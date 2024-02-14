ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເທື່ອ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການຢຸດຍິງຮອບໃໝ່, ຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບເມືອງຣາຟາ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ອິສຣາແອລ ກາຕາ ແລະອີຈິບໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດການເຈລະຈາຢູ່ທີ່ໄຄໂຣ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານນວານນີ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບການຢຸດຍິງຮອບໃໝ່ ໃນກາຊາ ຫຼື ການປ່ອຍຕົວພວກໂຕປະກັນຕື່ມອີກ ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງອີຈິບທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາເປັນໄປໃນທາງບວກ ແລະຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປອີກ 3 ມື້.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ໃຫ້ໂຈະແຜນການໂຈມຕີທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ຕໍ່ພື້ນທີ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ ເມືອງຣາຟາຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຕ້ອງຖອນຮາກຖອນໂຄນສີ່ກອງພົນຂອງພວກນັກລົບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ພັກພິງຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ຫລົບໄພຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ກອງກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເອົາຕົວປະກັນສອງຄົນຢູ່ໃນຣາຟາ ອອກມາໄດ້ ແຕ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ 74 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການປະຕິບັດງານນັ້ນ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຫວັງອັນຈິງໃຈຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາຕໍ່ລອງເພື່ອປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະການຍຸຕິຂອງການສູ້ລົບກັນແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງຈົ່ງໃຫ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ, ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການບຸກໂຈມຕີແບບເຕັມສ່ວນຕໍ່ຣາຟາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງລະບົບດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້. ແລະວ່າ ຈະມີຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.”

Officials from the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt ended talks in Cairo on Tuesday with no agreement on a new cease-fire in Gaza or the release of more hostages held by Hamas militants.

The talks were positive, a senior Egyptian official said, and are to continue for three more days.

Meanwhile, international leaders pleaded with Israel to hold off on its planned ground attack on the Palestinian enclave’s southern city of Rafah. Israel says it must root out four battalions of Hamas fighters encamped among more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there.

Israeli forces on Monday rescued two hostages in Rafah, but 74 Palestinians were killed in the operation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters, “My sincere hope is that the negotiations for the release of the hostages and some form of cessation of hostilities to be successful, to avoid an all-out offensive over Rafah, where the core of the humanitarian system is located. And that would have devastating consequences.”