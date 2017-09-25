ມືປືນຄົນນຶ່ງບຸກເຂົ້າຍິງຍິງ ຄົນທີ່ກຳລັງ ທຳການບູຊາ ຢູ່ໃນໂບດ ຕາຍ 1 ຄົນ, ບາດເຈັບ 7 ຄົນ ໃນລັດ ເທັນເນັສຊີ

ນຶ່ງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ 7 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເມື່ອມືປືນທີ່ໃສ່ຜ້າປິດໜ້າໄດ້ລົງມື

ຍິງປືນໃນໂບດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກການສູດມົນໄດ້ຈົບລົງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ທີ່ລັດ

Tennessee ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

ຕຳຫຼວດອະທິບາຍວ່າ ມືປືນທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 26 ປີ, ເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຈາກເມືອງ Rutherford,

ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນຊັດເຈນເທື່ອວ່າ ການຍິງແມ່ນອຸບັດຕິເຫດ ຫຼື ເປັນຄວາມຕັ້ງ

ໃຈ.

ທ່ານ Don Aaron ໂຄສົກຂອງກົມຕຳຫຼວດສະຖານີລົດໄຟເມືອງ Nashville ກ່າວວ່າ

ມືປືນຄົນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຍິງໃສ່ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ບ່ອນຈອດລົດຂອງໂບດສາສະໜາ

ຄຣິສ Burnette Chapel ກ່ອນຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ສັກສິດ ແລະ ເລີ່ມຍິງປືນກວດ

ໃສ່ຄົນ “ໂດຍບໍ່ຈຳແນກ.”

ທ່ານ Aaron ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄປບູຊາທີ່ມີອາວຸດຢູ່ໃນໂບດ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບມືປືນ ແລ້ວ

ກໍໄດ້ໃຊ້ປືນຕີລາວ. ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນນັ້ນ, ແລ້ວມືປືນກໍໄດ້ຍິງຕົນເອງ.

ມືປືນ ແລະ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຕົວໄປໂຮງໝໍ. ຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້

ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາການ ຫຼື ຊື່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທຸກຄົນນອກຈາກຜູ້ດຽວ ມີອາຍຸແກ່ກວ່າ 60 ປີ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ

ຕຳຫຼວດ.

ທ່ານ Aaron ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວ “ບໍ່ຮູ້” ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນໃດໆ ລະຫວ່າງ ມືປືນ ກັບພວກ

ຜູ້ໄປສັກກາລະບູຊາຄົນໃດຢູ່ໃນໂບດນັ້ນ. ນອກນີ້ ຕຳຫຼວດກໍບໍ່ສາມາດຮູ້ໄດ້ ເຖິງແຮງ

ຈູງໃຈ ສຳລັບການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໂບດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນ Antioch, ປະມານ 16 ກິໂລແມັດທາງພາກຕາ

ເວັນອອກ ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນ Nashville ເມືອງເອກ ຂອງລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

One person was killed and seven wounded when a masked gunman opened fire in a church just after the service ended Sunday in the southern U.S. state of Tennessee.



The shooter, described by police as a 26-year-old suspect from Rutherford County, was also shot but it is not clear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.



Don Aaron, spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said the gunman fatally shot a woman in the parking lot of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ before entering the sanctuary and began "indiscriminately" shooting.



Aaron said an armed worshiper at the church confronted the gunman and then was pistol-whipped. During an altercation, the gunman shot himself.



[[embed tweet: https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/912009917824995329 ]]



The gunman and the victims were being treated at local hospitals. Police did not release details of their conditions or their names.



All but one of the victims was more than 60 years old, according to police.



Aaron said he was "not aware'' of any relationship between the alleged gunman and any of the worshippers inside the church. Police were also unable to determine a motive.



The church is in Antioch - about 16 kilometers southeast of the state capital, Nashville.