ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ ອາຟຣິກາ ຫຼຸດລົງ ຫຼັງຈາກ ຮອດຈຸດສູງສຸດ

ໃນໄລຍະຫ້າ​ປີ ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ເກືອບ

20,000 ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ທະວີບອາ​ຟຣິກາ. ສອງ​ກຸ່ມ ຄື​ກຸ່ມ Boko Haram ​ແລະ ກຸ່ມ

al-Shabab ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ 71 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະ 91 ​

ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເສ​ຍຊີວິດ.

​ແຕ່ໃນ​ຂະນະທີ່ທັງ​ສອງ​ກຸ່ມແລະບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອື່ນໆ ​ຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທຳ​ການເຄື່ອນ

ໄຫວ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າ​ຍທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່່​ໃນທົ່ວທະວີ​ບກຳລັງຫລຸດ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ເປັນ

​ປີ​ທີ​ສອງ​ລຽນຕິດແລະ​ຈຳນວນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ຕ່ຳຫຼາຍ

​ກວ່າປີ 2012 ຊຶ່ງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດນັ້ນ. ການຄົ້ນພົບເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາກ​

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ອົງການ ACLED ຫລື​ໂຄງການ​ສະ

ຖານ​ທີ່ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງດ້ວຍອາວຸດແລະຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່ຽວ​ເຫດການ. ອົງການ ACLED ​ໄດ້ຕິດ​ຕາມ

​ຄວາ​ມຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທາງການ​ເມື​ອງ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ແລະເຫ​ດການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ທະ

ວີບອາ​ຟຣິກາ. ລາຍ​ງາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແມ່ນຮວມທັງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1997 ​ເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ກໍາ​ຈາກ​ຂ່າວ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ

ອົງການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ແລະ​ການຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ການ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່.

​ໃນ​ການທົບ​ທວນຂອງ​ຕົນ​ນັ້ນ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ໄດ້​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ເບິ່ງ​ບາງ​ພາກສ່ວນ​ຂອງຂໍ້​ມູນ​ອົງການ ACLED ​ໂດຍ​ປຽບທຽບ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຕົ້ນຕໍ ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີແຕ່​ລະ​ຄັ້ງ ຕໍ່​ບັນຊີ​ຂອງ 34

ອົງການ​ກໍ່ການ​ຮ້າຍ. ​ບັນດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ​ມີ​ຊື່​ຢູ່​ໃນບັນຊີອົງການ ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ

​ແລະ​ບັນຊີ​ຄວາມສ່ຽງ​ໃນການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ ຫລື​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ການ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ທີ່ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຕ່າງຫາກ ໂດຍ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ເພື່ອ​ສຶກສາ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ. ນາມ

​ແຝງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແມ່ນໄດ້​ຮວມຢູ່ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ຊື່​ກຸ່ມ.

​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ວ່າອົງການ ACLED ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບົ່ງ​ຊື່​ການ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ຫລື​ບັນດາກຸ່ມ

ຕ່າງໆ ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະນຳເອົາຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢ່າງ​ອື່ນໆ

​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ວິ​ເຄາະ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ແລ້ວ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ໄດ້​ຖິບ

ຂຶ້ນຮອດຈຸດສູງ​ສຸດແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາ​ກ່ອນ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2015 ​ເວລາກຸ່ມ Boko Haram ​ໄດ້​

ສັງຫານ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 8,000 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ Nigiria, Cameroon, Chad ​ແລະ Niger.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ກຸ່​ມ​ໃດ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍໄປ

ກວ່າກຸ່ມ Boko Haram ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງປະກອບເປັນນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສາມ​ຂອງ​

ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍທັງໝົດ ​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ ໃນໄລຍະ​ 20 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​

ມານີ້.

ນັບ​ແຕ່ປີ 2015 ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ ຈາກ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ ພາະວ່າ​ການ​

ໂຈ​ມຕີ​ຂອງ​ທະຫານ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອິສລາມ​ອ່ອນ​ເພຍ​ລົງ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ນຳພາໂດຍ

ກ​ອງທັບ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ​ແລະ​ກຳລັງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ.

​ໃນປີ 2016 ຈຳນວນ​ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ​ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ກໍ່​ກາ​ນຮ້າຍ ແມ່ນມີໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ

​ໃນຮອບ​ເກົ້າ​ປີ ​ແລະໃນ​ປີ 2017 ແນວໂນ້ມດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໂດຍມີລາຍ

ງານວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 893 ຄົນ ​ຈົນຮອດ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມານີ້.



In the past five years, terrorist attacks have killed nearly 20,000 people across Africa. Two groups, Boko Haram and al-Shabab, accounted for 71 percent of reported incidents and 91 percent of fatalities.



But, while these and other militant groups remain active, fatal terrorist attacks across the continent are on pace to fall for a second straight year, and the total number of attacks is currently running far below 2012 highs.



These findings are part of VOA's original analysis of data from ACLED, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. ACLED tracks political violence, protests and terrorist events across Africa. Their reports include attacks since 1997 based on data collected from local news media, government statements, non-governmental organizations and published research.



Review of incidents



To conduct its review, VOA analyzed a portion of the full ACLED dataset by comparing the primary perpetrator of each attack to a list of 34 terrorist organizations. Those groups are named on the U.S. State Department's Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Terrorist Exclusion lists, or in a separate analysis conducted by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. All known aliases were included, accounting for more than 100 group names.



Since ACLED doesn't identify terrorist attacks or groups, this step was necessary to remove other kinds of violence from the analysis.



According to the data, the number of terrorism deaths in Africa reached an all-time high in 2015, when Boko Haram killed more than 8,000 people across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.



No group has inflicted more death and destruction on the continent than Boko Haram, which has accounted for one-third of terrorism deaths in Africa over the past 20 years.



Since 2015, the number of terrorism deaths has dropped, in no small part because of military campaigns to weaken the radical Islamist group carried out by the Nigerian army and a multinational task force.



In 2016, the fewest number of terrorism-related deaths in nine years was recorded, and 2017 is on pace to continue that trend, with 893 deaths reported as of June 24.



Peaked in 2012



The number of terrorist attacks peaked in 2012, not only because of Boko Haram and al-Shabab, but also because of militant groups in Mali, where al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and allied groups briefly took control of the north.



Since then, attacks have gradually declined. However, if current trends hold, overall attacks in 2017 will pass last year's total, but will still fall far short of the 2012 high.



Twenty-three African countries have not experienced a terrorism-related death since 2013, and 17 countries have not had a terrorism attack at all. Another six countries have experienced fewer than 10 deaths each.



But even in countries without reported attacks, terrorist groups can still gain a foothold, said Hussein Solomon, a political science professor at the University of the Free State in South Africa.



"All 54 African countries [are] at risk, especially when we see linkages between groups," he said, citing past reports that Boko Haram and al-Shabab have shared terrorist tactics. "There is not a single country which is unaffected by this, including my own."