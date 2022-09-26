ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນດີຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ອັງກິດ ແລະນໍເວ ກ່ຽວກັບອັນທີ່ຕົນກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນການແຊກແຊງ ແລະເປັນການລາຍງານ ແບບມຸ່ງຮ້າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກການຕາຍຂອງຍິງສາວ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳ ຍ້ອນການບໍ່ໃສ່ຜ້າປົກຫົວຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ ນັ້ນຄືລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເຄິ່ງທາງການ IRNA ໃນວັນອາທິດວານ ນີ້.
ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຮຽກໂຕເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດອັງກິດ ແລະນໍເວ ເຂົ້າພົບ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຍື່ນປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ນັກການທູດທັງສອງ.
ເຕຫະຣ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງ “ທ່າທີທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກ” ຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ພາສາເປີເຊຍທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນລອນດອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕຳນິນັກການທູດນໍເວ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ທ່າທີຂອງການແຊກແຊງ” ປະທານສະພາຂອງປະເທດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແກ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫລາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງອາທິດແລ້ວຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດອີຣ່ານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພວກປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ພາກັນໂກດແຄ້ນ ໂດຍການຕາຍເມື່ອວັນທີ 16 ກັນຍາ ຂອງແມ່ຍິງຊາວເຄີດ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ທີ່ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄື້ນຟອງການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃນຮອບຫລາຍປີ.
ທ່ານເຈກ ຊູລິວັນ ທີ່ປຶກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ “This Week” ຂອງໂທລະພາບ ABC ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການປະທ້ວງຂອງຊາວອີຣ່ານ “ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນການແຜ່ລາມ ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກປະທ້ວງຄວນໄດ້ຮັບກຽດສັກສີ ແລະສິດທິ” ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ “ຜູ້ທີລຸກຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອສິດທິຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານຍຸຕິທຳຂອງອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານໂກລຳໂຮສເຊນ ໂມເຊີນີ ອີເຈ ໃນວັນອາທິດ “ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ໃນການເອົາມາດຕະການແບບເດັດຂາດທີ່ ປາດສະຈາກການຜ່ອນຜັນ” ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຈຸດໃຈຂອງຂອງພວກຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ “ການປະທ້ວງ” ທີ່ໜ້າເວັບໄຊ Mizan ຂອງຄະນະຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ AFP.
ຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານໂຈເຊບ ບໍແຣລ ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ທັບມ້າງພວກປະທ້ວງ “ຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຕຫະຣ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດບໍ່ມີການຜ່ອນຜັນຕໍ່ພວກກໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AFP.
Iran has rebuked Britain and Norway over what it claimed was interference and hostile news coverage of the extensive unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, the semi-official IRNA news agency said Sunday.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors Saturday to deliver the protests to the envoys.
Tehran cited the “hostile character” of the London-based Persian language media, while complaining to the Norwegian diplomat about the "interventionist stance" of the country's parliamentary speaker, who has expressed support for the protesters on Twitter.
Demonstrations erupted more than a week ago across Iran, with protesters angered by the death on September 16 of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. It was the biggest wave of protests against the government in years.
Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, told ABC’s “This Week” show on Sunday that the Iranian protests “reflect a widespread belief that [the demonstrators] deserve their dignity and rights” and that the U.S. supports them.
He said the U.S. supports people “who stand up for their rights.”
Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, on Sunday "emphasized the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, according to Agence France-Presse.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday that Iran's crackdown on protests is "unjustifiable" and "unacceptable," as Tehran vowed no leniency against the unrest gripping the country, AFP reported.