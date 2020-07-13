ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຢຸດສົງຄາມ ກ່ອນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນ “ຢ່າງບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ” ຕໍ່ການ ຮຽກຮ້ອງທີ່ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທັງຈາກພາຍໃນແລະຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃຫ້ກຸ່ມກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢຸດການເປັນປໍລະປັກກ່ອນການເລີ້ມຂັ້ນຕອນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບລະຫວ່າງ ພັກຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.

ການເຈລະຈາທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຊັກຊ້າມາເປັນເວລານານ ໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸກັນໃນເດືອນກຸມ ພາ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ການສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານທີ່ສຸດ ເກືອບສອງທົດສະ ວັດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕີິພາບ ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໃສ່ຜົນສຳເລັດ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຊະເລີຍເສິກ ລະຫວ່າງລັດ ຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະພວກກະບົດ.

ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມອິສລາມຕາລິບານໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ແລະເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາພາຍໃນລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນ ແລະສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມ.

ທ່ານຊາບີຮູລລາ ມູຈາຮີດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນວ່າ “ການຮຽກ ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຢຸດການສູ້ລົບ ແລະເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ. ສົງຄາມກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້ກໍເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ພໍ່ທາງເລືອກໃໝ່ເທື່ອ.”

ທ່ານມູຈາຮີດ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ “ການດຳເນີນແລກປ່ຽນຊະເລີຍເສິີກຕ້ອງໃຫ້ ເສັດສິ້ນ ແລະການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍຂອງອັຟການິສຖານຕ້ອງເລີ້ມ ໂດຍທັນທີ. ນີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງແທ້ແລະແນວຄິດທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໄປສູ່ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ.”

ການເຈລະຈາໂດຍກົງ ລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍຂອງອັຟການິສຖານໃນສົງຄາມ ຕົ້ນຕໍ ແລ້ວ ມີກຳນົດຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນເວລາ ຍ້ອນການບໍ່ ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການແລກປ່ຽນຊະເລີຍເສິກ.

ລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປ່ອຍຊະເລີຍເສິກຕາລິບານພຽງແຕ່ 4,000 ຄົນ ຈາກການໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາ 5,000 ຄົນ. ເພື່ອເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນ ກຸ່ມກະບົດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປ່ອຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອັຟການິສຖານແລ້ວ 770 ຄົນ ຈາກການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ 1,000 ຄົນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ປະມານເຄິ່ງ ນຶ່ງຂອງພວກທີ່ຖືກປ່ອຍອອກມານັ້ນ ແມ່ນພົນລະເຮືອນ.



Afghanistan’s Taliban has dismissed as “illogical” escalating domestic and foreign calls for the insurgent group to cease hostilities before the commencement of intra-Afghan peace negotiations.



The long-delayed dialogue is stipulated in a landmark deal the United States and the Taliban sealed in February aimed at ending nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, America’s longest. The peace talks are tied, however, to a successful conclusion of an ongoing controversial prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the insurgents.



A spokesman for the Islamist Taliban insisted Sunday that implementation of the agreement and start of intra-Afghan negotiations are necessary to de-escalate and end the war.



“A demand for us to stop the fighting and then start the negotiations is illogical. War is raging precisely because we have yet to find an alternative,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a media release.



“The prisoner exchange process must be completed and intra-Afghan talks must begin immediately. This is the real and logical path toward resolving the problem,” Mujahid stressed.



Direct peace negotiations between Afghan parties to the war were originally scheduled to commence in March but were pushed back due to disagreements over the prisoner swap.



The Afghan government says it has so far released just over 4,000 Taliban prisoners out of the promised 5,000. In exchange, the insurgent group says it has freed about 770 out of the promised 1,000 Afghan security personnel, although Afghan officials dispute those figures and say about half of the freed men are civilians.