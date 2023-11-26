ບັນດາຜູ້ຂາຍປຶ້ມ ຢູ່ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ທ້າທາຍກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບປຶ້ມຢູ່ໃນຫໍສະໝຸດ ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ

ຜູ້ຂາຍປຶ້ມໃນລັດເທັກຊັສຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍາລັງທ້າທາຍກົດຫມາຍໃຫມ່ທີ່ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ຈັດລຳດັບປະເພດປຶ້ມຫນັງສືທັງຫມົດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຂາຍໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນ ເພື່ອກໍານົດເນື້ອຫາທາງເພດຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ດີນາ ມິດເຊລ (Deana Mitchell) ມີເລື່ອງລາວຂອງພວກເຮົາຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສ, ຊຶ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

BookPeople ເອີ້ນຕົວເອງວ່າ ເປັນຮ້ານຂາຍປຶ້ມເສລີທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນເທັກຊັສ ແລະ ໂດຍປົກກະຕິເປັນຜູ້ສະໜອງປຶ້ມໃຫ້ກັບໂຮງຮຽນຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນເປັນປະຈຳ. ແຕ່ກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດສະບັບໃໝ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເລື່ອງນັ້ນ ຍາກຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ, ກ່າວໂດຍ ທ່ານຊາລີ ເຣັຈເຊັກຄ໌ (Charley Rejsek).

ທ່ານເຣັຈເຊັກຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຜູ້ຂາຍປຶ້ມຫນັງສືທັງຫມົດ, ຜູ້ຂາຍປຶ້ມໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຮງຮຽນ, ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ອ່ານແລະໃຫ້ຈັດປະເພດຂອງຫນັງສືທັງຫມົດທີ່ຂາຍໄປແລ້ວ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບໃນອະນາຄົດ ໂດຍອີງໃສ່ລະບົບການຈັດອັນດັບທີ່ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕົນເອງຫຼາຍທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາສຳລັບກ່ຽວກັບທາງເພດ ແລະເນື້ອຫາກ່ຽວກັບທາງເພດ.

ທ່ານເຣັຈເຊັກຄ໌ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາກຸ່ມຜູ້ຂາຍປຶ້ມ ທີ່ທ້າທາຍກົດຫມາຍຢູ່ໃນລັດບ່ອນທີ່ອົງການ ເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ PEN America ກ່າວວ່າ ປື້ມທັງໝົດ 625 ຫົວ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມສໍາລັບຫ້ອງຮຽນໃນສົກຮຽນປີນີ້ແລ້ວ, ຫ້ອງສະຫມຸດ ຫຼື ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າພວກມັນຍັງລໍຖ້າການສືບສວນຢູ່.

ຜູ້ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນກົດຫມາຍ ລວມມີກຸ່ມ ຄຸນຄ່າຂອງເທັກຊັສ (Texas Values), ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໂຈນາທານ ໂຄບເວ (Jonathan Covey) ເປັນຜູ້ອໍານວຍການດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຂອງກຸ່ມ.

ທ່ານໂຄບເວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນຈໍານວນຫນຶ່ງ, ລວມທັງຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ມັນກ່ຽວກັບການປົກປ້ອງຄວາມບໍລິສຸດຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍພວກເຮົາ ແທ້ຈິງໃດ ແລະອໍານາດຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືອົງປະກອບທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່, ແທນທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນຂອງລັດຖະບານປູກຝັງຄວາມເຊື່ອໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍການດ້ານການພົວພັນກັບລັດຖະບານ ຂອງກຸ່ມ Texas Values ທ່ານນາງເອລິຊາແບັດ ແຄັສເຊລ ​(Elizabeth Castle) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ປຶ້ມ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ຕ້ອງ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂາຍ​ໃຫ້​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ.

ທ່ານນາງແມຣີ ເອລິຊາແບັດ ແຄັສເຊລ ຂອງກຸ່ມ Texas Values ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຕົວຢ່າງນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຫນັງສືເຫຼັ້ມນີ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ "ຈົ່ງເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບມັນ" ທີ່ກໍາລັງມີທົ່ວໄປຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສະຫມຸດສາທາລະນະ ແລະຫ້ອງສະຫມຸດຂອງໂຮງຮຽນ. ຫນັງສືເຫຼັ້ມນີ້ແມ່ນແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ແລະມີຂໍ້ມູນຮູບພາບຫຼາຍ; ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຄວາມດີເລີດຂອງໄວຫນຸ່ມ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບຜູ້ຂາຍ ທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມຊື່ສັດກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຫນັງສືເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງຫຼືບໍ່."

ໃຜເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນສິ່ງໃດເປັນຄວາມແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຂອງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ. ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານປື້ມ Blue Willow, ທ່ານນາງວາເລີຣີ ໂຄເລີ (Valerie Koehler) ກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານຂາຍຫນັງສືໄດ້ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຕ້ອງມີອາຍຸ 16 ປີ, ບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນການຈັດອັນດັບປື້ມ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ VOA ຜ່ານ​ຊູມ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຈັດອັນດັບປະເພດອາດແຕກຕ່າງກັນພາຍໃນທີມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມຕໍ່ພະນັກງານຜູ້ນຶ່ງ, ອາດບໍ່ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າລັງກຽດຕໍ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ແນ່ນອນແທ້ໆ ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບຮ້ານຂາຍປື້ມແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ.”

ສານ​ອຸ​ທອນ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກຳນົດໃຫ້ມີການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ວາຈາ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ກ່ຽວກັບການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍທາງກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ປຶ້ມ. ຜູ້ຂາຍປຶ້ມມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄໍາແນະນໍາໃນການຈັດອັນດັບປຶ້ມ ພາຍໃນວັນທີ 1 ມັງກອນ ແລະຈະມີເວລາຈົນຮອດເດືອນເມສາ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍ ຫຼື ສູນເສຍສິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການຂາຍປຶ້ມໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຮງຮຽນ.

Booksellers in the U.S. state of Texas are challenging a new law that would require them to rate all the books they sell to schools to determine their sexual content. Deana Mitchell has our story from the Texas capital.

BookPeople bills itselfs as the largest independent bookstore in Texas and is a regular supplier of books to local schools. But a new state law will make that a lot harder, says CEO Charley Rejsek.

Charley Rejsek, BookPeople CEO

“All book vendors, vendors to schools, have to read and rate all books sold in the past as well as in the future based on a very subjective rating system that they have come up with for sexual relevance and sexual content.

Rejsek is among a group of booksellers who are challenging the law in a state where the free-speech non-profit PEN America says 625 books have already been banned this school year from classrooms, libraries or because they are pending investigation.

Supporters of the law include the group Texas Values. Jonathan Covey is the group’s policy director.

Jonathan Covey, Texas Values, Texas Senate Committee on Education

“We support the bill for a number of reasons, including the fact that it’s truly about protecting the innocence of our children and empowering parents to decide what materials a child consumes, rather than having a government school indoctrinate our kids.”

Texas Values Director of Government Relations Elizabeth Castle says bookstores must be held accountable for what they sell to schools.

Mary Elizabeth Castle, Texas Values, Texas Senate Committee on Education

“One example is this book called “Let’s Talk About It” that’s been going around in public libraries and school libraries. This book is explicit and very graphic; however, it actually received an award for, I believe, Youth Excellence. It’s very necessary for the vendors to be honest about whether or not these books are explicit or not.”

Who decides what is explicit is one of the challenges of enforcing the law. Blue Willow Bookshop owner Valerie Koehler says the only requirement to work in a bookstore is to be 16 years old, not to be trained in book rating. She spoke to VOA over Zoom.

Valerie Koehler, Blue Willow Bookshop Owner, Zoom

“Ratings could be different within our own team.

You know what could be offensive to one staffer, could be not offensive to another.

So yes absolutely it would not be the same probably as another bookstore.”

A U.S. Court of Appeals has set oral arguments for late November in the bookstores’ challenge to the law. Booksellers are scheduled to receive rating guidelines by January 1 and will have until April to comply or lose their rights to sell books to schools.