ອີ​ຣ່ານໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ຢ່​າງແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ​ນໍເວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອັນ​ທີ່ຕົນ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊ​ງ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ ​ແບບ​ມຸ່ງ​ຮ້າຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ເກີດຈາກ​ການ​ຕາຍຂອງ​ຍິງ​ສາວ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ສິນ​ທຳ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໃສ່​ຜ້າ​ປົກ​ຫົວ​ຢ່າງ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງອົງ​ການຂ່າວເຄິ່ງທາງ​ການ IRNA ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ ນີ້.

​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ໂຕ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ​ນໍ​ເວ ເຂົ້າ​ພົບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ເພື່ອ​ຍື່ນປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ນັກ​ການທູດ​ທັງ​ສອງ.

ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງເຖິງ “ທ່າ​ທີ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ” ​ຂອງ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ພາ​ສາ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລອນດອນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ນິນັກ​ກ​າ​ນ​ທູດ​ນໍ​ເວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ທ່າ​ທີ​ຂອງການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ” ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ແກ່​ພວ​ກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຫລາຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ ໂດຍ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 16 ກັນ​ຍາ ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ ອາ​ຍຸ 22 ປີ ນາງ​ມາ​ຊາ ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນຮອບຫລາຍ​ປີ.

ທ່ານ​ເຈກ ຊູ​ລິ​ວັນ ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ລາຍ​ການ “This Week” ຂອງໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ABC ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ “ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມ ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ກຽດສັກ​ສີ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ” ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ “ຜູ້​ທີ​ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ຫົວ​ໜ້າດ້ານ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳຂອງອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ໂກ​ລຳ​ໂຮ​ສ​ເຊນ ໂມ​ເຊີ​ນີ ອີ​ເຈ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ “ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ແບບ​ເດັດ​ຂາດທີ່ ​ ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ” ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ຈຸດ​ໃຈຂອງຂອງ​ພວກ​ຍຸ​ແຍ່ໃຫ້​ເກີດ “ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ” ​ທີ່​ໜ້າເວັບ​ໄຊ Mizan ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ AFP.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ເຊ​ບ ບໍ​ແຣ​ລ ​ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້ທັບ​ມ້າງພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ “​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທຳ” ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ກໍ່ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP.

Iran has rebuked Britain and Norway over what it claimed was interference and hostile news coverage of the extensive unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, the semi-official IRNA news agency said Sunday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors Saturday to deliver the protests to the envoys.

Tehran cited the “hostile character” of the London-based Persian language media, while complaining to the Norwegian diplomat about the "interventionist stance" of the country's parliamentary speaker, who has expressed support for the protesters on Twitter.

Demonstrations erupted more than a week ago across Iran, with protesters angered by the death on September 16 of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. It was the biggest wave of protests against the government in years.

Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, told ABC’s “This Week” show on Sunday that the Iranian protests “reflect a widespread belief that [the demonstrators] deserve their dignity and rights” and that the U.S. supports them.

He said the U.S. supports people “who stand up for their rights.”

Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, on Sunday "emphasized the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, according to Agence France-Presse.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday that Iran's crackdown on protests is "unjustifiable" and "unacceptable," as Tehran vowed no leniency against the unrest gripping the country, AFP reported.