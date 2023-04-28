ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງຈີນ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ ​ທີ່ກຳລັງແລ່ນໄປຫາເກາະຫາດຊາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ພິ​ພາດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້, ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ເຫດການເກືອບຕໍາກັນ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ໃນການກະທຳຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງປັກ​ກິ່ງໃນການຮຸກຮານທາງນ່ານນໍ້າທະເລທາງຍຸດທະສາດ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລຍຸດທະສາດ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນຂອງ​ຈີນ​ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ກວ່າ ​ແລະ ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ BRP Malapascua ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ​ໃກ້​ກັບເກາະ​ຫາດຊາຍໂທມັສ ທີ 2 (Second Thomas Shoal) ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍໃຕ້ຊ່ວງເວລາ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ທີ່ກຳປັ່ນລໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລາດຕະ​ເວນ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນອີກ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງກັນ​ເມື່ອ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້. ໜ່ວຍຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ​ໄດ້ເຊີນອົງ​ຂ່າວ​ເອພີ ​ແລະ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ 1 ອາ​ທິດ ​ໃນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດເພື່ອເປີດໂປງ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຫຼາ​ຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົວ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສາ​ກົນ.

— A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway. The high seas face-off between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard's BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal was among the tense moments it and another Philippine patrol vessel encountered recently in the disputed sea. The Philippine coast guard invited The Associated Press and other journalists to join the weeklong patrol in a strategy to expose China's aggressive acts and generate international awareness.