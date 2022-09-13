ພະບໍລົມມະສົບຂອງພະຣາຊີນີເອລີຊາແບັດ ທີ 2 ຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຖືກ ນໍາອອກຈາກ​ປາສາດແບລມໍຣາລໃນສະກັອດແລນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ພະອົງຊິ້ນພະຊົນໃນວັນພະຫັດແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອນໍາໄປທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງເອດິນເບີກ. ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ປະຊາຊົນຈະໄດ້ມີໂອກາດ ເຂົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຫີບສົບ ແລະທໍາຄວາມເຄົາລົບແກ່ພະຣາຊີນີ ຜູ້ເຊິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນຄອງ​ຣາ​ຊະບັນລັງອັງກິດມາເປັນເວລາ 7 ທົດສະວັດ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂດຍການເດີນທາງອອກຈາກປາສາດແບລມໍຣາລ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການເດີນທາງ ສູ່ການສະ​ເດັດ​ບັນ​ທົມຢ່າງສະຫງົບຂອງພະຣາຊີນີເອລີເຊແບັດ ທີ 2. ຂະບວນແຫ່ພະສົບ ພາກັນຄ່ອຍໆເຄື່ອນຜ່ານໄປຕາມພູມີປະເທດ ທີ່ສະ ຫງ່າງາມຂອງສະກັອດແລນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ພະອົງໃຊ້ເວລາໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຊີວິດຢ່າງສະຫງົບໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.

ໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພະອົງໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານຊາວສະກັອດແລນທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງກະສັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮັກ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຮັກຄືນເຊັ່ນກັນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນະເວລານີ້, ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາ ໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ພາກັນມາເຕົ້າໂຮມຢູ່ຂ້າງທາງ ເພື່ອມາເບິ່ງຂະບວນແຫ່ພະສົບຂອງພະອົງ ແລະກ່າວຄໍາອໍາລາເປັນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ. ຂ່າວດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງຄົງສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ນຕົກໃຈຢູ່, ຄວາມງຽບໄດ້ຖືກທໍາລາຍລົງເປັນໄລຍະດ້ວຍສຽງຕົບມືສັນລະເສີນແບບຄ່ອຍໆ.

ນາງສເຕຟານີ ຄຸກ (Stephanie Cook), ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງບາລເລເທີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກພະອົງຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພະຣາຊີນີຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາຕະຫຼອດ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກການເດີນທາງເປັນເວລາ 6 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ຂະບວນພະສົບ ກໍໄດ້ຜ່ານປາກແມ່ນໍ້າເຟີດທ໌ (Firth) ແລະກໍເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງເອດິນເບີກ ຂອງສະກັອດແລນ ທ່າມກາງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ໄປເບິ່ງຂະບວນແຫ່ພະສົບຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນໂຣຢອລ ໄມລ໌.

ນາງຟີ​ໂອ​ນາ ມອ​ຟ​ແຟັທ (Fiona Moffat), ຜູ້ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນະ ຄອນຫຼວງເອດິນເບີກ ກ່າວພ້ອມທັງນໍ້າຕາວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາແຫ່ງປະຫວັດສາດ, ຂ້ອຍເວົ້າບໍ່ຢາກອອກອີຫຼີ. ເພິ່ນເປັນສຸ ພາບສະຕີທີ່ໜ້າຮັກ, ເປັນແມ່ທີ່ປະເສີດ, ເປັນຍ່າ ແລະແມ່ເຖົ້າທີ່ດິເລີດ, ເພິ່ນເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍ. ຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈໃນໂຕຂອງເພິ່ນຫຼາຍ.”

ສ່ວນນາງອີເລນ ໂຣເບີດທ໌ສັນ (Elain Robertson), ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງເອດິນເບີກ ກ່າວພ້ອມດ້ວຍນໍ້າຕາເຊັ່ນກັນວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍທີ່ຕ້ອງມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍທີ່ມາເພື່ອບອກລາເພິ່ນ, ເພິ່ນຄອງບັນລັງມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ, ສະນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ມັນມີຄວາມຄວາມໝາຍຫຼາຍ. ຂໍໂທດ...”

ໂລງ​ສົບຂອງພະຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ ຈະຖືກດອຍໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນວິຫານ ເຊນ ໄຈລສ໌ ຂອງ ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງເອດິນເບີກ, ເຊິ່ງປະຊາຊົນສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປທໍາຄວາມເຄົາລົບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແກ່ພະສົບຂອງພະນາງ.

ຈາກນັ້ນ ຫີບສົບຂອງພະອົງ ກໍຈະຖືກນໍາສົ່ງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ໂດຍເຮືອບິນໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ທໍາອິດ ຈະເອົາໄປໄວ້ຢູ່ທີ່ພະ​ຣາດຊະວັງບັກກິງແຮມ ຈາກນັ້ນກໍຈະແຫ່ຂະບວນອອກສູ່ສາທາລະນະ ນໍາໂດຍພະ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ໂອ​ລົດກົກຂອງພະອົງ ພະເຈົ້າຊາລສ໌ ທີ 3, ເພື່ອນໍາໄປຫ້ອງຮັບຮອງໃຫຍ່ພະຣາດຊະວັງແວສມິນສເຕີໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ 11, ເຊິ່ງຮ່າງຂອງພະຣາຊີນີຜູ້ລ່ວງລັບ ຈະຖືກດອຍ​ໄວ້ຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ. ຈາກນັ້ນ ຫ້ອງຮັບຮອງໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈະເປີດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນທົ່ວໄປ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມ ພ້ອມທັງທໍາຄວາມເຄົາລົບເປັນເວລາ 23 ຊົ່ວ ໂມງຕໍ່ມື້, ແລະຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານຈາກພະຣາດຊະວັງ.

ມີການຄາດການວ່າ ຈະມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍໝື່ນຄົນເດີນທາງໄປ​ພະ​ຣາດ​ຊະ​ວັງແວສມິນສເຕີ ເພື່ອທໍາຄວາມເຄົາລົບພະບໍລົມມະສົບຂອງພະອົງ.

ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ລາເຄ (Robert Lacey), ນັກປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະນັກປະພັນແຫ່ງ​ຣາດຊະວົງອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພະ​ນາງເປັນກະສັດຜູ້ປົກຄອງປະເທດທີ່ໜ້າຍ້ອງຍໍສັນລະເສີນ ໃນການອຸທິດຕົນເອງເພື່ອປະຊາຊົນ ແລະໜ້າທີ່ການງານຂອງພະອົງ. ແລະອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຈະຖືກນໍາໄປພ້ອມ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຫຼີກລ້ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນການສະ ແດງອອກທາງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກສະເທືອນໃຈທາງອາລົມຂອງຜູ້ຄົນທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ກໍຄື ຄໍາສັ່ງທີ່ຍືນຍົງ ທີ່ພະມະຫາກະສັດຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຄອບຄອງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະຣາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ.”

ພິທິສົ່ງສະການ ມີກໍານົດຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນ ທີ 19 ທີ່ພະ​ວິ​ຫານແວສມິນສເຕີ ອາບ​ບີ. ຈາກນັ້ນ, ​ຫີບສົບຂອງພະນາງ ຈະຖືກນໍາໄປຝັງຢູ່ທີ່ພະຣາດຊະວັງວິນເຊີ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ່ອນດຽວກັບເຈົ້າຊາຍຟີລິບ ພະສະວາມີຂອງພະນາງໄດ້ພັກຜ່ອນຢ່າງສະຫງົບຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ.

The body of the late British Queen Elizabeth II has been taken from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she passed away Thursday, to Edinburgh. Over the coming days members of the public will have the opportunity to visit the coffin and pay their respects to Elizabeth, who held the British throne for seven decades. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Leaving Balmoral: the beginning of Elizabeth’s final journey to lay in peace. The convoy tracked slowly through the majestic Scottish landscape – where she spent her final peaceful weeks of life.

In years past, the queen was seen frequently in these remote Scottish villages – a royal neighbor who loved this region and who was well-loved in return. Now residents gathered on the roadside to glimpse her for the last time – and say goodbye. The shock is still raw. The silence was gently broken by ripples of applause.

Stephanie Cook, Resident of Ballater

"We've known (her) for all our lives. So, it's been the one constant thing in the whole of our lives. The queen.”

After a six-hour journey, the convoy crossed the Firth estuary and arrived in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh. Along the Royal Mile thousands waited to see the cortege.

Fiona Moffat, Visitor to Edinburgh – crying

“A very historic moment. I am quite speechless actually. She was a lovely lady. Great mother, grandmother. She did well. I am very proud of her.”

Elaine Robertson, Visitor to Edinburgh, crying

“I think it is just important to be here. Just important to say goodbye. She has been on the throne for a long time. So, yes, it means a lot. Sorry.”

The coffin will lie in Edinburgh’s St. Giles Cathedral – where the public will be invited to pay their respects.

It will then be taken by plane to London Tuesday. First to Buckingham Palace, and then - in a public procession led by Elizabeth’s son King Charles III - to the eleventh-century Westminster Hall, where the late queen will lie in state. The hall will be open 23 hours a day for visitors and guarded by soldiers from the Royal Household.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Westminster to pay their respects.

Robert Lacey, Royal Historian and Author

“She has been an exemplary head of state in terms of her devotion to her people and to her job. And then I think the other thing to take away, which is inevitable in all these crowds and expressions of emotion, it's the enduring command that the British monarchy holds over the emotions of people in Britain.”

The funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19th, at Westminster Abbey. The coffin will then be taken to Windsor for the committal service, where the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, was laid to rest.