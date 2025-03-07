ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບແຜນການຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະກຳນົດພາສີ 25 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ ການາດາ ແລະ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ຕື່ມອີກ 10 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ ຈີນ, ໂດຍນຳເອົາຈຳນວນພາສີທັງໝົດມາສູ່ປະເທດນັ້ນ 20 ເປີເຊັນ.

ມັນແມ່ນວັນຕົ້ມເຫຼົ້າຢູ່ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດເຫຼົ້າ Catoctin Creek Distilling.

ຝອດເຂົ້າຣາຍໄດ້ສົ່ງກິ່ນຫອມຂອງເຂົ້າຈີ່ອົບອອກມາ.

ຍານາງເບັກກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົ້າຣາຍເປັນຕົ້ນສະບັບ. ມັນເປັນຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ຍານາງ ເບັກກີ ແລະ ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ກຳລັງຕົ້ມເຫຼົ້າວິສກີຈາກເຂົ້າຣາຍ.

ເຫຼົ້າຣາຍໄດ້ມີການໝັກໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ ດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງຮ້ອຍປີ ກ່ອນການກຳນົດພາສີຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດ. ພາສີຕ່າງປະເທດຖືກບັນຍັດໃຫ້ເປັນກົດໝາຍໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ຈອດຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ຕອນນີ້ ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງປະເທດ ມັນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງບໍລິສັດນີ້ ເພື່ອຂາຍເຫຼົ້າວິສກີຣາຍ ໄປຕ່າງປະເທດມີບັນຫາ.

ຍານາງ ເບັກກີ ແຮຣິສ, ນັກຕົ້ມເຫຼົ້າ ແລະ ປະທານຂອງບໍລິສັດ Catoctin Creek ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ການສົ່ງອອກລຳບາກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່? ເພາະວ່າ ທຸກຄົນທີ່ຊື້ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍພາສີນັ້ນ, ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ເຮັດ.”

ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ການຈຳໜ່າຍໃນ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຖືກກະທົບ, ແຕ່ວັດຖຸດິບຄືຂວດແກ້ວພວກນີ້ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ວ່າ ມັນຖືກຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນ ອາເມຣິກາ ກໍຖືກກະທົບນຳດ້ວຍ.

ຜູ້ຜະລິດລາຍໃຫຍ່ມັກຈະຊື້ຂວດແກ້ວຈາກ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ, ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປຫາບໍລິສັດ ອາເມຣິກາ.

ຍານາງ ເບັກກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວພວກເຮົາອາດຈະໝົດຂວດແກ້ວໃນສອງເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ ແລະ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ສັ່ງຂວດແກ້ວທີ່ຖືກນຳເຂົ້າໃນລາຄາທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜະລິດຕະພັນໄຫຼວຽນຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ແຜນການທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍໄປ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ ຂອງຄອບຄົວ ແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ພັງລົງ, ດ້ວຍບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານຊາວ ການາດາ ຕອນນີ້ ໄດ້ເອົາເຫຼົ້າວິສກີຣາຍ ແລະ ເຫຼົ້າອື່ນໆທີ່ຜະລິດໃນ ອາເມຣິກາ ອອກຈາກຮ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໝົດ.

ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Catoctin Creek Distilling ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການຮັບເອົາການສັ່ງຊື້ຈາກປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ, ແລະ ຜູ້ຈຳໜ່າຍ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ, ບໍ່, ຕອນນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ດີສຳລັບຜະລິດຕະພັນ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈະໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ການກຳນົດພາສີຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກ ຢຸດການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຢາເສບຕິດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ ເຮັດຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຢຸດຢາ ເຟັນຕານອລ ແລະ ຢາເສບຕິດຕ່າງໆບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຢຸດມັນ.”

ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການກຳນົດພາສີນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວ ໄມເກິລ ເບີແນັກກີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພາສີທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ, ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ, ມັນຈຳເປັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີອິດທິພົນ, ໂອເຄ? ແລະ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເປັນທຳ ເວລາເວົ້າເຖິງພວກເຮົາຊື້ສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆຈາກປະເທດອື່ນ, ແລະ ປະເທດອື່ນໆຊື້ຂອງຈາກພວກເຮົາ.”

ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຕົກລົງສອງວັນລຽນຄິດຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ Wall Street.

ທ່ານ ເດັສມັອນ ແລັກແມນ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ “ຄວາມຫວັງແມ່ນຕ້ອງເປັນແບບວ່າ ການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານດຳເນີນນະໂຍບາຍການຄ້າອີກຄັ້ງ ເພາະສົງຄາມການຄ້າເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ທຸກຝ່າຍ ເສຍປຽບ.”

ແຕ່ຈົນກວ່າຈະຮອດເວລານັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ແລັກແມນ ກ່າວວ່າວົງຈອນຂອງການເກັບພາສີ ແລະ ພາສີຕອບໂຕ້ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week finalized his plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on China, bringing that country’s total to 20%. To see how this affects some small businesses.



It’s mashing day at Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.



The bubbling rye lends an aroma of baked bread.



“Rye was the original. It was really where it started.”



Becky and Scott Harris distill rye whiskey.



Rye spirits were aged in Virginia more than a hundred years before the country’s first tariffs – foreign tariffs sealed into law by the nation’s first president, George Washington.



Now, tariffs under the country’s current president …



“25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico”

… are upsetting this company’s attempts to sell its rye whiskey abroad.

“This makes exports a much harder lift, right? Because anybody buying my products then has to pay that tariff, and that’s something they won’t do.”



“Not only is distribution in Mexico and Canada impacted, but also raw materials – like these glass bottles – even though they are made in America.”



“We found the one American maker of glass …”



Big producers typically buy Mexican and Chinese glass, but after the U.S. presidential election, they switched to the American company.



“We may actually run out of American glass in the next two months and have to order some imported glass at a higher price in order to keep product flowing.”



The Harris’ planned expansion to Mexico and Canada is crushed, with Canadian shop owners now removing their rye whiskey and other American-made liquor from store shelves.

“We were in the process of getting an order from France, and the French distributor told us that, ‘No, it’s just not a good time now for American products to go over there.’”





President Donald Trump says imposing tariffs will motivate world leaders to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs.



“But we need Mexico and Canada to do much more than they’ve done, and they have to stop the fentanyl and drugs pouring into the U.S.A. They’re going to stop it.”



The president’s supporters understand tariffs.

“The tariffs, I think, are necessary for leverage, OK? And to make things fair when it comes to us purchasing things from other countries, other countries purchasing things from us.”



The stock market disagreed ... tumbling two straight days on Wall Street.



“The hope has to be the stock market's decline will cause the administration to dive back on this trade policy because a trade war is really a lose-lose proposition.”

But until then, Lachman says the cycle of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs will continue – over and over again.