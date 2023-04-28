ກຳປັ່ນຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນລຳນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງກຳປັ່ນລາດຕະເວນ ຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ກຳລັງແລ່ນໄປຫາເກາະຫາດຊາຍທີ່ມີການພິພາດຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດເຫດການເກືອບຕໍາກັນທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວໃນການກະທຳຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງປັກກິ່ງໃນການຮຸກຮານທາງນ່ານນໍ້າທະເລທາງຍຸດທະສາດ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ຢູ່ເຂດທະເລຍຸດທະສາດ ລະຫວ່າງກຳປັ່ນຂອງຈີນທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ແລະ ກຳປັ່ນ BRP Malapascua ຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຟີລິບປິນ ໃກ້ກັບເກາະຫາດຊາຍໂທມັສ ທີ 2 (Second Thomas Shoal) ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຊ່ວງເວລາເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ທີ່ກຳປັ່ນລໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກຳປັ່ນລາດຕະເວນຟີລິບປິນອີກລຳນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ໃນທະເລທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້. ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ເຊີນອົງຂ່າວເອພີ ແລະນັກຂ່າວຄົນອື່ນໆ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການລາດຕະເວນເປັນເວລາ 1 ອາທິດ ໃນຍຸດທະສາດເພື່ອເປີດໂປງການກະທຳແບບຮຸກຮານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ນຕົວໃຫ້ແກ່ສາກົນ.
— A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway. The high seas face-off between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard's BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal was among the tense moments it and another Philippine patrol vessel encountered recently in the disputed sea. The Philippine coast guard invited The Associated Press and other journalists to join the weeklong patrol in a strategy to expose China's aggressive acts and generate international awareness.