 ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໂຣ​ກ​ລະ​ບາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນຍັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ເອ​ເຊຍ ຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ Eastern Airline ຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ ຫາ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ ຂອງ ຈີນ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ໂຣກ​ກໍ​ຕາມ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ສ​ຕີ​ຟ ແຊນ​ຝອດ ໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂະ​ແໜງການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ຄົນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ໄທ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ກຸດ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.





ປີ​ກາຍນີ້, ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຂອງ ໄທ ໄດ້​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ​ ເກືອບ 11 ລ້​ານ​ຄົນ, ເປັນ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຝືດ​ເຄືອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສັນ​ຍານ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ແມ່ນມີ​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ຈາກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຮ​ນາ.

ນາງ ຟາ​ດິ​ລາ ເຈຢູ່​ແສງ, ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວທີ່​ຫາດ ອ່າວ​ນາງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ເຫັນ​ໜ້າ​ກາກ ແລະບໍ່​ກ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍ ແຕ່​ຕອນນີ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ແລ້ວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍ. ຕອນນີ້ ເມື່ອ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ຄົນ​ ຈີນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ ແລະ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີການ​ຫ້າມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຫານ ແລະ ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ກໍ​ຕາມ, ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ບາງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ພາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ຢູ່.

ທ້າວ ສາງ ລັອງ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ບ້ານ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງນອກ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫານີ້ຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ສາ​ມາດບໍ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ອາ​ການ​ໄດ້​ເຖິງ 14 ວັນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ວິ​ກິດ ການນີ້​ແມ່​ນ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ວິດ​ທະ​ຍາ ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ ຣຽງ​ໂຄວິດ, ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຈັງ​ຫວັດ ກະ​ບີ່ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລານີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສອງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້າ. ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ກາ​ນ​ສົ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຈາ​ກ​ຄົນ​ຫາ​ຄົນເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ ໄທ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ດັບ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຕາມ​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຈາກວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ໂຣກ SARS ໃນ​ປີ 2003 ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຕ້ອງ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ສຸ​ນາດ ສ​ຣີ​ມາດ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຄວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການນີ້. ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼື ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ຫຼື ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ, ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ, ບໍ່​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ສິ່ງບໍ່​ດີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.



Thailand has announced the 10th case of the coronavirus as government authorities say the outbreak is still under control. Meanwhile, Asian airlines such as Chinese Eastern Airline are still taking passengers home to China's epicentre in Wuhan, despite a ban on outgoing flights from the epicentre. Steve Sandford speaks to Asian tourism workers and government officials about the evolving crisis in southern Thailand in the midst of celebrations of the Chinese New Year.



Last year, Thailand's tourism industry welcomed nearly 11 million Chinese visitors, boosting a sluggish economy.



But signs of caution are evident on the faces of some tourism workers worried about the spread of the coronavirus.



"Some foreigners saw the mask and were afraid to come because they thought I was sick but now they understand the situation. I wear a mask to protect myself not because I am sick. Right now when I see a Chinese customer I'm ok and I don't reject them because I am providing a service."



Despite a clampdown on people leaving Wuhan and neighboring Chinese cities, some airlines were still flying passengers home Monday to seetheir families.



"I will just stay home for now because it's still a critical situation out there so I'm really worried about this problem and so is my family.



Despite a rising number of suspected cases along with news that the virus can lay dormant for up to 14 days, government officials remain confident that the crisis is still under control.



"Right now we're at the second level of five. If there are any increases in Thailand of human-to-human transfer of the virus, we will bring the danger level up."



Still, many of the seasoned tour guides who experienced the harsh financial effects of the 2003 SARS crisis say that safety should comes before profits.



"The owners of the tourist company shouldunderstand this situation. If we only worry about the income of the country or businesses or even for myself, this is not the right thing for us to be concerned about -otherwise bad things will happen."